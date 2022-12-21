THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Ed Markey

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) speaks during an event in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on December 8, 2022. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Markey Asks Biden to Draft Plan for Ending Public Funding of Overseas Fossil Fuel Projects

Under last year's Glasgow Statement, the U.S. and other signatories committed to ending public financing of fossil fuel projects by the end of 2022.

Brett Wilkins

U.S. Sen Ed Markey on Wednesday led a group of upper chamber lawmakers who urged the Biden administration "to fulfill its commitment in the Glasgow Statement by publicly releasing a plan for ending public financing of unabated international fossil fuel projects by the end of 2022."

"To date, the United States has not made public its plan for meeting these pledges by the end of the year."

Last year, dozens of countries and institutions including the United States pledged at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland to end public financing of the overseas unabated fossil fuel sector by the end of this year and fully prioritize a shift to clean energy investment.

"To date, the United States has not made public its plan for meeting these pledges by the end of the year," wrote Markey (D-Mass.)—who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety—along with Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

"In order to assess whether the United States will succeed in meeting them, we must understand the steps the country is planning to take to achieve them," the senators explained. "That is why we are asking you to release your plan for how the United States will fulfill its Glasgow Statement commitments."

"To strengthen our position as a global leader on climate change, enable effective oversight of U.S. public finance, and catalyze similar efforts from multilateral banks and other countries, the United States must demonstrate in transparent and concrete terms how it intends to fulfill this crucial climate pledge," the lawmakers asserted.

The letter continues:

The public release of our plan to implement the Glasgow Statement commitments will help the United States encourage other governments and their institutions, as well as public finance institutions, to hold themselves accountable to their pledge. A clear indication of our move away from public finance for international fossil fuel projects can also spur more climate-friendly financing decisions in other international bodies such as multilateral development banks.

A transparent, open plan will also enable the United States to apply pressure to fossil fuel-financing countries such as China and Russia, which are glaringly absent from the list of Glasgow Statement signatories.

Markey's request—which is not his first such ask of Biden—came weeks after a report published by Oil Change International and Friends of the Earth U.S. revealing that Group of 20 member governments and multilateral development banks spent nearly twice as much financing international fossil fuel projects as they did on clean energy alternatives during a recent two-year period.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) speaks at a hearing on September 14, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Key Democratic Campaign Firms Ditch Newly Independent Sen. Sinema

"She chose to forfeit the Democratic Party infrastructure, so it's only right that no Democratic staffer, consultant, or vendor should work with her," said her ex-communications director, who now advises the Replace Sinema campaign.

Jessica Corbett ·

Ed Markey

Markey Asks Biden to Draft Plan for Ending Public Funding of Overseas Fossil Fuel Projects

Under last year's Glasgow Statement, the U.S. and other signatories committed to ending public financing of fossil fuel projects by the end of 2022.

Brett Wilkins ·

'Huge Win': Court Finds EPA Approval of Bee-Killing Sulfoxaflor Unlawful

"It's long past time for the EPA to take meaningful action to protect our most imperiled wildlife and put protections in place for endangered species before approving use of toxic pesticides on millions of acres of crops," said one advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Nigeria airstrike

Pentagon Blows Deadline to Explain US Role in Nigerian Airstrike That Killed 160 Civilians

One human rights campaigner said the military's failure to provide a timely response to Democratic lawmakers' questions "does not bode well for the U.S. government's expressed commitment to transparency and accountability."

Brett Wilkins ·

Kids eat lunch at school

Omnibus Spending Bill Boosts School Lunches—By Cutting Pandemic-Era SNAP Benefits

The proposed Summer EBT program would be "a historic investment in the nutrition, education, and well-being" of millions of children, but it comes with a "troubling" trade-off, said policy analysts.

Julia Conley ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.