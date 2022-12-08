Press Freedom Champions Renew Call for DOJ to Drop Charges Against Assange

Press freedom and rights organizations on Thursday expressed \u0022grave concern\u0022 about the Biden administration\u0026#039;s \u0022relentless pursuit\u0022 of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, an Australian who is jailed in London while he fights against extradition to the United States.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is more than a year since our coalition sent a joint letter calling for the charges against Assange to be dropped,\u0022 21 groups wrote to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. \u0022Today, we repeat those concerns, and urge you to heed our request. We believe that the prosecution of Assange in the U.S. would set a harmful legal precedent and deliver a damaging blow to press freedom by opening the way for journalists to be tried under the Espionage Act if they receive classified material from whistleblowers.\u0022\r\n\r\nPresident Joe Biden \u0022has emphasized the important role that a free press plays in American democracy and around the world,\u0022 the new letter says, noting reforms announced in October by his Department of Justice (DOJ).\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We are grateful for these revisions, and urge you to further affirm the importance of press freedom by dropping the Justice Department\u0026#039;s indictment against Assange and halting all efforts to extradite him to the U.S.,\u0022 the letter to Garland continues. \u0022It is time for the Biden administration to break from the Trump administration\u0026#039;s decision to indict Assange—a move that was hostile to the media and democracy itself.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe groups asserted that not only is\u0026nbsp;ending the prosecution of Assange \u0022essential to protect journalists\u0026#039; ability to report freely on the United States without fear of retribution,\u0022 but also the Biden administration\u0026#039;s current position \u0022undermines the country\u0026#039;s ability to defend journalists against repression by authoritarian and other rights-abusing regimes abroad.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter\u0026#039;s signatories include the ACLU, Amnesty International, Center for Constitutional Rights, Committee to Protect Journalists, Demand Progress Education Fund, Electronic Frontier Foundation, Fight for the Future, Free Press, Freedom of the Press Foundation, Human Rights Watch, PEN America, Reporters Without Borders, and RootsAction.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe letter comes just two days after Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg publicly revealed that Assange had sent him a backup of the materials leaked to him by former U.S. military analyst Chelsea Manning, which led to the DOJ\u0026#039;s case against the WikiLeaks founder.\r\n\r\n\u0022I am now as indictable as Julian Assange and as everyone who put that information out—the papers, everybody who handled it,\u0022 Ellsberg said, daring the DOJ to take action that could lead to the U.S. Supreme Court weighing in on what he argues is an unconstitutional use of the Espionage Act.