Why Biden Must Dump Trump’s Charges Against Julian Assange

President Joe Biden, you defeated Trump, yet your administration has not rolled back all of the evil caused by his administration.

Take the case of journalist Julian Assange.

Under the Obama administration of which you, Biden, were vice president for eight years, journalist and publisher Julian Assange was not prosecuted for publishing the “Collateral Murder” video of the U.S. Army murder by hellfire missile of Reuters reporters nor the classified Afghanistan and the Iraq war files.

It wasn’t Biden’s administration had cooked up the novel legal theory under which Assange was charged—it was the Trump administration.

However, you and the Obama administration did prosecute and won conviction of U.S. Army PFC Chelsea Manning for disclosing those classified materials.

As you will know from being the head of the Senate’s Judiciary Committee, journalists and publishers are protected by the First Amendment which allows them to publish classified materials given to them by whistleblowers. But, the First Amendment does not protect those who release classified information to journalists, like Manning, whom you prosecuted.

Fifty years ago, no U.S. publisher, including The New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, or any other newspaper in the U.S. or abroad was prosecuted for publishing the classified history of the U.S. war on Vietnam, the Pentagon Papers.

Daniel Ellsberg, who released the 4,000-page sordid classified tale of U.S. military involvement, fully expected to be prosecuted as he was the one who gave classified information to the media. The Nixon administration’s theft of Ellsberg’s medical records torpedoed Nixon’s attempt at prosecuting Ellsberg. Nixon continued to rail against Ellsberg as “the most dangerous man in America” because he, Nixon, was unable to put Ellsberg in jail.

No publisher in the history of the United States has been prosecuted until the Trump administration came into power. After WikiLeaks and other media published in 2017 “Vault 7,” the most CIA materials about CIA hacking capabilities ever to come into the public domain, Trump’s Attorney General William Barr, at the command of CIA director Mike Pompeo, decided to try a new legal theory, one that had never been used in U.S. history.

CIA director Pompeo described WikiLeaks as a “non-state hostile intelligence service,” and the Department of Justice charged non-U.S. citizen, Julian Assange, with espionage against the U.S. and demanded his extradition from England.

A conviction of U.S. charges of espionage could result in Assange being sentenced to 175 years in prison.

At the time of the U.S. charges, Assange had requested asylum from the Ecuadorian government and had been protected by living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for five years.

With a change in Ecuadorian government and under intense pressure from the British and U.S. governments, in April 2019 the new Ecuadorian administration allowed British police to break the embassy’s sovereignty and enter the embassy. London police carried Assange out of the embassy, put him into a police van, and immediately locked him up in the highest security prison in the U.K., Belmarsh Prison.

Prior to the police breaching the Ecuadorian Embassy, Assange had been denied his razor for weeks. His haggard appearance as he was carried out of the embassy was part of an orchestrated negative publicity campaign orchestrated by the British government and, without a doubt, the U.S. government.

Assange Has Been in U.K. Prison in Solitary Confinement for Almost Five Years with No Conviction on Any Charges For the past for four years and nine months, Assange has been in Belmarsh Prison, a high security prison for those convicted of violent crimes. He has been in solitary confinement for 22 hours a day, a violation of the right not to be tortured, according to former U.N. Special Rapporteur Nils Melzer. Yet, Assange has not been convicted of any crime. Despite no conviction, he has been incarcerated by the British government on behalf of the U.S. government until extradition proceedings to the U.S. are successful. Almost three years ago in January 2021, lower court judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Assange should be released from Belmarsh Prison. She denied the U.S. request for extradition based on Assange’s mental health, his propensity to commit suicide, and conditions of U.S. prisons. The U.S. appealed her decision, issuing “diplomatic assurances” that Assange would not be mistreated in a U.S. prison. The High Court, after a two-day hearing in March 2022, accepted those “assurances” and rejected Assange’s appeal. His application to the U.K. Supreme Court to hear the case was then denied. Assange then applied for a new appeal of Baraitser’s legal decisions and the home secretary’s extradition order. His 150-page argument was rejected in a three-page ruling. The appeal of that decision will now take place on February 20 to 21, 2024.

Don’t Trust the U.S. Government’s ‘Diplomatic Assurances’ As a former U.S. diplomat, I can guarantee Julian that U.S. “diplomatic assurances” mean absolutely nothing. The U.S. breaks its word to individuals and countries frequently, and the U.S. Department of State has no jurisdiction over the Federal Bureau of Prisons which makes decisions unilaterally about how prisoners are treated. At the Belmarsh Tribunal held in Washington, D.C. on December 9, 2023, former CIA officer John Kiriakou, who spent nearly two years in federal prison for talking about the CIA’s waterboarding program, the existence of which had been in the public domain for years, said that the guarantees that the State Department had made in court documents were meaningless. He said that the Bureau of Prisons makes its own decisions on whether a person will be in solitary confinement, and the recommendations of the State Department and Department of Justice are disregarded. The United States has more prisoners in solitary confinement that any other country. In May 2023, the watchdog group Solitary Watch and the advocacy coalition Unlock the Box released a groundbreaking joint report showing that at least 122,840 people are locked daily in solitary confinement in U.S. prisons and jails for 22 or more hours a day.

Pressure on Biden From the Australian Government and Members of the U.S. Congress In October 2023, a group of bipartisan members of the Australian Parliament traveled to the U.S. and lobbied the U.S. government to drop the charges against Assange. At the end of October, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Washington where he raised the Assange issue in a meeting with Biden and repeated his call for President Biden to bring the matter to a close. On November 8, 2023, 16 Congresspeople from across the political spectrum signed a letter to President Biden, calling on him to drop all charges and withdraw the extradition request. In the letter, the members of the U.S. Congress said, “We believe the Department of Justice acted correctly in 2013, during your vice presidency, when it declined to pursue charges against Mr. Assange for publishing the classified documents because it recognized that the prosecution would set a dangerous precedent.” The letter continued that they are “well aware that should the U.S. extradition and prosecution go forward, there is a significant risk that our bilateral relationship with Australia will be badly damaged.”