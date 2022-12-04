GOP Silence on Trump's Call to Axe Constitution Reveals 'Full Embrace of Fascism': House Dem

Repeating his thoroughly disproven lie that the 2020 election was stolen, former President Donald Trump called Saturday for discarding the U.S. Constitution to overturn his loss.\r\n\r\nIn response, pro-democracy advocates argued that Trump\u0026#039;s comments, other recent actions, and the refusal of GOP lawmakers to denounce them are reflective of the Republican Party\u0026#039;s growing support for right-wing authoritarianism.\r\n\r\nIn a viral post on his so-called Truth Social platform, Trump wrote:\r\n\r\n\r\nSo, with the revelation of MASSIVE \u0026amp; WIDESPREAD FRAUD \u0026amp; DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, \u0026amp; the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great \u0022Founders\u0022 did not want, and would not condone, False \u0026amp; Fraudulent Elections!\r\n\r\n\r\nAs CNN reported, \u0022Trump\u0026#039;s post came after the release of internal Twitter emails showing deliberation in 2020 over a New York Post story about material found on Hunter Biden\u0026#039;s laptop.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Employees on Twitter\u0026#039;s legal, policy, and communications teams debated—and at times disagreed—over whether to restrict the article under the company\u0026#039;s hacked materials policy,\u0022 the news outlet noted. \u0022The debate took place weeks before the 2020 election, when Joe Biden, Hunter Biden\u0026#039;s father, was running against then-President Trump.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe administration of President Joe Biden, who defeated Trump by more than seven million votes and 74 Electoral College votes, quickly responded. In a statement rebuking Trump, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together—regardless of party—and elected leaders swear to uphold it. It\u0026#039;s the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights. Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned. You cannot only love America when you win.\r\n\r\n\r\nBy contrast, Republican Rep. Dave Joyce (Ohio) told ABC\u0026#039;s \u0022This Week\u0022 anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that Trump\u0026#039;s post conveying his support for overthrowing the Constitution is not a deal-breaker. The twice-impeached president officially launched his 2024 campaign last month.\r\n\r\n\u0022I will support whoever the Republican nominee is,\u0022 said Joyce, chair of the influential Republican Governance Group.\r\n\r\n\u0022The leader of the Republican Party has just called for the overthrow of our fundamental law and the installation of a dictator.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhen Stephanopoulos expressed disbelief that he would \u0022support a candidate who\u0026#039;s come out for suspending the Constitution,\u0022 Joyce said: \u0022He says a lot of things... I can\u0026#039;t be really chasing every one of these crazy statements that come out about from any of these candidates at the moment.\u0022\r\n\r\nPushing back again, Stephanopoulos asked, \u0022You can\u0026#039;t come out against someone who\u0026#039;s for suspending the Constitution?\u0022\r\n\r\nJoyce responded: \u0022He says a lot of things... but that doesn\u0026#039;t mean that it\u0026#039;s ever going to happen. So you got to [separate] fact from fantasy—and fantasy is that we\u0026#039;re going to suspend the Constitution and go backward.\u0022\r\n\r\nJoyce\u0026#039;s remarks are symptomatic of Republican lawmakers\u0026#039; refusal to censure Trump, who remains the de facto leader of the party even after his backing of election deniers weakened the GOP\u0026#039;s midterm performance and despite his increasingly open penchant for autocracy and bigotry.\r\n\r\n\u0022Last week the leader of the Republican Party had dinner with a Nazi leader and a man who called Adolf Hitler \u0026#039;great,\u0026#039;\u0022 Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell (N.J.) tweeted Sunday, referring to Trump\u0026#039;s recent meeting with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and antisemitic rapper Kanye West.\r\n\r\n\u0022Yesterday Trump called for throwing out the Constitution and making himself dictator,\u0022 Pascrell added. \u0022Republicans\u0026#039; full embrace of fascism is the story.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJust days ago, Trump reiterated his support for the far-right insurrectionists who participated in the deadly January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying in a video played during a fundraiser that \u0022people have been treated unconstitutionally in my opinion and very, very unfairly, and we\u0026#039;re going to get to the bottom of it.\u0022\r\n\r\nTrump claimed earlier this year that he was \u0022financially supporting\u0022 some January 6 defendants and said that if reelected, he would \u0022look very, very favorably\u0022 at full pardons for those being prosecuted. More than 950 people have been charged so far, including two leaders of the far-right Oath Keepers militia who were convicted last week of seditious conspiracy. In the immediate aftermath of Trump\u0026#039;s failed coup, 147 congressional Republicans voted to reverse Biden\u0026#039;s victory.\r\n\r\nIn an essay published Saturday, U.S. historian Heather Cox Richardson wrote that Trump\u0026#039;s social media post \u0022seems to reflect desperation from the former president as his political star fades and the many legal suits proceeding against him get closer and closer to their end dates.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But the real story here is not Trump\u0026#039;s panic about his fading relevance and his legal exposure,\u0022 the Boston College professor argued. \u0022It\u0026#039;s that Trump remains the presumptive presidential nominee for the Republican Party in 2024. The leader of the Republican Party has just called for the overthrow of our fundamental law and the installation of a dictator.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Republicans, so far, are silent on Trump\u0026#039;s profound attack on the Constitution, the basis of our democratic government,\u0022 she added. \u0022That is the story, and it is Earth-shattering.\u0022