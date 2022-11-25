Greta Thunberg Joins 630+ Young People in Landmark Climate Lawsuit Against Sweden

Climate leader Greta Thunberg was among 636 young adults and children who submitted a class-action lawsuit against the Swedish government at a district court in Stockholm on Friday, arguing that the country\u0026#039;s right-wing leaders are failing to obey the Swedish constitution as they continue allowing planet-heating fossil fuel extraction.\r\n\r\nAbout 2,000 people marched through Stockholm on Friday at the 223rd \u0022school strike\u0022 against climate inaction—part of the global Fridays for Future movement Thunberg began in 2018 with a one-person protest outside Swedish Parliament.\r\n\r\nThunberg and her fellow plaintiffs symbolically delivered their lawsuit to the district court, following an earlier official filing by Aurora, the organization leading the suit.\r\n\r\n\u0022Today on Black Friday is the perfect day to sue the state over its insufficient climate policies,\u0022 Thunberg tweeted, referring to the holiday shopping day that originated in the U.S. \u0022So that\u0026#039;s what we did.See you in court!\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSweden adopted a law in 2017 requiring the government to draw down its fossil fuel emissions to net-zero by 2045, but Statistics Sweden reported earlier this year that greenhouse gas emissions increased by 3% in 2021 compared to the previous year, driven by the transport sector.\r\n\r\n\u0022If we win, there will be a verdict that says the Swedish state is required to do its share of the global measures needed for the world to meet the 1.5° target.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe right-wing government that took power last month after September\u0026#039;s elections has proposed a budget for 2023 which would further increase emissions. It also eliminated the Ministry of Environment, which left climate action advocates expecting \u0022huge cuts in green funding leading to a devastating impact on climate policies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Swedish state fails to meet the constitutional requirement to promote sustainable development leading to a good environment for present and future generations,\u0022 Aurora said in a statement Friday.\r\n\r\nIda Edling, a member of the organization, told Agence France Presse that the lawsuit is the first \u0022large-scale case in the Swedish legal system.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe lawsuit demands that the government take its \u0022fair share\u0022 of global action to help limit planetary heating to 1.5°C above preindustrial temperatures, in line with the Paris climate agreement.\r\n\r\nThe United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) said in a report last month that there is currently \u0022no credible pathway to 1.5°C in place\u0022 as governments continue to support fossil fuel extraction.\r\n\r\n\u0022If we win, there will be a verdict that says the Swedish state is required to do its share of the global measures needed for the world to meet the 1.5° target,\u0022 Edling told Al Jazeera.\r\n\r\nOn Friday, some of the plaintiffs carried a sign reading, \u0022Now we sue the state\u0022 at the march through Stockholm.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe plaintiffs are the latest climate campaigners to use the legal system to force policymakers to heed the warnings of energy experts and climate scientists.\r\n\r\nThe Supreme Court of the Netherlands ruled in 2019 that the government must cut the nation\u0026#039;s greenhouse gas emissions by 25%.\r\n\r\nAnother case brought by six Portuguese youths is pending in the European Court of Human Rights, where the plaintiffs argued 33 countries, including Sweden, have violated human rights by failing to mitigate the climate emergency.