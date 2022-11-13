Sign up for our newsletter.

Catherine Cortez Masto

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) appears at an election night event in Las Vegas on November 8, 2022. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

'Democracy Won': Cortez Masto Victory Means Democrats Keep Control of Senate

"Voters sided with democracy and delivered a resounding defeat to Republican extremism this week," said one left-leaning political action group. "There's more to do, but this is critical progress."

Brett Wilkins

Democracy defenders breathed a collective deep sigh of relief Saturday night as Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada was projected to win reelection, ensuring Democrats retain control of the U.S. Senate regardless of the results of next month's Georgia runoff.

"Voters across the country showed election-denying MAGA Republicans that we can see through their lies and fearmongering."

"Democracy was on the ballot—and democracy prevailed," Sean Eldridge, founder and president of the progressive advocacy group Stand Up America, said in a statement Sunday.

"Voters across the country showed election-denying MAGA Republicans that we can see through their lies and fearmongering and want leaders who will protect our freedoms," he added. "With democracy defenders elected as secretaries of state in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, and Nevada and the Senate in Democratic control, we're building a firewall for democracy in 2024 and beyond."

Swing Left, a group working to elect congressional Democrats in swing states and districts, tweeted: "Voters sided with democracy and delivered a resounding defeat to Republican extremism this week. There's more to do, but this is critical progress—thanks to you."

Cortez Masto's imminent victory over former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt—a purveyor of former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was fraudulent—means the upper chamber's Democratic caucus will have at least 50 members, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

"Nevadans rejected the far-right politicians working to divide us," Cortez-Masto, who is the first-ever Latina elected to the Senate, told supporters Sunday. "We rejected their conspiracies, their attacks on our workers, and their efforts to restrict our freedoms."

"Mitch McConnell just learned he will not be majority leader."

"This morning the sky is blue! Democracy itself was on the ballot and democracy won because Democrats held the Senate," Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) tweeted Sunday. "Special thanks to Gen Z-er's for their turnout. You are the future!"

Charles Booker, the Kentucky progressive defeated by incumbent Republican Sen. Rand Paul last week, tweeted: "Mitch McConnell just learned he will not be majority leader. Enjoy your evening, America."

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) congratulated Cortez Masto, tweeting: "This is great news for the country. Great news for our democracy."

"But," he added, "there's a big difference between 51 and 50. BIG. Let's keep going and win the Georgia runoff."

That election will take place on December 6. Money for ads and campaign operatives from both sides are already pouring into Georgia, where neither incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock—who with 99% of ballots counted, received 49.4% of the votes—nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker, with 48.5%, reached the 50% threshold required for outright victory.  

The Washington Post reports:

Even though Democrats have held their majority in the Senate, with Vice President [Kamala] Harris able to cast tie-breaking votes, picking up a 51st vote in Georgia would offer a cushion for key legislation. During the past two years, Democrats have been unable to move forward with some agenda items, including voting rights and a sweeping climate and social spending bill, because they couldn't always get the votes of Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.).

Kendra Cotton, chief executive of the pro-democracy New Georgia Project, told the Post that it would be "super-shortsighted" for Democrats to not aggressively campaign for Warnock. 

"It's like if you're playing a football game and you're winning by three and you have the opportunity to score a touchdown—and you're like, 'Oh, no, I'm already winning by three,' but there's like 10 minutes on the clock," Cotton said. "You look stuck on stupid. Score a touchdown."

Control of the House of Representatives, meanwhile, remained up in the air Sunday, with 20 races—10 in which Democrats are leading, and 10 in which the GOP candidate has the advantage—still undecided.

"Regardless of what happens to the House, Democrats still have defied the odds and it's a big deal," Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted Sunday.

"My heart is filled with gratitude for our candidates, campaign staffers, voters, donators, state party leaders, DNC, DCCC, DSCC and grassroots orgs," she added. "We broke a huge trend y'all."

