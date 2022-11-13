'Democracy Won': Cortez Masto Victory Means Democrats Keep Control of Senate

Democracy defenders breathed a collective deep sigh of relief Saturday night as Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada was projected to win reelection, ensuring Democrats retain control of the U.S. Senate regardless of the results of next month\u0026#039;s Georgia runoff.\r\n\r\n\u0022Voters across the country showed election-denying MAGA Republicans that we can see through their lies and fearmongering.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Democracy was on the ballot—and democracy prevailed,\u0022 Sean Eldridge, founder and president of the progressive advocacy group Stand Up America, said in a statement Sunday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Voters across the country showed election-denying MAGA Republicans that we can see through their lies and fearmongering and want leaders who will protect our freedoms,\u0022 he added. \u0022With democracy defenders elected as secretaries of state in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, and Nevada and the Senate in Democratic control, we\u0026#039;re building a firewall for democracy in 2024 and beyond.\u0022\r\n\r\nSwing Left, a group working to elect congressional Democrats in swing states and districts, tweeted: \u0022Voters sided with democracy and delivered a resounding defeat to Republican extremism this week. There\u0026#039;s more to do, but this is critical progress—thanks to you.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCortez Masto\u0026#039;s imminent victory over former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt—a purveyor of former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022Big Lie\u0022 that the 2020 election was fraudulent—means the upper chamber\u0026#039;s Democratic caucus will have at least 50 members, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).\r\n\r\n\u0022Nevadans rejected the far-right politicians working to divide us,\u0022 Cortez-Masto, who is the first-ever Latina elected to the Senate, told supporters Sunday. \u0022We rejected their conspiracies, their attacks on our workers, and their efforts to restrict our freedoms.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Mitch McConnell just learned he will not be majority leader.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This morning the sky is blue! Democracy itself was on the ballot and democracy won because Democrats held the Senate,\u0022 Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) tweeted Sunday. \u0022Special thanks to Gen Z-er\u0026#039;s for their turnout. You are the future!\u0022\r\n\r\nCharles Booker, the Kentucky progressive defeated by incumbent Republican Sen. Rand Paul last week, tweeted: \u0022Mitch McConnell just learned he will not be majority leader. Enjoy your evening, America.\u0022\r\n\r\nSen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) congratulated Cortez Masto, tweeting: \u0022This is great news for the country. Great news for our democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But,\u0022 he added, \u0022there\u0026#039;s a big difference between 51 and 50. BIG. Let\u0026#039;s keep going and win the Georgia runoff.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThat election will take place on December 6. Money for ads and campaign operatives from both sides are already pouring into Georgia, where neither incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock—who with 99% of ballots counted, received 49.4% of the votes—nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker, with 48.5%, reached the 50% threshold required for outright victory. \u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nThe Washington Post reports:\r\n\r\n\r\nEven though Democrats have held their majority in the Senate, with Vice President [Kamala] Harris able to cast tie-breaking votes, picking up a 51st vote in Georgia would offer a cushion for key legislation. During the past two years, Democrats have been unable to move forward with some agenda items, including voting rights and a sweeping climate and social spending bill, because they couldn\u0026#039;t always get the votes of Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.).\r\n\r\n\r\nKendra Cotton, chief executive of the pro-democracy New Georgia Project, told the Post that it would be \u0022super-shortsighted\u0022 for Democrats to not aggressively campaign for Warnock.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s like if you\u0026#039;re playing a football game and you\u0026#039;re winning by three and you have the opportunity to score a touchdown—and you\u0026#039;re like, \u0026#039;Oh, no, I\u0026#039;m already winning by three,\u0026#039; but there\u0026#039;s like 10 minutes on the clock,\u0022 Cotton said. \u0022You look stuck on stupid. Score a touchdown.\u0022\r\n\r\nControl of the House of Representatives, meanwhile, remained up in the air Sunday, with 20 races—10 in which Democrats are leading, and 10 in which the GOP candidate has the advantage—still undecided.\r\n\r\n\u0022Regardless of what happens to the House, Democrats still have defied the odds and it\u0026#039;s a big deal,\u0022 Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted Sunday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022My heart is filled with gratitude for our candidates, campaign staffers, voters, donators, state party leaders, DNC, DCCC, DSCC and grassroots orgs,\u0022 she added. \u0022We broke a huge trend y\u0026#039;all.\u0022