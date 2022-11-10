Automakers Poised to Sell 400 Million More Gas-Powered Cars Than Planet Can Handle: Report

The world\u0026#039;s automakers are on track to sell roughly 400 million more gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles than would align with the Paris climate agreement\u0026#039;s objective of limiting global heating to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels, according to a report published Thursday by Greenpeace Germany.\r\n\r\n\u0022If traditional automakers fail to electrify, they will lose out to newer, all-electric competitors.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe paper—entitled The Internal Combustion Engine Bubble—argues that \u0022current auto industry planning is not aligned with a 1.5°C-compatible carbon budget and might result in millions of vehicles manufacturers can\u0026#039;t sell.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The internal combustion engine (ICE) needs to be phased out, and the vehicle fleet needs to be electrified to make road transport compatible with the Paris agreement\u0026#039;s goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C,\u0022 the publication states. \u0022However, just how fast this transition must happen, what it means for the auto industry, and whether the companies\u0026#039; planning delivers what is needed to comply with the 1.5°C goal remains unclear.\u0022\r\n\r\nBenjamin Stephan, climate campaigner at Greenpeace Germany, said in a statement that \u0022leading auto manufacturers, including Toyota, Volkswagen, and Hyundai, are transitioning far too slowly to zero-emission vehicles, which has dangerous consequences for our planet.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022As the climate crisis intensifies, governments from New York to Singapore are enacting stricter bans on diesel and petrol vehicles,\u0022 Stephan added. \u0022If traditional automakers fail to electrify, they will lose out to newer, all-electric competitors and risk stranded assets. Toyota, Volkswagen, and other leading automakers are on a collision course with the climate.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new report \u0022defines the number of ICE vehicles that could still be sold within a 1.5°C carbon trajectory and projects the auto industry\u0026#039;s ICE sales based on the assessment of four major manufacturers\u0026#039; plans—Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai/Kia, and General Motors—and quantifies the overshoot.\u0022\r\n\r\nGreenpeace urges automakers to \u0022immediately end investment in internal combustion engine technology and phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in Europe by 2028 and across the rest of the world no later than 2030,\u0022 while calling on governments to \u0022eliminate subsidies for petrol and diesel cars and fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast month, the European Union lawmakers and member nations agreed to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035, following similar moves by places including Singapore, Canada, and the U.S. states of California, Washington, and New York earlier this year.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe new report comes days after members of the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen protested what they called Toyota\u0026#039;s \u0022slow-walking of electric vehicles\u0022 by hiring a plane trailing a banner reading \u0022Want exciting? Drive electric. Want boring? Drive Toyota\u0022 at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at the Phoenix Raceway in Arizona.