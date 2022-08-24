THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Times like this require journalism with the courage to take sides with democracy over fascism

Please, support independent media that is willing to name the threat knocking on our door. Can we count on you today?

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

EVS

Maya Katz-Ali charges her vehicle at a charging station in Oakland, California on November 10, 2020. (Photo: Santiago Mejia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

'This Is Huge': California to Ban New Gasoline-Fueled Car Sales by 2035

"California is the fifth-largest economy in the world and this will help turbocharge the transition to EVs everywhere."

Jenna McGuire

California is expected to implement a groundbreaking measure on Thursday that will ban sales of all new gas-powered cars by 2035, The New York Times reports.

"We cannot address climate change without phasing out oil-powered transportation, and we applaud California for embracing the promise of clean transportation."

Home to the largest new car market in the U.S., California's new rule is expected to have far-reaching impacts in Washington, D.C. and around the world by accelerating electric vehicle (EV) production and reducing auto pollution—the country's top source of greenhouse gas pollution.

"This is huge," said Margo Oge, an electric vehicles expert who headed the Environmental Protection Agency's transportation emissions program under three presidents. "California will now be the only government in the world that mandates zero-emission vehicles."

The California Air Resources Board's new rule will require that 100% of new cars sold in the state by 2035 be free of fossil fuel emissions. Before the 2035 ban takes effect, emission targets will be enforced incrementally—requiring 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the state to produce zero emissions by 2026, and 68% of passenger vehicles by 2030.

More than a dozen states follow the California Air Resources Board's lead when setting their own emissions policies and roughly a third of the United States automotive market is expected to adopt California's new zero-emissions targets.

"This is indeed huge," Fossil Free Media director Jamie Henn tweeted. "California is the fifth-largest economy in the world and this will help turbocharge the transition to EVs everywhere."

The ambitious policy was made possible by the Biden administration's restoration of the Clean Air Act waiver—a climate policy that was discontinued by former President Donald Trump—that grants California the power to enact vehicle pollution standards that are stricter than federal ones.

According to the Times, the new vehicle standards are projected to cut emissions 40% below 2005 levels by 2030—and experts said that the rule, "in both its stringency and reach, could stand alongside the [Inflation Reduction Act] as one of the world's most important climate change policies."

Environmental organization Stand.earth lauded the new rule on Twitter while acknowledging more needs to be done by ramping up investment for charging infrastructure, public transit, and walkable and bikeable neighborhoods.

"Gas-powered cars are a major source of air pollution that create toxic smog and threaten public health," said Jenn Engstrom, CALPIRG state director, in a statement. "We cannot address climate change without phasing out oil-powered transportation, and we applaud California for embracing the promise of clean transportation."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Barr and Trump

Watchdog Leader: 'It Is Clear Why Barr Did Not Want the Public to See' Newly Released Trump Memo

The head of CREW—which fought for the document's release—said that "it twists the facts and the law to benefit Trump and does not comport with a serious reading of the law."

Jessica Corbett ·

Bernie Sanders at a 'Cancel Student Debt' rally

Biden Student Debt Relief Plan a 'Big Deal,' Says Sanders, 'But We Have Got to Do More'

"At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, education, from pre-school through graduate school, must be a fundamental right for all, not a privilege for the wealthy few."

Jon Queally ·

EVS

'This Is Huge': California to Ban New Gasoline-Fueled Car Sales by 2035

"California is the fifth-largest economy in the world and this will help turbocharge the transition to EVs everywhere."

Jenna McGuire ·

A doctor stands with a sign reading, "Let doctors provide reproductive healthcare"

'How Close to Death is Close Enough?': Fury Over Latest Texas Abortion Ruling

"Extremist anti-abortion politicians in Texas," warns Planned Parenthood, "are trying to prevent pregnant people experiencing medical emergencies from receiving life-saving care."

Julia Conley ·

Kentucky protest against Roe reversal

Inescapable 'Abortion Deserts' Coming as Idaho, Tennessee, and Texas Trigger Bans Set to Take Effect

"Tomorrow, millions more people will lose abortion access across the nation," warned the leader of one reproductive rights group.

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.