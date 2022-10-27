Sanders Urges Massive Midterm Voter Turnout to 'Preserve American Democracy'

Warning of far-right Republicans who are \u0022moving the country towards authoritarianism\u0022 and hoping to energize the Democratic base ahead of next month\u0026#039;s midterm elections, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday kicked off an eight-state barnstorming tour by imploring fired-up crowds in Oregon to get out and vote in order to \u0022preserve American democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We can throw our hands up in despair—or we can fight back.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are in a pivotal moment in American history where the crises that we face are unprecedented,\u0022 Sanders (I-Vt.) told over 3,000 people at the University of Oregon in Eugene, the first of two stops in the state on Thursday. His speech followed remarks by Democratic Oregon politicians including U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, congressional hopeful Val Hoyle, and gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek.\r\n\r\n\u0022Now we have an option,\u0022 Sanders continued. \u0022We can either turn our backs on these problems, we can throw our hands up in despair—or we can fight back.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022In the year 2022 we are fighting to preserve the foundations of American democracy against right-wing Republican extremists,\u0022 Sanders added. \u0022Your fathers and grandfathers and grandparents died and fought to preserve democracy; we\u0026#039;re not going to let Trump and his friends take it away.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022To take on corporate greed and create an economy for all, we need a huge voter turnout in Oregon and across the country,\u0022 he asserted.\r\n\r\nSanders also took aim at elected Democrats, saying \u0022I\u0026#039;m gonna be honest with you here, and maybe some of my friends here are gonna be a little offended, but the Democratic Party has not been strong enough in fighting for working families.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need you, your generation, from coast to coast to put pressure on Democratic leadership, to say, \u0026#039;To hell with the corporate PACs, stand up and fight for working families,\u0026#039;\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSanders\u0026#039; appearances Thursday were the latest in a string of whistle-stops promoting Democratic candidates ahead of next month\u0026#039;s midterms. The democratic socialist will visit four Senate battleground states: Nevada, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.\r\n\r\nIn recent days, Sanders has been hammering home the importance of high voter turnout.\r\n\r\n\u0022If we do not come out and vote in large numbers, and if Republicans gain control over the House and the Senate,\u0022 he said earlier this week, \u0022what you\u0026#039;re looking at is a turn in American politics far, far, far to the right, which will impact every aspect of our lives.\u0022