2 Billion Kids to Face Extreme Heatwave Threat by 2050, Warns UNICEF

At least 559 million children worldwide are already exposed to frequent heatwaves—a number that could hit 2.02 billion by 2050, according to a United Nations report published Tuesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022World leaders must do this at COP27 for children everywhere, but especially the most vulnerable children in the most affected places.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.N. Children Fund\u0026#039;s (UNICEF) publication—The Coldest Year of The Rest of Their Lives: Protecting Children From the Escalating Impacts of Heatwaves—comes as governments that support the Paris climate agreement prepare for the COP27 summit in Egypt.\r\n\r\nNoting the November summit, the report calls on world leaders to reduce the threat of heatwaves—or any period of at least three consecutive days when the maximum temperature is in the top 10% of the local 15-day average—by ambitiously increasing action to limit global temperature rise.\r\n\r\nIn addition to high frequency—an average of 4.5 or more heatwaves per year—the report warns of the rising threat of extreme high temperatures, or at least 83.54 days that top 35°C (95°F), as well as events that are high in duration, meaning they last 4.7 days or longer, and severity, which is when the temperatures are 2°C (3.6°F) or more above the local 15-day average.\r\n\r\nAt least 624 million children are currently exposed to one of the other three high heat measures—a scenario that UNICEF says will worsen over the next three decades.\r\n\r\n\u0022The mercury is rising and so are the impacts on children,\u0022 said Catherine Russell, UNICEF\u0026#039;s executive director, in a statement. \u0022Already, 1 in 3 children live in countries that face extreme high temperatures and almost 1 in 4 children are exposed to high heatwave frequency, and it is only going to get worse.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022More children will be impacted by longer, hotter, and more frequent heatwaves over the next 30 years, threatening their health and well-being,\u0022 she continued. \u0022How devastating these changes will be depends on the actions we take now. \u0022\r\n\r\nWhile Paris agreement parties aim to limit global temperature rise this century to 1.5°C (2.7°C) compared with preindustrial levels, the UNICEF report examines the heat risks for children under two scenarios for average warming by 2050: increases of 1.7°C (3°F) and 2.4°C (4.3°F).\r\n\r\n\u0026nbsp;\r\n!function(e,i,n,s){var t=\u0022InfogramEmbeds\u0022,d=e.getElementsByTagName(\u0022script\u0022)[0];if(window[t]\u0026\u0026window[t].initialized)window[t].process\u0026\u0026window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement(\u0022script\u0022);o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src=\u0022https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js\u0022,d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,\u0022infogram-async\u0022);\r\n\r\n\u0022Children in northern regions will face the most dramatic increases in high heatwave severity while by 2050, nearly half of all children in Africa and Asia will face sustained exposure to extreme high temperatures,\u0022 the document states, highlighting that \u0022almost every country is experiencing changing heatwaves.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies pointed out earlier this month, in addition to children, agricultural workers, casual laborers, the elderly, migrants, and pregnant and breastfeeding people face a \u0022higher risk of illness and death\u0022 from rising temperatures.\r\n\r\nThe groups noted that \u0022projected future death rates from extreme heat are staggeringly high—comparable in magnitude by the end of the century, to all cancers or all infectious diseases—and staggeringly unequal, with people in poorer countries seeing far greater levels of increase.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGiven the dangers, the UNICEF report stresses that going into COP27, governments must:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tProtect children from climate devastation by adapting social services;\r\n\tPrepare children to live in a climate-changed world;\r\n\tPrioritize children and young people in climate finance and resources; and\r\n\tPrevent a climate catastrophe by drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions and keep 1.5°C alive.\r\n\r\n\r\nEchoing the document\u0026#039;s call to action, Russell said that \u0022at a minimum, governments must urgently limit global heating to 1.5°C and double adaptation funding by 2025. This is the only way to save children\u0026#039;s lives and futures—and the future of the planet.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new publication was produced in collaboration with the Data for Children Collaborative and launched in partnership with Vanessa Nakate—a Ugandan youth climate leader and UNICEF goodwill ambassador—and the Africa-based Rise Up Movement she founded.\r\n\r\n\u0022The climate shocks of 2022 provided a strong wake-up call about the increasing danger hurtling towards us,\u0022 said Nakate. \u0022Heatwaves are a clear example. As hot as this year has been in almost every corner of the world, it will likely be the coldest year of the rest of our lives.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The dial is being turned up on our planet and yet our world leaders haven\u0026#039;t begun to sweat. The only option is for us to continue to turn up the heat—on them—to correct the course we are on,\u0022 she argued. \u0022World leaders must do this at COP27 for children everywhere, but especially the most vulnerable children in the most affected places.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Unless they take action, and soon,\u0022 Nakate warned, \u0022this report makes it clear that heatwaves will become even harsher than they are already destined to be.\u0022