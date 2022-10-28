Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Common Dreams’ climate coverage is NOT brought to you by Chevron.

Our economic reporting is NOT brought to you by JPMorgan Chase. NONE of our journalism is brought to you by Exxon or Goldman Sachs or Disney or Walmart or Amazon or Pfizer.

Our news coverage is sponsored by you. Because only readers fund our independent journalism. Please chip in whatever you can to support this work during our critical Fall Campaign drive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Spain heatwave

A young man tries to keep cool as temperatures soar into the triple digits Fahrenheit in Madrid, Spain on July 12, 2022. (Photo: Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Climate-Fueled Heatwaves Cost Global Economy Trillions; Poor Countries Hit Hardest: Study

"The effects of climate change on extreme heat have amplified underlying inequality, disproportionately harming low-income, low-emitting regions."

Brett Wilkins

A study published Friday revealed that heatwaves fueled by human-caused climate change have cost the global economy trillions of dollars over the past 30 years, with the world's poorest countries—and those least responsible for the climate emergency—bearing a disproportionate share of the burden.

"The regions with the lowest incomes globally are the ones that suffer most from these extreme heat events."

The study, published in Science Advances, reached three key conclusions. First, "increased extreme heat intensity significantly decreases economic growth in relatively warm tropical regions and weakly affects it in relatively cool midlatitude regions." Second, "anthropogenic climate change has increased the frequency and intensity of these economically consequential heat extremes." Therefore—and thirdly—"the effects of climate change on extreme heat have amplified underlying inequality, disproportionately harming low-income, low-emitting regions, with major emitters shouldering primary responsibility for billions of dollars of losses in the tropics."

According to the publication:

Human-caused increases in heat waves have depressed economic output most in the poor tropical regions least culpable for warming. Cumulative 1992–2013 losses from anthropogenic extreme heat likely fall between $5 trillion and $29.3 trillion globally. Losses amount to 6.7% of Gross Domestic Product per capita per year for regions in the bottom income decile, but only 1.5% for regions in the top income decile. Our results have the potential to inform adaptation investments and demonstrate how global inequality is both a cause and consequence of the unequal burden of climate change.

"Accelerating adaptation measures within the hottest period of each year would deliver economic benefits now," study first author Christopher Callahan, a doctoral candidate in geography at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, said in a statement. "The amount of money spent on adaptation measures should not be assessed just on the price tag of those measures, but relative to the cost of doing nothing. Our research identifies a substantial price tag to not doing anything."

Senior study author and Dartmouth assistant geography professor Justin Mankin asserted: "No one has shown an independent fingerprint for extreme heat and the intensity of that heat's impact on economic growth. The true costs of climate change are far higher than we've calculated so far. Our work shows that no place is well adapted to our current climate."

"The regions with the lowest incomes globally are the ones that suffer most from these extreme heat events," Mankin added. "As climate change increases the magnitude of extreme heat, it's a fair expectation that those costs will continue to accumulate."

Related Content

Palestinian children shower

2 Billion Kids to Face Extreme Heatwave Threat by 2050, Warns UNICEF

Jessica Corbett

The new study follows research forecasting that by the end of the century, dangerous heat driven by the worsening climate emergency will hit much of the Earth at least three times more often than today.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Spain heatwave

Climate-Fueled Heatwaves Cost Global Economy Trillions; Poor Countries Hit Hardest: Study

"The effects of climate change on extreme heat have amplified underlying inequality, disproportionately harming low-income, low-emitting regions."

Brett Wilkins ·

Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mehmet Oz attends a forum on October 13, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Oz's Refusal to Back Wage Hike Shows He 'Does Not Give a Shit About' Workers, Says Fetterman

"If Oz does not believe that we need a higher minimum wage, then he should move out of his ten mansions and live on $7.25 an hour to show us how it's done," said a spokesperson for John Fetterman's campaign.

Kenny Stancil ·

Sign reading, "Stop funding EACOP"

Data Reveals Major Africa Pipeline as Climate Killer

EACOP "promises to worsen the climate crisis, waste billions of dollars that could be used for good, [and] bring mayhem to human settlements and wildlife along the pipeline's path," said one climate expert.

Julia Conley ·

Haiti protest

Haitians, Peace Activists Denounce Plan for Another US-Backed Intervention

Haitians are saying "no to armed invasion from the international community, because every time there is the so-called 'help' invasion... it results in chaos," said one activist.

Brett Wilkins ·

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) speaks in his Washington, D.C. office on June 23, 2022.

Ro Khanna Unveils Bill to Ban US Gas Exports as Big Oil Rakes in Record Profits

The California Democrat's bill would temporarily bar U.S. gas exports when prices at the pump are high—like they are right now.

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.