Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters takes part in a panel discussion

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters smiles as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a panel discussion on October 14, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Dark Money Groups Have Pumped $1 Billion Into GOP Effort to Retake Senate

The finding comes a month after Senate Republicans tanked a bill that would have required dark money groups to disclose their donors and funding sources.

Jake Johnson

Shadowy organizations that are legally allowed to hide their donors have pumped nearly $1 billion into the Republican Party's effort to retake the U.S. Senate, according to an NPR analysis released Saturday.

In total, NPR found that "more than $1.6 billion has been spent or booked on TV ads in a dozen Senate races, with $3 out of every $4 being spent in six states—Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Ohio."

"Most of that money is coming from dark money outside groups with little-to-no donor transparency—and Republicans are getting a huge boost from them," the outlet reported.

Nearly 90% of the money spent on pro-Republican television ads this midterm cycle has been from dark money groups, according to NPR's analysis of ad data. By comparison, 55% of spending on ads boosting Democrats has come from dark money organizations, which have exploded in number and influence since the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United decision.

Predictably, key battleground states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona have drawn massive ad spending from outside groups in recent months as Senate races there tighten with just over two weeks until the November midterms.

Outside organizations have poured more money into Pennsylvania—where Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is locked in a competitive Senate contest with Republican nominee Dr. Oz—than any other state this cycle.

"Outside groups have spent nearly $64.9 million to back Fetterman or sway voters away from the celebrity doctor, while conservative outside spenders have poured $66 million into the race," OpenSecrets noted Friday. "One of the top outside spenders is the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.). The super PAC has made Fetterman their top target, spending almost $37.2 million to oppose the Democrat."

NPR analysis

NPR's analysis came a month after Senate Republicans unanimously voted down legislation that would have required dark money organizations to disclose their large donors and funding sources, a step that would shine light on the forces attempting to sway critical races.

OpenSecrets discovered last month that a newly created dark money group that has spent big on ads mocking and attacking progressive candidates in battleground states is "connected to officials in former President Donald Trump's administration who now work with the America First Legal Foundation."

"The group, Citizens for Sanity, has paid for billboards emblazoned with messages like 'Protect Pregnant Men from Climate Discrimination' and 'Real progressives support violent criminals in their hour of need' in states across the country—including Massachusetts, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, California, Michigan, Texas, Illinois, and Georgia," the watchdog noted. "The ads have been described as racist and transphobic."

"Federal Communications Commission records reviewed by OpenSecrets reveal that the group's board includes three former Trump administration officials involved in the America First Legal Foundation, a group founded by former Trump White House official Stephen Miller," OpenSecrets added.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters takes part in a panel discussion

Dark Money Groups Have Pumped $1 Billion Into GOP Effort to Retake Senate

The finding comes a month after Senate Republicans tanked a bill that would have required dark money groups to disclose their donors and funding sources.

Jake Johnson ·

Poll watchers dressed in tactical gear watch a ballot dropbox location

Armed 'Poll Watchers' in Arizona Heighten Alarm Over Right-Wing Voter Intimidation

"This is obviously totally incompatible with liberal democracy and an open society," said one commentator.

Jake Johnson ·

A Nashville resident looks at a high energy bill

Utility CEOs See Soaring Pay as Families Struggle to Afford Energy Bills

"This goes beyond run-of-the-mill executive greed, and it's a stark example of rewarding failure," said one critic.

Jake Johnson ·

Activists rally in support of student debt cancellation

Appeals Court Temporarily Blocks Student Debt Cancellation Program

"Don't panic. Student debt relief isn't dead," one campaigner wrote in response to the court order. "And let this be a reminder. The folks who want to keep us in debt are organized. We need to be too."

Jake Johnson ·

michigan sos

Corporate America's Big Money Could Fuel Victory for 'Big Lie' Candidates

"The idea of putting these people in charge of our elections is nuts," a critic said of Trump-endorsed secretary of state candidates.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Defying Pentagon Secrecy, Reporting Exposes Retired US Generals on Saudi Payroll
  2. House Dem Says 'Every Republican Should Be Asked' About GOP Ploy to Cut Social Security
  3. So-Called GOP 'Solutions' to Inflation Are Just Another Giveaway to the Rich and Corporations
  4. Donald Trump Isn't the Biggest Grifter in This Country. The Republican Party Is
  5. 'Believe Him,' Say Critics, as McCarthy Signals GOP Plan to Attack Social Security, Medicare
  6. Judge Who Ruled Against CFPB Took Thousands in Wall Street Campaign Cash: Watchdog
  7. In America, Democracy Can Simply Be Bought by the Billionaires
  8. Rehearsal for 'Armageddon' Underway as NATO and Russia Hold Nuclear Exercises
  9. Warnock Campaign Says Dodging Second Debate Shows Walker 'Can't Be Trusted'
  10. Armed 'Poll Watchers' in Arizona Heighten Alarm Over Right-Wing Voter Intimidation
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.