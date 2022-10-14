Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sen. Ron Johnson appears at the U.S. Capitol

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is seen during a Senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on August 4, 2022. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Ron Johnson Booed and Laughed At in Debate With Progressive Challenger

"Trump Republicans like Johnson are good at just two things: restricting freedoms, and raking in millions of dollars for himself and his donors at the expense of working families," one critic said after the U.S. Senate debate.

Jake Johnson

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson repeatedly faced laughter and boos from the audience gathered at Marquette University on Thursday for the final debate between the two-term GOP incumbent and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin's key U.S. Senate race.

With less than a month to go before the November midterms, Barnes—Wisconsin's lieutenant governor—took Johnson to task over his opposition to abortion rights, support for cutting Social Security and Medicare, and 2017 vote in favor of former President Donald Trump's deeply unpopular and regressive tax cut for the rich and large corporations.

"When Senator Johnson talks about making Social Security discretionary spending, that means he's coming for your retirement," Barnes said Thursday night, referring to the Wisconsin Republican's comments during a recent radio interview.

Barnes also spotlighted Johnson's opposition to raising the $7.25-an-hour federal minimum wage, which hasn't seen an increase in more than a decade even as costs-of-living have soared. During last week's debate, Johnson went as far as suggesting the federal minimum wage shouldn't exist, arguing the "marketplace" should "take care of it rather than government."

"It's odd that you can make the argument about inflation and how costs are increasing and not support raising the minimum wage," Barnes said Thursday.

During his time on the debate stage Thursday night, Johnson attempted to counter Barnes' criticism of his long record of opposing abortion rights by doubling down on his call for a state referendum that would ask Wisconsin voters, "At what point does society have the responsibility to protect the life of an unborn child?"

Wisconsin Republicans recently rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' push for a reproductive rights referendum in the state, where an abortion ban from 1849 is currently in effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

In his pitch for another term, Johnson declared that he has "honored" his promises to always tell the truth and never conduct himself with reelection in mind—remarks that drew laughs from the audience.

Johnson was also booed when he asked why Barnes has "turned against America" in response to moderators' invitation for the candidates to express what they find admirable about their opponent.

Wisconsin is one of a handful of battleground states where Democrats are hoping to flip Senate seats in their push to retain and increase their majority in the upper chamber.

Jake Spence, Wisconsin state director of the Working Families Party, which is supporting Barnes, said in a statement late Thursday that the final debate offered "a glimpse into Ron Johnson's America—an America where there's no minimum wage, where no one has access to abortions, where violent insurrectionists are protected by law, while Americans dependent on Social Security and Medicare are tossed aside."

"Trump Republicans like Johnson are good at just two things: restricting freedoms, and raking in millions of dollars for himself and his donors at the expense of working families," Spence added. "As senator, Mandela Barnes will go to the mat for working people, whether it's defending abortion access or ending bad trade deals. It's clear from tonight's debate and it's clear from everything we've heard at the doors—Mandela Barnes is the right choice for Wisconsin's working families.”

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Sen. Ron Johnson appears at the U.S. Capitol

Ron Johnson Booed and Laughed At in Debate With Progressive Challenger

"Trump Republicans like Johnson are good at just two things: restricting freedoms, and raking in millions of dollars for himself and his donors at the expense of working families," one critic said after the U.S. Senate debate.

Jake Johnson ·

IMF World Bank bike protest

'Cancel the Debt': Climate Protests Disrupt World Bank Summit

"The Global South must urgently adapt to the climate emergency so that it can protect its people from a crisis they did nothing to cause," said Extinction Rebellion. "But it can't do this while it remains heavily indebted."

Brett Wilkins ·

Donald Trump

Supreme Court Declines to Get Involved in Trump Fight Over Classified Docs

While it's not known whether the decision was unanimous, one expert said the fact that no justice publicly dissented or wrote separately "is as big a loss" for the former president.

Jessica Corbett ·

A customer shops for eggs at a Kroger grocery store on August 15, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

As Kroger Eyes Albertsons, Biden Admin Urged to Reject 'Greed-Driven' Grocery Buyout

"There is no reason to allow two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country to merge—especially with food prices already soaring," said one policy analyst.

Kenny Stancil ·

Trump call plays during hearing

'About Damn Time': Jan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Subpoena Ex-President Donald Trump

"Donald Trump remains a clear and present danger to our democracy," said Common Cause's leader, adding that the committee "has shown clearly that the then-president violated his oath of office and committed crimes for which he must be held accountable."

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. DeJoy Faces Outrage Over New Postal Service Price Hikes
  2. 'Straight Up Fraud': Data Confirms Private Insurers Use Medicare Advantage to Steal Billions
  3. 'Enough Is Enough': Top Senate Democrat Vows to Block All Future Arms Sales to Saudis
  4. 'A Huge Deal': Major Rail Union Rejects White House-Brokered Contract Proposal
  5. Powell, Putin, and MBS Are on the Verge of Throwing the Entire World Into a Massive Depression
  6. The GOP Is a Cultish, Destructive Fascist Organization—Not a Legitimate Political Party
  7. Social Security 'In Grave Danger' If GOP Retakes Congress, Advocates Warn
  8. Top Fed Official Says Corporate Price Hikes Are Fueling Inflation
  9. American Billionaires Show US Is #1 in Creating Grotesque Inequality
  10. Acquittal of Activists Who Saved Dying Piglets From Smithfield Sets 'Right to Rescue' Precedent
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.