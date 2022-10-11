Activists Disrupt Meeting to Demand 'Loan Sharks' IMF and World Bank Cancel All Debt

Two activists from the women-led peace group CodePink crashed a Tuesday afternoon debt restructuring panel during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group annual meetings to demand that the international financial institutions \u0022cancel all debts.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The solution to stabilizing the global economy is not going to be found in debt restructuring but rather from debt cancellation.\u0022\r\n\r\nCodePink organizers Olivia DiNucci and Nancy Mancias disrupted the \u0022Debt Restructuring: Why Too Little and Too Late\u0022 session at the IMF\u0026#039;s Washington, D.C. headquarters.\r\n\r\nThe activists unfurled a banner imploring the institutions to \u0022cancel all debts.\u0022 The women shouted \u0022cancel all debt, reparations now,\u0022 even as they were removed from the venue by security personnel.\r\n\r\n\u0022The IMF and World Bank are loan sharks trapping countries into debt. We need localization and ecological sustainability for the people, planet, and peace,\u0022 said CodePink campaign organizer Nancy Mancias.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are calling on the IMF and World Bank to end its debt trap monetary practices which are causing countries to sink further down into economic crises,\u0022 she added. \u0022We are calling on them to cancel all debt.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a statement, CodePink said that \u0022the solution to stabilizing the global economy is not going to be found in debt restructuring but rather from debt cancellation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The path to economic sovereignty for the Global South is not through the predatory loans offered by the IMF/World Bank,\u0022 the peace group added, \u0022but instead through reparations of all wealth and resources that have been stolen from countries through colonization, illegal invasions, occupations, and extraction of oil, gas, and coal.\u0022\r\n\r\nMancias said that activists from CodePink joined members of ShutDownDC and Debt for Climate \u0022in the streets\u0022 protesting the IMF and World Bank.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We demand the IMF and World Bank decolonize their practice for the people, for the planet, and for peace,\u0022 she asserted.\r\n\r\nThe CodePink protest came on the same day that the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) published a paper calling on rich countries to step up and deliver desperately needed debt relief to 54 developing nations that are home to more than half of the poorest people on the planet. Additionally, the agency noted that 28 of those 54 countries rank among the world\u0026#039;s 50 most climate-vulnerable nations.\r\n\r\nUNDP said the paper—entitled Avoiding \u0026#039;Too Little Too Late\u0026#039; on International Debt Relief—\u0022highlights the ripple effects of government responses to the recent economic crisis, and the potential impacts.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Debt relief would be a small pill for wealthy countries to swallow, yet the cost of inaction is brutal for the world\u0026#039;s poorest,\u0022 UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner argued in a statement. \u0022We cannot afford to repeat the mistake of providing too little relief, too late, in managing the developing economy debt burden.\u0022