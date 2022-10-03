'We Must Not Stand By': Amnesty Urges State Leaders to Ban Guns Near Polling Places

Citing the \u0022political unrest following the last presidential election,\u0022 a \u0022rise in white supremacist violence,\u0022 and a \u0022historic surge in firearms sales\u0022 in the United States, Amnesty International USA on Monday urged state leaders to ban guns at or near polling places during the 2022 midterm elections.\r\n\r\n\u0022The presence of firearms at polling places will act as a force multiplier for violence and could result in abuses of the right to life.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a letter, Amnesty USA urged governors and secretaries of state to \u0022ensure the safety of voters, poll workers, and people in the vicinity\u0022 and \u0022to take proactive, immediate action to end gun violence in their communities.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe group asserted that recent political unrest, \u0022beginning with the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, calls for FBI offices and agents to be attacked, and a rise in white supremacist violence are all contributing factors to potential future and foreseeable violence that jeopardize human rights.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This year\u0026#039;s election with its supercharged rhetoric and issues including reproductive rights, gun rights, refugee and migrant rights, the war in Ukraine, and economic issues has the potential again of seeing armed election monitors and armed voters at polls across the country,\u0022 Amnesty USA warned. \u0022The presence of firearms at polling places will act as a force multiplier for violence and could result in abuses of the right to life.\u0022\r\n\r\nErnest Coverson, Amnesty USA\u0026#039;s End Gun Violence campaign manager, said in a statement that \u0022governors and secretaries of state must do everything in their power to ensure the safety of voters and poll workers this November.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe campaign explained that \u0022while most jurisdictions across the U.S. limit armed law enforcement officers from within 100 feet of the voting booths, the majority of states have no laws regarding armed private citizens in or around polling places. Therefore, we call on state and local officials to do everything within their jurisdiction to prohibit guns/firearms at all polling places and in the vicinity of voters standing in line to cast their ballots.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe most recent survey conducted by the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) revealed that nearly 1 in 5 respondents agreed with the statement, \u0022Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPRRI founder and CEO Robert P. Jones noted what he called the \u0022troubling\u0022 danger posed by people who believe former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022Big Lie\u0022 that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, as well as in other conspiracy theories like QAnon.\r\n\r\n\u0022These factors have coalesced in a white Christian nationalist ideology that is strengthened by the proliferation of far-right news sources, resulting in an unprecedented willingness by a sizable minority to believe it may be justifiable to threaten, harm, or kill their fellow citizens to restore the perceived status quo,\u0022 Jones explained last November.\r\n\r\nAmnesty USA\u0026#039;s Coverson contended Monday that \u0022by taking action, public officials can help address the rise of gun violence across our country that has a disproportionate impact on communities of color and other historically disenfranchised communities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We must not stand by,\u0022 he added, \u0022as more lives are claimed due to inaction.\u0022