Destructive Hurricanes Fuel Calls for Biden to Declare Climate Emergency

With Puerto Rico and Florida still reeling from a pair of hurricanes—one of which made landfall again Friday as a Category 1 storm in South Carolina—activists across the United States have renewed calls for President Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency.\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden, declare a climate emergency. If not now, when?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Is it time to declare a climate emergency yet?\u0022 NASA climate scientist Peter Kalmus—among the outspoken experts demanding more action from the U.S. government—tweeted Thursday.\r\n\r\nAs Jean Su at the Center for Biological Diversity explained earlier this year, \u0022Declaring a climate emergency isn\u0026#039;t a catchphrase, it\u0026#039;s a vital suite of actions to protect people and the planet from this crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nSu co-authored a February report for her group detailing some of the steps Biden could take to speed up the transition away from planet-wrecking fossil fuels if he issued an emergency declaration.\r\n\r\nCampaigners have since ramped up pressure on the president, including with an Indigenous-led blockade outside the U.S. Department of Interior as well as delivering a 16-foot inflatable globe and nearly half a million petition signatures to the White House in August.\r\n\r\nProgressive organizer Kai Newkirk on Thursday shared photos of the damage that Hurricane Ian caused in Florida and said: \u0022President Biden, declare a climate emergency. If not now, when?\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHighlighting that the climate crisis disproportionately affects people of color and low-income communities, CPD Action stressed in a series of Ian-related tweets that \u0022this disaster only illustrates the urgency for decisive change for our climate and our economic survival.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s no time to waste,\u0022 the group added, urging Biden \u0022to declare a climate emergency so he can use the powers of the executive branch to address this life-threatening crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe youth-led Sunrise Movement on Friday also called for declaring \u0022a full, national climate emergency.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Ian barreled toward Florida\u0026#039;s west coast this week, National Wildlife Federation executive vice president Mustafa Santiago Ali wrote for The Guardian that \u0022the climate crisis is here and levying steep costs on communities. Black, Indigenous, and other frontline communities, including those in my home state of West Virginia, are experiencing these impacts—measured in lives lost, homes destroyed, and livelihoods upended—first and worst.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlong with noting Ian\u0026#039;s path, Ali pointed to Hurricane Fiona\u0026#039;s recent impacts on Puerto Rico—on top of still dealing with the fallout from Irma and Maria in 2017—and \u0022the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, which destroyed homes and inundated western Alaska with historic levels of water\u0022 earlier this month.\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to help these communities and others rebuild stronger and more resilient to climate-fueled storms,\u0022 he wrote, calling on policymakers in Washington, D.C. to build on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the bipartisan infrastructure law to cut planet-heating emissions.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden should step into the breach and declare a climate emergency,\u0022 Ali asserted. \u0022Mother Nature is not waiting for the president or Congress to declare a climate emergency. She\u0026#039;s showing us in real-time here in the United States—with wildfires, floods, heatwaves, hurricanes, and drought.\u0022\r\n\r\nAli detailed the climate crisis-fighting powers Biden could unlock with an emergency declaration, which he argued would also \u0022set the tone heading into the COP27 gathering in Egypt,\u0022 the United Nations climate summit planned for November.\r\n\r\n\u0022My grandmother used to say if you know better, do better,\u0022 he concluded. The president gets it when it comes to the threat climate change poses to Black people and other frontline communities. He now needs to show Congress, the states, and the world what doing better looks like in practice. Our lives depend on it.\u0022\r\n\r\nAli echoed his demand in a Friday tweet that featured video footage of Ian\u0026#039;s destruction.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUniversity of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann and Susan Joy Hassol, director of the nonprofit Climate Communication, wrote about the recent storms in The Guardian on Friday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Fiona hit Puerto Rico as a powerful Category 4 storm, and hundreds of thousands of people there are still without power,\u0022 they noted. \u0022The storm barreled on into the open Atlantic, eventually making landfall in the maritime provinces to become Canada\u0026#039;s strongest ever storm. Then came Ian, which feasted on a deep layer of very warm water in the Gulf of Mexico.\u0022\r\n\r\nPointing out that \u0022Ian made landfall as one of the five most powerful hurricanes in recorded history to strike the U.S.,\u0022 the experts emphasized that this storm is not \u0022an anomaly or fluke,\u0022 but rather \u0022part of a larger pattern of stronger hurricanes, typhoons, and superstorms that have emerged as the oceans continue to set record levels of warmth.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Many of the storms of the past five years—Harvey, Maria, Florence, Michael, Ida, and Ian—aren\u0026#039;t natural disasters so much as human-made disasters, whose amplified ferocity is fueled by the continued burning of fossil fuels and the increase in heat-trapping carbon pollution, a planet-warming \u0026#039;greenhouse gas,\u0026#039;\u0026#039; they added.\r\n\r\nMann and Hassol argued that while taking \u0022steps to increase resilience and adapt to the changes that are inevitable\u0022 is important, \u0022only mitigation—the dramatic reduction of heat-trapping pollution—can prevent things from getting worse.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ve seen some progress on that front recently, both in the U.S. and globally,\u0022 they continued, specifically mentioning the IRA while also warning that more must be done—a message they delivered just over a month before the November midterm election.\r\n\r\n\u0022We need more aggressive climate action to pass Congress. And that means we need politicians who are willing to support that action, rather than act as apologists for powerful fossil fuel interests,\u0022 they wrote. \u0022That\u0026#039;s something for all Americans to think about as they go to the voting booths in a matter of weeks.\u0022