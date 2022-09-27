'People Power Has Won The Day': Manchin Dirty Deal Defeated

This is a developing story… Please check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nClimate campaigners and people on the frontlines of the planetary emergency celebrated Tuesday after Sen. Joe Manchin requested that his fossil fuel-friendly permitting reforms be stripped out of a stopgap funding bill.\r\n\r\n\u0022Manchin\u0026#039;s dirty deal went down in flames today because Indigenous and frontline communities raised their voices.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022People power has won the day,\u0022 said Protect Our Water Heritage Rights Coalition (POWHR) organizer Grace Tuttle. \u0022Thank you to everyone who rallied together to stop this bill. We will keep fighting alongside you. Our letters, calls, rallies, and grassroots activism secured this victory.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We recognize that the fight is not over, and we stand with all frontline communities from the Gulf Coast to Alaska facing fossil-fueled injustices,\u0022 Tuttle vowed. \u0022Our movement to stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline is bigger and stronger than ever. We will keep fighting to end the era of fossil fuels and for the future we deserve.\u0022\r\n\r\nFood \u0026amp; Water Watch executive director Wenonah Hauter declared that \u0022tonight\u0026#039;s turnaround represents a remarkable, against-all-odds victory by a determined grassroots climate movement against the overwhelming financial and political might of the fossil fuel industry and its Senate enablers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) agreed to hold a vote on permitting reforms in exchange for Manchin (D-W.Va.) supporting the Inflation Reduction Act. However, a growing number of lawmakers indicated in recent days that they would oppose an urgent government funding bill if it included the \u0022dirty deal,\u0022 which would fast-track fossil fuel projects.\r\n\r\nGiven the mounting opposition to his Energy Independence and Security Act, Manchin on Tuesday evening asked Schumer to cut out his proposal.\r\n\r\n\u0022While the campaign against polluting oil and gas is far from over,\u0022 said Hauter, \u0022this repudiation of Sen. Manchin\u0026#039;s so-called permitting reform bill marks a huge victory against dirty energy—and also against dirty backroom Washington deal-making.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This victory would not have been possible without the coordinated efforts of hundreds of national and grassroots organizations, along with concerned Americans from coast to coast, working together for the health and safety of frontline communities and a livable future for the planet,\u0022 she stressed.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRussell Chisholm, a frontline organizer against the Mountain Valley Pipeline—which Manchin specifically included in the bill—similarly said that \u0022what we just witnessed is the power of frontline communities united against a threat to our people and planet.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Let the downfall of this bill be a lesson to Sen. Manchin, his fossil fuel cronies, and allied politicians: We will no longer be sacrificed for your corrupt interests,\u0022 he added. \u0022We are united against all fossil fuel projects and we will ensure the livable and just future that we deserve. Join us or step aside.\u0022\r\n\r\nCollin Rees, United States program manager at Oil Change International, also highlighted the movement that opposed the bill, saying that \u0022Sen. Manchin\u0026#039;s dirty deal went down in flames today because Indigenous and frontline communities raised their voices and fought back.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This legislation would have had deadly consequences for communities and the climate, and we applaud all members of Congress who stood with frontline communities and boldly opposed it. That\u0026#039;s real climate leadership,\u0022 he said, noting the need for \u0022building out clean, renewable energy\u0022 rather than more fossil fuel infrastructure.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Manchin\u0026#039;s \u0026#039;permitting reform\u0026#039; is far from dead, and we will remain vigilant against any attempts to gut bedrock environmental laws by attaching this dangerous package to other must-pass legislation before the end of the Congress,\u0022 Rees added. \u0022But Manchin\u0026#039;s withdrawal of the bill is a powerful victory for the climate movement and communities threatened by fossil fuel expansion.\u0022\r\n\r\nNeither Schumer nor Manchin gave any indication they are fully giving up on the effort, with the West Virginian saying that \u0022it is unfortunate that members of the United States Senate are allowing politics to put the energy security of our nation at risk.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A failed vote on something as critical as comprehensive permitting reform only serves to embolden leaders like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin who wish to see America fail,\u0022 Manchin added. \u0022For that reason and my firmly held belief that we should never come to the brink of a government shutdown over politics, I have asked Majority Leader Schumer to remove the permitting language from the continuing resolution we will vote on this evening.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSchumer, for his part, blamed Republicans—who want permitting policy to go even further in favor of polluters.\r\n\r\n\u0022Because American families should not be subject to a Republican-manufactured government shutdown, Sen. Manchin has requested, and I have agreed, to move forward and pass the recently filed continuing resolution legislation without the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022,\u0022 he said. \u0022Sen. Manchin, myself, and others will continue to have conversations about the best way to ensure responsible permitting reform is passed before the end of the year.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Hauter, Schumer and other Democratic leaders \u0022would be wise to heed the large and growing chorus of voices demanding an end to the fossil fuel era, and put Manchin\u0026#039;s permitting plan down for good.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a leading opponent of Machin\u0026#039;s bill, swiftly congratulated the more than 650 groups \u0022who made clear that, in the midst of the horrific climate crisis that we face, the last thing we need is a side deal which would build more pipelines and fossil fuel projects that would have substantially increased carbon emissions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a victory for the survival of the planet and a major loss for the fossil fuel industry,\u0022 said Sanders. \u0022The United States and the rest of the world must move away from our dependence on authoritarian regimes, like those in Russia and Saudi Arabia, for our energy. We must now go forward in creating millions of new jobs by transforming our energy system away from fossil fuel toward energy efficiency and sustainable energy.\u0022 \r\n\r\nIn addition to recognizing the efforts of frontline activists and Sanders, Indivisible national advocacy director Mary Small thanked Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as well as Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and dozens of other House Democrats.\r\n\r\n\u0022In the wake of this win and over the next few months, we urge leadership to focus on a winning legislative agenda that unifies the Democratic caucus,\u0022 Small added. \u0022As we have seen with this fight, attaching controversial policies to must-pass vehicles is a recipe for infighting and failure.\u0022