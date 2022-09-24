'Catastrophic': Arizona Judge Allows 1864 Abortion Ban to Go Into Effect

Planned Parenthood Arizona on Friday night vowed that its fight to protect reproductive healthcare in the state was \u0022far from over\u0022 after a judge lifted a decades-old injunction which had blocked an anti-abortion rights law dating back to 1864—before Arizona was even established as a state—and allowed the ban to be enforced.\r\n\r\nPima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson said in her ruling that Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling which affirmed the constitutional right to abortion care, had been the basis for barring the 1864 law from being enforced. Since Roe was overturned in June, she said, the injunction should be annulled.\r\n\r\nJohnson\u0026#039;s decision will \u0022unleash [a] near-total abortion ban in Arizona,\u0022 said Planned Parenthood Arizona, with the law including no exceptions for people whose pregnancies result from rape or incest. Under the law, which was first passed by Arizona\u0026#039;s territorial legislature and then updated and codifed in 1901, anyone who helps a pregnant person obtain abortion care can be sentenced to up to five years in prison.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe law does include an exception for \u0022a medical emergency,\u0022 according to The New York Times, but as Common Dreams has reported, such an exception in practice has already resulted in a Texas woman being forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy until her health was deemed sufficiently in danger before a doctor provided care.\r\n\r\n\u0022Make no mistake: this backwards decision exemplifies the disturbing trend across the country of Republican officials at the local and national level dead-set on stripping women of their rights.\u0022\r\n\r\nDemocratic gubernatorial candidate and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told the Times that \u0022medical professionals will now be forced to think twice and call their lawyer before providing patients with oftentimes necessary, lifesaving care.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement on Twitter, Hobbs vowed to \u0022do everything in my power to protect\u0022 abortion rights in Arizona, \u0022starting by using my veto pen to block any legislation that compromises the right to choose\u0022 if she becomes governor.\r\n\r\n\u0022No archaic law should dictate our reproductive freedom,\u0022 Brittany Fonteno, the president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Arizona, said in a statement. \u0022I cannot overstate how cruel this decision is.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe ruling was handed down a day before the state\u0026#039;s 15-week abortion ban, which was signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in March, was set to go into effect. Although abortion care had remained legal in Arizona after Roe was overturned on June 24, it has been largely unavailable as medical providers waited to see whether Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich\u0026#039;s motion to lift the injunction on the 1864 law would succeed.\r\n\r\nJohnson\u0026#039;s ruling made Arizona the 14th state to ban nearly all abortions following the overturning of Roe. Earlier this month, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced his proposal to pass a nationwide forced-pregnancy bill that would ban abortion care at 15 weeks of pregnancy.\r\n\r\nWhite House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Saturday called the ruling \u0022catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Make no mistake: this backwards decision exemplifies the disturbing trend across the country of Republican officials at the local and national level dead-set on stripping women of their rights,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\nPlanned Parenthood Arizona, which had argued in court that medical professionals in the state should be permitted to continue providing abortions under the 15-week ban, said its \u0022lawyers are evaluating next steps in the case.\u0022