Liz Cheney Zoey Lofgren

Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) (left) and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) (right) talk during a June 13, 2022 session of the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

'Siding With Insurrectionists,' 203 House Republicans Vote No on Coup Prevention Bill

The Presidential Election Reform Act, which aims to prevent another January 6-style insurrection, passed with the support of every House Democrat present—but only nine Republicans.

Brett Wilkins

House Democrats on Wednesday took aim at the overwhelming majority of their Republican colleagues in the lower chamber who voted against proposed legislation that aims to prevent another attempt to use Congress to subvert presidential elections.

"It comes as no surprise that only nine Republicans voted to ensure the integrity of the electoral vote count."

The Presidential Election Reform Act, written by Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), seeks to prevent presidents from manipulating the Electoral Count Act like former President Donald Trump attempted to do as part of his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and prevent the peaceful transfer of power to President Joe Biden.

The measure passed by a vote of 229-203, with every House Democrat present voting in favor. Only nine House Republicans joined them. All nine are leaving Congress after this term, either because they lost primary challenges or are retiring.

In addition to Cheney, they are Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), Jamie Herrera Beutler (Wash.), Chris Jacobs (N.Y.), John Katko (N.Y.), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), Peter Meijer (Mich.), Tom Rice (S.C.), and Fred Upton (Mich.).

"To all those who oppose this legislation, I ask you, how could anyone vote against free and fair elections—the cornerstone of our constitution?" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)—who leads a party that has repeatedly fought to keep more progressive challengers off ballots and out of debates across the country—said Wednesday on the House floor.

"How could anyone vote against our founders' vision: placing power in the hands of the people?" she added. "How could anyone vote against their own constituents, allowing radical politicians to rip away their say in our democracy?"

In a swipe at a claim by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)—a prominent supporter of Trump's "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen and one of 147 GOP members of Congress who voted to overturn it—Rep. Marc Pocan (D-Wis.) tweeted that the newly passed bill "eliminates loopholes insurrectionists tried to exploit on January 6th—even for those who only spent 'a couple seconds' trying to overthrow democracy."

Speaking of his 203 GOP colleagues who voted against the bill, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), chair of the House Rules Committee, told Politico that "the idea that they're siding with insurrectionists, they're siding with people who are trying to undermine our democracy is really disgusting."

Politico reports that some House Republicans could be open to supporting a Senate version of the legislation introduced in July by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), which might include provisions of the lower chamber's bill.

Manchin's office said Wednesday that his bill has 10 Republican co-sponsors—enough GOP votes for filibuster-free passage.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
