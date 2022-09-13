New UN Report Shows Fossil Fuel Addiction Is a 'Recipe for Permanent Climate Chaos'

A multi-agency report coordinated by the World Meteorological Organization, released on Tuesday, says current global climate mitigation efforts are woefully inadequate and warns without more urgent action the physical and socioeconomic impacts will be increasingly devastating.\r\n\r\n\u0022The current fossil fuel free-for-all must end now.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe report, United in Science 2022, found that greenhouse gas concentrations continue to rise to record highs and the global emission reduction pledges for 2030 need to be seven times higher to be in line with the 1.5 °C goal of the Paris agreement.\r\n\r\n\u0022This year\u0026#039;s United in Science report shows climate impacts heading into uncharted territories of destruction,\u0022 U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a video message. \u0022Yet each year we double down on this fossil fuel addiction, even as the symptoms get rapidly worse.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe agencies—TKTK—found that the most recent seven years, 2015-2021, were the warmest on record, while the ocean heat content for 2018-2022 was higher than in any other five-year period, with ocean warming rates showing significant increase in the past two decades.\r\n\r\nThe number of weather, climate, and water-related disasters has increased by a factor of five over the past 50 years, the report concludes, causing $202 million in daily losses.\r\n\r\nHuman-caused climate change made the 2022 United Kingdom\u0026#039;s summer heatwave at least 10 times more likely, according to the World Weather Attribution initiative.\r\n\r\n\u0022Floods, droughts, heatwaves, extreme storms, and wildfires are going from bad to worse, breaking records with alarming frequency,\u0022 said Guterres. \u0022Heatwaves in Europe. Colossal floods in Pakistan. Prolonged and severe droughts in China, the Horn of Africa, and the United States. There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters. They are the price of humanity\u0026#039;s fossil fuel addiction.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to monitoring extreme weather incidents, the report addresses the need for further research on global tipping points, which include the melting of the polar ice sheets on Greenland and Antarctica, which would have \u0022global consequences due to substantial additional sea-level rise for hundreds to thousands of years.\u0022\r\n\r\nOther global tipping points mentioned in the report include the drying of the Amazon rainforest, which will cause cascading global and local impacts—as well as sustained regional droughts throughout the world, which will \u0022impact the global carbon cycle and disrupt major weather systems such as monsoons.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The combined effects of higher temperatures and humidity in some regions could reach dangerous levels in the next few decades,\u0022 the report says, \u0022With physiological tipping points or thresholds beyond which outdoor human labor is no longer possible without technical assistance.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Today, I urge leaders to heed the facts of this alarming report. We must unite behind the science. We must turn pledges into action. Now.\u0022\r\n\r\nCities, which are home to 55% of the global population, are responsible for up to 70% of human-caused emissions and are highly vulnerable to climate change impacts such as increased heavy precipitation, accelerated sea-level rise, acute and chronic coastal flooding, and extreme heat, according to the report.\r\n\r\nThe report calls on cities to implement inclusive, urgent, and scaled-up mitigation efforts to increase the adaptive capacity of billions of urban inhabitants. It also calls on developed countries to honor the Glasgow decision and provide at least $40 billion dollars a year in climate adaptation to underdeveloped and poorer countries, with adaptation finance needs set to grow to at least $300 billion by 2030.\r\n\r\n\u0022The report is a shameful reminder that resilience-building is the neglected half of the climate equation,\u0022 said Guterres. \u0022It is a scandal that developed countries have failed to take adaptation seriously, and shrugged off their commitments to help the developing world.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile less than half of countries in the world have reported the existence of multi-hazard early warning systems (MHEWS), the report says they are effective adaptation measures that save lives, reduce losses and damages, and cut costs. Early warning systems are particularly weak in Africa, underdeveloped countries, and small island developing states.\r\n\r\nA top international priority set by the United Nations is to ensure that everyone on Earth is protected by the MHEWS in the next five years, which will require cooperation from political leaders and financial sectors.\r\n\r\nGuterres also called for a renewable energy revolution and urged all government leaders to drastically cut their carbon emissions.\r\n\r\n\u0022The G20, which is responsible for 80% of global emissions, must lead the way. There must be no new coal plants built, with coal phased out by 2030 for OECD countries, and by 2040 for all others.\u0022 said Guterres.\r\n\r\n\u0022The current fossil fuel free-for-all must end now. It is a recipe for permanent climate chaos and suffering,\u0022 he added. \u0022Today, I urge leaders to heed the facts of this alarming report. We must unite behind the science. We must turn pledges into action. Now.\u0022