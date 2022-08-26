THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Chipotle union

Teamsters officials and newly unionized workers at the West Saginaw Highway Chipotle in Lansing, Michigan pose for a photo after employees at the store voted 11-3 to unionize on August 25, 2022. (Photo: Teamsters/Twitter)

'Historic Victory': Chipotle Workers in Michigan Vote to Form Fastfood Chain's First Union

"What this vote shows is that workers are going to keep taking the fight to big corporations like Chipotle and demand the working conditions we deserve," said an 18-year-old organizer at the chain eatery's Lansing location.

Brett Wilkins

Labor advocates on Thursday hailed employees at a Chipotle in Michigan who voted to unionize, becoming the first of the company's 3,000 locations to do so and adding momentum to a nationwide wave of worker organizing.

"With this historic victory, the grassroots trade union movement continues to spread like wildfire."

"Today's victory is an amazing moment for our team that has worked so hard and spent many months organizing," Samantha Smith, an 18-year-old crew member at the West Saginaw Highway Chipotle in Lansing, said in a statement following employees' 11-3 vote to join the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 243.

"We set out to show that our generation can make substantial change in this world and improve our working conditions by taking action collectively," she added. "What this vote shows is that workers are going to keep taking the fight to big corporations like Chipotle and demand the working conditions we deserve."

Harper McNamara, 19, who also works at the West Saginaw Highway Chipotle, said that "we could not be more proud to be the first Chipotle restaurant in the United States to organize."

"Forming a union will allow us to have a true voice on the job and force Chipotle to address our concerns," she asserted. "I am so proud of all those who were involved in this effort, and showed the courage needed to take on a huge corporation."

Teamsters Local 243 president Scott Quenneville noted that "Chipotle pulled in revenue of $7.5 billion last year, and just as we're seeing workers of all ages and backgrounds across the country take on these corporate giants, it's so inspiring to see Chipotle workers stand up and demand more from a company that can clearly afford it."

"The Teamsters have these workers' backs," he added. "They're going to have a union they can be proud of, that knows how to get things done."

While the Michigan Chipotle was the first to successfully unionize, it was not the first to try. As workers at a Chiptole in Augusta, Maine moved to form a union earlier this year, the company permanently closed that location, drawing accusations of union-busting and a call by U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to investigate.

According to the Lansing State Journal, workers at 13 other U.S. Chipotle locations have moved to join unions.

Labor and progressive groups and leaders applauded the Lansing Chiptole workers' vote, with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeting that "with this historic victory, the grassroots trade union movement continues to spread like wildfire."

Thursday's vote in Lansing came amid a surge in labor organizing across the United States. Workers at more than 200 U.S. Starbucks locations, as well as employees of companies including Amazon, Amy's, Apple, Hello Fresh, and Trader Joe's have moved to unionize. Workers attempting to form or join unions at some of these and other companies accuse corporate management of engaging in union-busting activities.

Demonstrators protest Starbucks union-busting

'Enough Is Enough,' Declares Sanders After NLRB Says Starbucks Targeted Union Workers

Kenny Stancil

On Thursday, workers at an REI in Berkeley, California voted 56-38 to join United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5, becoming just the second location of the outdoor recreation consumers' cooperative to unionize.

Responding to a Bloomberg Law report noting that unions prevailed in 639 NLRB elections in the first six months of 2022, AFL-CIO strategic communications adviser Steve Smith tweeted Wednesday that "the story here is the union organizing wave is broad and it's strengthening by the day. And we're just getting started."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Affidavit that supported the FBI traid of Mar a Lago

DOJ Releases 38-Page Redacted Affidavit Related to Search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago

The FBI searched the former president's Florida property due to concerns that his retention of highly classified documents could compromise "clandestine human sources."

Julia Conley ·

water Maine

In 'Historic' Step, Biden EPA Moves to Designate Two Forever Chemicals as Hazardous

Arguing the Biden administration's new rule isn't enough, campaigners said, "It's time for EPA to address the whole PFAS class."

Jake Johnson ·

Kevin McCarthy

Corporate PACs Have Lavished $22 Million on 'Big Lie' Republicans Since Jan. 6

Koch Industries, Home Depot, and Boeing are among the biggest donors to lawmakers who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

Julia Conley ·

Adeyemi Adeitan interviews a woman from a rural area in Ondo state, southwestern Nigeria, about her experience with access to Covid-19 medical tools on June 24, 2022.

Global Survey Details How Poor Nations Have Been 'Abandoned' During Covid Response

"This report shows that communities have repeatedly been let down by a system geared towards protecting people in wealthy countries."

Kenny Stancil ·

