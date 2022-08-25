THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Times like this require journalism with the courage to take sides with democracy over fascism

Please, support independent media that is willing to name the threat knocking on our door. Can we count on you today?

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Demonstrators protest Starbucks union-busting

Demonstrators hold signs while protesting in front of a Starbucks location in New York City on April 14, 2022. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

'Enough Is Enough,' Declares Sanders After NLRB Says Starbucks Targeted Union Workers

"Howard Schultz, the billionaire CEO of Starbucks, must end his war against his employees, recognize the union, and negotiate a first contract," said the Vermont progressive.

Kenny Stancil

"Enough is enough."

That's how Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) responded after the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Wednesday accused Starbucks of unlawfully withholding raises and benefits from thousands of workers at unionized and unionizing shops in an effort to repress a nationwide organizing campaign.

"Howard Schultz's union-busting knows no bounds."

"Howard Schultz, the billionaire CEO of Starbucks, must end his war against his employees, recognize the union, and negotiate a first contract," Sanders wrote on social media.

To date, baristas at 230 of the coffee giant's locations across the U.S. have voted to join Workers United since late 2021, when an initial victory was claimed in Buffalo.

As first reported by the Washington Post, the NLRB complaint "seeks back payments and benefits for unionized workers since May and to require Schultz to read a statement to workers about their union rights. The board, which is tasked with enforcing labor laws that protect union rights, said Starbucks' denial of benefits and raises to union workers was intended to discourage union organizing."

Richard Bensinger, a lead organizer with Starbucks Workers United, said that "this is a historic triumph for democracy and the rule of law that a billionaire CEO must apologize to employees for abusing them and violating their rights as well as mak[e] them whole."

Starbucks disputed the NLRB's latest allegation.

"We've been clear in that we are following NLRB rules when it comes to unilaterally giving benefits," Reggie Borges, a Starbucks spokesperson, told the Post via email.

The corporation argued in a July press release that it is legally prohibited from increasing wages and benefits at unionized or unionizing shops until it agrees to a new contract with Workers United.

"Partners still have access to all Starbucks benefits already in place when the petition was filed, but any changes to your wages, benefits, and working conditions that Starbucks establishes after that time would not apply to you and would have to be bargained," the statement says.

But Schultz has openly refused to work in good faith with Starbucks Workers United and largely prevented collective bargaining from happening. Of the 230 locations that have voted to unionize since December, just three have started contract negotiations with Starbucks.

By denying unionized and unionizing employees access to the higher wages and better benefits now provided to their non-unionized counterparts, Starbucks has violated the National Labor Relations Act, the NLRB contends, referring to the New Deal-era law that protects workers' rights to participate in union activity free from interference, coercion, and retaliation.

In May, Schultz announced that Starbucks would raise pay and expand training at more than 10,000 stores nationwide. However, he said during an earnings call at the time, "we do not have the same freedom to make these improvements at locations that have a union or where union organizing is underway."

As the Post reported Wednesday:

In August, nonunion Starbucks workers who had been employed since May 2 saw their wages increase to $15 an hour or by 3%, whichever was higher. Employees with between two and five years of experience received a raise of at least 5%, or an increase to 5% above the starting rate in their market, whichever was greater. Nonunion baristas with more than five years of experience received raises of at least 7% or 10% above the starting rate in their market, whichever was greater.

This year, Schultz stated that employees who had not sought union benefits would receive access to the chain's relaunched coffee expertise program, known as "Coffee Masters." Nonunion stores would see new investments in equipment and technology and enhanced tipping options for customers. Further communications stated that the dress code would be updated to allow more flexibility on piercings and tattoos, but only for only nonunion workers. According to the labor board, these benefits have been withheld from unionized workers since May.

The complaint alleges that the company has also withheld faster sick time accrual benefits, career growth opportunities, and expanded credit card tips from workers at unionized stores.

If Starbucks does not attempt to settle the case, an administrative law judge is scheduled to hold a hearing on the corporation's potential National Labor Relations Act violation on October 25.

Schultz and other top brass have gone to great lengths to crush the ongoing organizing wave led by workers who make Starbucks' huge profits possible, with Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), co-chair of the House Labor Caucus, saying Thursday that the billionaire CEO's "union-busting knows no bounds."

In addition to implementing a punitive and discriminatory compensation scheme, the coffee giant has fired more than 85 union leaders in recent months, according to Starbucks Workers United. The company has also completely shut down some unionized shops.

Last week, a federal judge ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven pro-union baristas who were fired from their store in Memphis earlier this year, siding with the NLRB's motion challenging the wrongful termination. Schultz has vowed to appeal the ruling.

According to The Guardian, the NLRB "has issued 21 official complaints against Starbucks, encompassing 81 charges and 548 allegations of labor law violations that are currently under review."

Rep. Donald Norcross (D-N.J.), the other House Labor Caucus co-chair, wrote Thursday on social media that "Starbucks—a multi-billion dollar corporation—is squeezing its workers to stop them from exercising their legally protected rights."

"This is worker intimidation at its worst," he continued. "We must pass the No Tax Breaks for Union Busting Act and fully fund the NLRB."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
officer at mar-a-lago

Judge Orders DOJ to Release Redacted Affidavit Used to Justify Trump Search

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart instructed the Justice Department to publish a redacted version of its affidavit by noon on Friday.

Kenny Stancil ·

People watching bush fire

Experts Fear Wildfire-Fueled Ozone Damage Will Become New Norm

"Under global warming, the frequency and intensity of wildfires is expected to increase, which would lead to more" stratospheric warming, said one expert.

Julia Conley ·

Pakistan heatwave

Heatwaves Rated 'Extremely Dangerous' Could Triple This Century, Warns New Climate Study

"Something that's gone from virtually never happening before," said one Harvard researcher, "will go to something that is happening every year."

Brett Wilkins ·

A turtle swims among the coral of the Great Barrier Reef

UN Ocean Treaty Talks on Verge of Collapse Due to Rich Nations' Greed, Greenpeace Warns

"We are sad and angry," said one campaigner. "Billions of people rely on healthy oceans, and world leaders have failed all of them."

Kenny Stancil ·

A Ukrainian emergency worker takes part in a nuclear drill

Grave Warnings as Fires Briefly Disconnect Ukraine Nuclear Plant From Power Grid

"The collapse of external connections to the plant means reliance on diesel-fueled generators," noted one observer. "If those generators malfunction, the reactor could overheat and create a nuclear disaster in 90 minutes."

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Watchdog Leader: 'It Is Clear Why Barr Did Not Want the Public to See' Newly Released Trump Memo
  2. After $1.9 Trillion Giveaway to Rich, McConnell Calls Debt Relief for Working Class 'Slap in the Face'
  3. Fetterman Calls for Prosecution of Corporate Executives 'Gouging Consumers'
  4. Oops: Alabama GOP "Mistakenly" Goes Full KKK
  5. 'Cancel It All,' Say Progressives as Biden Favors $10,000 in Means-Tested Student Debt Relief
  6. Right-Wing Dark Money Group Gets $1.6 Billion Donation From Tax-Dodging Business Mogul
  7. Critics Call Bullsh*t on the 'Let Trump Walk to Save Democracy' Crowd
  8. Appeals Court Orders Release of Secret Memo Barr 'Used to Undercut the Mueller Report'
  9. Trump-Appointed Judge Permanently Blocks Biden's Oil and Gas Leasing Moratorium
  10. The West's Dangerously Simple-Minded Narrative About Russia and China
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.