Omar to Democrats: 'Let's Give Working Folks a Reason to Turn Out to Vote for Us'

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar urged Democrats to better serve and engage with working people in a Saturday keynote speech at the annual progressive political convention Netroots Nation.\r\n\r\n\u0022We cannot assume that the politics of transaction will turn out the votes when Americans are longing for the politics of transformation.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Minnesota Democrat\u0026#039;s 11-minute address in Pittsburgh wrapped up a session about the upcoming midterm elections titled, \u0022On to November: How We Win and Save Democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\nOmar celebrated recent victories, stating that \u0022our movement is at a watershed moment. Over the past several years, we\u0026#039;ve seen the biggest resurgence of progressive organizing and movement-building in our lifetimes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Across the country young people are reviving the labor movement,\u0022 she said, noting unionization efforts by Amazon, Google, Starbucks, and Trader Joe\u0026#039;s workers. \u0022We have taken on some of the biggest, wealthiest multinational corporations in the world—and we are winning.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m proud that workers in my office led a movement to unionize the staff of the United States Congress and we are just getting started,\u0022 Omar said. \u0022But friends, it is not just unions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Somali-born congresswoman cited her youth in a refugee camp, her historic election to Congress, and the campaigns and wins of other diverse, progressive candidates despite well-funded efforts to defeat them.\r\n\r\nOmar also highlighted recent legislative successes, including healthcare expansion for veterans, a gun safety measure, and the Inflation Reduction Act, a compromise package on Medicare, taxation, and climate action that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) negotiated with obstructionist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).\r\n\r\nShe further noted public safety changes currently underway in her district—over two years after Minneapolis police murdered George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.\r\n\r\n\u0022The reality is none of these things would be possible without a massive, vocal, organized progressive movement driving the narrative and pushing for change,\u0022 Omar said. \u0022Because I know this: when you show up, it gives us the power to organize the base and to work to push for change on the inside.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe congresswoman continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nI want to be clear about something else: We cannot take any of that for granted now. It is when you start to get comfortable that your opponents strike—and I know this very well. We have to be alert. We have to protect our victories as vigorously as we fight for them, because we cannot build on those wins if they are rolled back.\r\n\r\nLabor rights, abortion rights, criminal justice reform, even the very survival of our democracy is being threatened at this moment. We are up against forces that are willing to suppress the vote, overturn election results, and literally commit treason against our country to get their way. We are up against corporate donors, landlords, and war profiteers spending millions of dollars to take out progressive members of Congress.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The only way to protect our wins is with a massive, historic voter turnout,\u0022 Omar argued. \u0022We cannot go after the same tiny slices of swing voters we go after election after election—using the same poll-tested talking points we use every election. We cannot assume that the politics of transaction will turn out the votes when Americans are longing for the politics of transformation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNoting that in 2016, a notable share of voters—particularly those who supported former President Barack Obama four years earlier—cast their ballots for a third-party candidate or simply stayed home, Omar explained that \u0022these nonvoters are more likely to be working class, they are more likely to be immigrants, and they are more likely to be people of color. In fact, more than half of them have an income of less than $30,000 a year.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These are the people the Democratic Party should stand for,\u0022 she argued, adding that \u0022we cannot rely on\u0022 the likes of outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) or Manchin \u0022to save us.\u0022\r\n\r\nInstead, \u0022we need to elevate people who have fluency in the day-to-day struggles of the people they seek to represent,\u0022 Omar asserted. \u0022For every moderate suburban Republican there are line cooks, homeworkers, dishwashers, cashiers, farmworkers who would vote a straight Democratic ticket if they were given a reason to.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Progressives win when turnout is high and we lose when turnout is low,\u0022 she noted. \u0022So this election, we cannot let fear defeat us. Let us focus on those who don\u0026#039;t have a voice and who will support our boldest, most endearing ideas as a party.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Let\u0026#039;s elevate the people who are closest to the pain. Let\u0026#039;s give working folks a reason to turn out to vote for us,\u0022 she added. \u0022That\u0026#039;s who our party should be for, that\u0026#039;s who our party should be talking to, and that\u0026#039;s who we should be counting on to help us save our democracy in November.\u0022