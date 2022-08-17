Progressives Accuse Dan Goldman of Trying to 'Buy a Seat in Congress' in New York

New York City Council member Tiffany Cabán on Tuesday accused former federal prosecutor Dan Goldman of trying to make up for his lack of legislative experience by pouring millions of dollars into his congressional campaign in New York\u0026#039;s 10th District and urged voters to nominate state assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou in next week\u0026#039;s Democratic primary.\r\n\r\n\u0022Let\u0026#039;s not let a wealthy heir with money in weapons development, fossil fuels, and Fox News buy a seat in Congress,\u0022 Cabán said of the attorney who led House Democrats\u0026#039; first impeachment case against former President Donald Trump.\r\n\r\n\u0022The one and only reason a candidate like Dan Goldman would oppose Medicare for All is that he puts insurance industry profits above peoples\u0026#039; lives.\u0022\r\n\r\nGoldman would be among the richest members of Congress if he wins the primary and then November\u0026#039;s general election in the heavily Democratic, newly drawn district. According to Bloomberg, financial disclosure forms from his campaign show that he has a net worth of at least $64 million and as high as $253 million.\r\n\r\nHe has poured nearly $4 million of his personal fortune—which includes holdings in major banks, military contractors, health insurers, and fossil fuel companies—into his campaign.\r\n\r\nBy contrast, two candidates who have been endorsed by a number of progressive groups and lawmakers—Niou and her fellow council member, Carlina Rivera—have raised $427,000 and $634,000, respectively, according to Patch.\r\n\r\nAs an assemblymember representing constituents who live within District 10, Niou has worked to ensure public housing repairs are funded and formed New York\u0026#039;s first-ever Asian Pacific American Legislative Task Force to advance issues affecting Asian-Americans in the state.\r\n\r\nNiou \u0022has a demonstrated track record of courageously fighting for our communities and confronting the powerful elite with a fearlessness few other elected officials can match,\u0022 Cabán tweeted Tuesday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNiou, who came in second and was five percentage points behind Goldman in a poll released by Emerson College on Monday, spoke with fellow candidate Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) at a press conference on Tuesday, urging voters to reject Goldman and slamming the New York Times for its endorsement of him earlier this week.\r\n\r\nJones—who launched his campaign in District 10 after the district he has represented since 2021 was redrawn—and Niou referred to Goldman as their \u0022multimillionaire opponent\u0022 and called on voters to support \u0022anyone but Goldman,\u0022 but neither suggested that they are planning to drop out of the race and coalesce around one progressive candidate ahead of the August 23 primary.\r\n\r\nIn the Emerson College poll, Goldman had the support of 22% of respondents and Niou had 17%, while Jones and Rivera were tied for third place with 13% of respondents saying they planned to back them. Seventeen percent of District 10 voters were undecided.\r\n\r\n\u0022I would love to see a consolidation. I think it\u0026#039;s critical for progressives to unite on this front,\u0022 Cabán told City \u0026amp; State Tuesday. \u0022But I get it, it\u0026#039;s hard to tell a candidate to step aside. I get that.\u0022\r\n\r\nOther progressive groups have pointed to Goldman\u0026#039;s lack of experience representing constituents compared to his opponents.\r\n\r\nWhile Niou \u0022was delivering [personal protective equipment] and food to her constituents at the height of the pandemic,\u0022 said the New York Working Families Party, \u0022Dan Goldman was kicking back in the Hamptons. We know who we want representing us in the tough moments.\u0022\r\n\r\nNiou has also racked up endorsements from the Sunrise Movement, New York City Council member Shahana Hanif, New York Communities for Change, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, the Times\u0026#039; endorsement of Goldman garnered harsh criticism from progressives who noted that the former assistant U.S. attorney has social ties to the Sulzberger family, which has long controlled the newspaper.\r\n\r\nThe Times\u0026#039; endorsement neglected to mention the candidacies of Niou and Rivera, despite the fact that they currently represent New Yorkers in District 10.\r\n\r\nWhen asked at Tuesday\u0026#039;s press conference whether she was \u0022offended\u0022 by the newspaper\u0026#039;s failure to acknowledge her work as an assemblymember, Niou replied, \u0022I\u0026#039;m used to being erased.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Times represents wealthy NYC and Goldman is one of them, so they feel comfortable with him,\u0022 said New York University law professor Chris Sprigman. \u0022But he\u0026#039;s not by any means the best candidate for NY-10.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter journalist Ryan Grim pointed out that members of the Sulzberger family attended schools with Goldman and have donated to his previous political campaigns, the Times denied his connections had anything to do with the endorsement, saying all of its political endorsements are \u0022merit-based independent decisions.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to the criticism of his largely self-funded campaign and his ties to the powerful newspaper, Goldman\u0026#039;s political views have led progressive advocates to warn that he is the wrong candidate for the 10th District.\r\n\r\nAt a recent debate, Goldman discussed his support of a \u0022public option\u0022 rather than a single-payer healthcare system and said the U.S. should maintain \u0022private health insurance for those who want to purchase it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The one and only reason a candidate like Dan Goldman would oppose Medicare for All is that he puts insurance industry profits above peoples\u0026#039; lives,\u0022 said No ID NYC, a progressive group supporting Niou.