Marine Life Defenders Say UN Talks 'Last Chance' for Global Ocean Treaty

As the fifth and final round of talks for an international treaty to protect the high seas began at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Monday, conservationists across the globe warned world leaders that this may be the \u0022last chance\u0022 for a necessarily ambitious agreement.\r\n\r\n\u0022Negotiators must know that the world is watching as they decide the future of our blue planet.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe ocean has absorbed over 90% of heat from human-caused global warming—which scientists have tied to not only accelerated melting of ice sheets and rising sea levels but also negative impacts on marine life.\r\n\r\n\u0022As these delegates meet, the oceans continue to decline,\u0022 noted Greenpeace USA\u0026#039;s Arlo Hemphill. \u0022Overfishing, destructive fishing practices, plastic pollution, and climate change are weakening the systems we depend upon. We can no longer afford the delay and inaction that have plagued these talks for over a decade.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Now is the moment to set aside the politics, special interests, and inertia and approve a truly transformative treaty that provides the strongest possible protection for the ocean,\u0022 asserted Hemphill, whose group projected related messages on the Brooklyn Bridge late Sunday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAakash Naik, Greenpeace International\u0026#039;s head of communications and engagement for the Protect the Oceans campaign, emphasized that \u0022the oceans support all life on Earth, but centuries of neglect have pushed them into crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The strength of the new global ocean treaty will decide whether we can fix this crisis or if we will continue with the broken status quo,\u0022 Naik said. \u0022That\u0026#039;s why we\u0026#039;ve lit up the Brooklyn Bridge, turning this iconic New York spot into a monument to ocean beauty.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Over five million people have joined our call for a strong treaty to be finalized in 2022,\u0022 the campaigner added. \u0022Negotiators must know that the world is watching as they decide the future of our blue planet.\u0022\r\n\r\nMarco Lambertini, director general of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) International, similarly stressed the urgency of the current moment as U.N. members gathered in NYC with the hope of reaching a deal by August 26.\r\n\r\n\u0022The high seas epitomize the tragedy of the commons. Because they don\u0026#039;t \u0026#039;belong\u0026#039; to anyone, they have been treated recklessly with impunity,\u0022 the WWF leader declared. \u0022We need a common governance mechanism for our ocean to ensure that nobody\u0026#039;s waters become everybody\u0026#039;s waters—and everyone’s responsibility.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOceanographic highlighted Monday that international waters \u0022make up 64% of the global ocean and cover 46% of Earth\u0026#039;s surface,\u0022 but just 1.3% of the high seas are protected, compared with 17% of land worldwide.\r\n\r\nSince the fourth round of talks faltered in March, campaigners have been ramping up warnings of the need for a treaty on biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction (BBNJ) to help meet the global 30x30 goal—which aims to protect 30% of all lands and waters.\r\n\r\nProgress on the treaty has been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic and disagreements over what to include, the BCC pointed out Monday, explaining that \u0022some nations such as Russia and Iceland want fisheries to be excluded.\u0022\r\n\r\nNoting that over four dozen countries \u0022have already pledged to achieve an ambitious ocean treaty that would lay the groundwork for protecting 30% of the ocean and assess the environmental impact of activities on the high seas,\u0022 WWF\u0026#039;s Lambertini called on the holdouts to do the same and \u0022deliver a robust and equitable biodiversity treaty for the high seas that can help us reverse nature loss this decade and secure, for all, a healthier and sustainable future.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Greenpeace, this fifth round of talks must deliver a deal that:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tSets as a primary objective the establishment of a global network of marine protected areas (MPAs);\r\n\tAllows states, through a conference of parties (COP), to establish ocean sanctuaries, free from destructive activities like fishing and deep sea mining;\r\n\tAllows the COP to make decisions by vote when a consensus is not possible;\r\n\tDefines marine protected areas to allow for the creation of fully and highly protected areas, which are most cost-effective;\r\n\tAllows the COP to decide whether activities such as fishing are allowed or prohibited in MPAs, without deferring to existing bodies; and\r\n\tAllows the COP to adopt interim or emergency measures to protect an area pending the establishment of an MPA.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Guardian reported Monday that the High Seas Alliance plans to \u0022name and shame countries they say are dragging their heels during negotiations\u0022 and dole out grades for each nation\u0026#039;s positions.\r\n\r\n\u0022Time is running out,\u0022 Sophia Tsenikli, senior strategic adviser for the alliance, told the newspaper. \u0022We want a really strong treaty that will allow the ocean to recover from cumulative threats.\u0022