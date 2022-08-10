Top Economists Hail Chilean Constitution as 'New Global Standard' on Climate, Inequality

A group of world-renowned economists and social scientists published an open letter Wednesday hailing Chile\u0026#039;s draft constitution as a transformative document that—if granted final approval by the Chilean people on September 4—would serve as a \u0022new global standard\u0022 on fighting the climate crisis and pervasive inequality.\r\n\r\nSigned by Thomas Piketty, Jayati Ghosh, Gabriel Zucman, and other luminaries from across the globe, the new letter praises the proposed constitution as a \u0022visionary product\u0022 from which the rest of the world \u0022has much to learn.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The new constitution sets a new global standard in its response to crises of climate change, economic insecurity, and sustainable development.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For the first time, a constitution recognizes care work, social reproduction, and women\u0026#039;s health as fundamental to the prospects of the economy,\u0022 the letter notes.\r\n\r\nThe experts proceed to cite the 178-page document\u0026#039;s approach to \u0022public services and social security\u0022 as \u0022another source of inspiration.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022By establishing new institutions for the provision of universal public services like education, health, and social security,\u0022 the letter reads. \u0022Chile successfully applies the lessons of recent history that show the importance of these services for both short-term economic resilience and long-term economic growth.\u0022\r\n\r\nA 154-member assembly finalized the newly proposed constitution in May following a lengthy and contentious process kicked off by a 2020 plebiscite, in which Chileans overwhelmingly voted to replace the right-wing constitution that the Pinochet dictatorship—ushered into power in a U.S.-backed coup—foisted upon the country decades earlier.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is an ecological and equal constitution with social rights at its very core,\u0022 María Elisa Quinteros, the president of the assembly, said of the new document in a recent interview with The Guardian.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMonths before the new document was completed, leftist Gabriel Boric won the Chilean presidency on a vow to bury neoliberalism, a resounding signal of the public\u0026#039;s desire for sweeping change in the deeply unequal nation.\r\n\r\nWhile neoliberal mouthpieces such as The Economist—which actively helped foment the 1973 coup that brought Pinochet to power—have criticized the newly proposed constitution as a \u0022left-wing wish list\u0022 that poses a threat to the nation\u0026#039;s \u0022business climate,\u0022 expert observers have applauded the text as remarkable and historic, given its recognition of the government\u0026#039;s obligation to fight the climate crisis, provide free public education, and protect Indigenous people and other vulnerable groups.\r\n\r\nIn their letter Wednesday, the top economists and social scientists write that \u0022taken together, we believe that the constitution creates a legal framework that will succeed to prepare Chile for a new century of equitable growth, with provisions to attract investment, protect financial stability, and promote development for all Chileans.\u0022\r\n\r\nRead the letter in full below:\r\n\r\n\r\nWe, economists and social scientists from around the world, commend the Chilean constitutional convention and the visionary document it has produced to secure sustainable growth and shared prosperity for Chile.\r\n\r\nWe believe that the new constitution sets a new global standard in its response to crises of climate change, economic insecurity, and sustainable development. The economic provisions of the constitution would represent gradual but substantial advances for the people of Chile.\r\n\r\nThe approach to gender in the constitution marks a major step forward in the economic model of development. For the first time, a constitution recognizes care work, social reproduction, and women\u0026#039;s health as fundamental to the prospects of the economy.\r\n\r\nThe approach to public services and social security is another source of inspiration. By establishing new institutions for the provision of universal public services like education, health, and social security, Chile successfully applies the lessons of recent history that show the importance of these services for both short-term economic resilience and long-term economic growth.\r\n\r\nThe constitution\u0026#039;s tax policy mandates promise to tackle Chile\u0026#039;s economic inequality—among the highest in the OECD—while upgrading the country\u0026#039;s revenue to OECD standards, reducing dependency on extractive rents and contributing to sustainable public finances.\r\n\r\nThe approach to work represents an important and democratic response to our times. By enshrining rights to work and collective action, the constitution aims to redress the crisis of precarity that afflicts economies around the world.\r\n\r\nFinally, the approach to central banking sets a new global benchmark. By enshrining a mandate the takes account of financial stability, employment protection, and environmental care, the constitution establishes a responsible framework for central banking that is fit for the 21st century.\r\n\r\nTaken together, we believe that the constitution creates a legal framework that will succeed to prepare Chile for a new century of equitable growth, with provisions to attract investment, protect financial stability, and promote development for all Chileans. The world has much to learn from the exemplary process of the convention and the visionary product on which Chile will vote in its September plebiscite.