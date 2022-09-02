House Dems Voice 'Grave and Urgent Concerns' Over Chilean Plebiscite Misinformation

U.S. House Democrats on Friday shared their \u0022grave and urgent concerns\u0022 to leading social media companies over right-wing misinformation about this weekend\u0026#039;s Chilean constitutional plebiscite being shared on their platforms.\r\n\r\n\u0022Continued inaction could abet interference in this historic referendum.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, Parag Agrawal, and Shou Zi Chew—the respective CEOs of Facebook parent company Meta, Twitter, and TikTok—the lawmakers \u0022strongly implore\u0022 the social media companies to \u0022act with urgency to combat corrupt disinformation campaigns that undermine a fair and democratic process\u0022 in Chile.\r\n\r\n\u0022This Sunday, Chileans will decide whether to approve a new constitution or default to the existing version written by the Pinochet dictatorship\u0026#039;s military junta,\u0022 states the letter, which is signed by Reps. Andy Levin (D-Mich.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Jesús \u0022Chuy\u0022 García, Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), and James McGovern (D-Mass).\r\n\r\nThe lawmakers were referring to the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, who seized power in a 1973 coup supported by then-President Richard Nixon and successive administrations as well as\u0026nbsp; U.S. business interests.\r\n\r\n\u0022In the context of such an important and sensitive democratic process, we believe that technology corporations like yours have an obligation to ensure that their platforms do not serve to disseminate hate, lies, and disinformation across the electorate,\u0022 the letter continues. \u0022Yet just this week Reuters reported that inaccurate information about Chile\u0026#039;s new constitution is widespread.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams noted Wednesday, a far-right misinformation campaign—replete with lies that the new constitution would change Chile\u0026#039;s flag, national anthem, and even the country\u0026#039;s name—could imperil its approval.\r\n\r\nThe lawmakers\u0026#039; letter laments that \u0022thousands of Twitter profiles regularly circulate patently false claims regarding the new constitution\u0022 in \u0022an attempt to delegitimize and discredit\u0022 the proposed document.\r\n\r\n\u0022Even more troubling, these attacks often use hate speech to target women and Indigenous leaders,\u0022 the Democrats noted.\r\n\r\n\u0022We urge you to act swiftly against the spread of disinformation,\u0022 they added. \u0022Continued inaction could abet interference in this historic referendum.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThousands of Chileans took to the streets of the capital city of Santiago on Thursday evening in demonstrations for and against the new constitution, which if passed will enshrine human rights including free universal healthcare, higher education, reproductive freedom, and the rights of nature.\r\n\r\nChile\u0026#039;s recently inaugurated leftist president, former student activist Gabriel Boric, supports a new constitution. Nearly four in five Chilean voters voted in favor of the constitutional re-write in a 2020 referendum.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nSpeaking in favor of the new constitution during a Thursday rally, Gustavo Gatica—who was blinded after being shot in the face during a 2019 Estallido social protest against economic inequality—said, \u0022I approve of all the eyes we lost\u0022 during the struggle for Chilean democracy.