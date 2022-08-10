Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes greets guests at a campaign event

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes greets guests during a campaign event on August 7, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

'Let's Send Ron Johnson Packing': Mandela Barnes Wins Wisconsin Senate Primary

"We're going to the Senate to rebuild the middle class," said Barnes. "We're going to protect the right to choose. We're going to fight to make the American Dream an American reality."

Jake Johnson

Wisconsin's progressive Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes handily won the state's Democratic U.S. Senate primary on Tuesday, advancing to take on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in a November matchup that could play a key role in determining which party controls the upper chamber next year.

"This is the honor of a lifetime," Barnes said following his landslide victory, which was expected after his top Democratic rivals dropped out last month.

"Now, we take the fight to Ron Johnson," Barnes declared on social media. "We're going to the Senate to rebuild the middle class. We're going to protect the right to choose. We're going to fight to make the American Dream an American reality. Are you with me?"

Barnes, a supporter of Medicare for All, won the backing of high-profile lawmakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who celebrated the lieutenant governor's victory as a win for efforts to reshape a chamber that has long stood as an obstacle to progressive change.

"We need strong progressives like Mandela in the Senate to fight for an agenda that looks out for the working class of this country, not billionaires and corporations," Sanders tweeted. "On to November!"

A survey conducted ahead of Tuesday's primary showed Barnes leading by two percentage points in a hypothetical general election matchup against Johnson, a Trump loyalist who recently said he would favor turning Social Security and Medicare into "discretionary spending" programs, further opening the door to cuts.

"Wisconsinites pay into Social Security through a lifetime of hard work, and they're counting on this program and Medicare—but Ron Johnson just doesn't care," Barnes said in response to Johnson's remarks last week.

In a statement late Tuesday, Barnes declared that Johnson "has spent his decade in Washington serving the special interests who donate millions to his campaign while he calls to repeal the Affordable Care Act and slash Social Security funding."

"Plain and simple: if it doesn't support his wealthy donors or his own self-interests, you can't count on Ron Johnson to support it," Barnes added. "Wisconsin deserves to be represented by leaders who have a firsthand understanding of the challenges they're facing and their hopes for the future."

Along with Pennsylvania, where Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is taking on ultra-rich ex-TV personality Dr. Oz, Wisconsin is one of several states where Democrats are looking to flip Senate seats in their bid to maintain control of the chamber and expand their razor-thin margins.

Analysts consider the Wisconsin race a toss-up, and progressives voiced confidence Tuesday that Barnes will succeed in denying the Republican incumbent a third term.

"Even before he got in the race, we knew Mandela was the candidate who could build a winning coalition to take on Ron Johnson," said Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party. "All his life, Mandela has been bringing people together across race and place. Tonight is the starting gun for what may be the make-or-break election of the year."

"If Mandela succeeds, we can change how the Senate works—and who it works for," Mitchell added. "We've been with Mandela from day one, and we'll be with him through November."

Brooke Adams, director of movement politics at People's Action, said that "this November, we're going to take this Senate seat back for the people."

"Barnes is in the best position possible heading into the general election," Adams argued. "Political analysts have noted that the key to a Democratic win in Wisconsin is to drive turnout in urban areas and build new power in rural areas. Having earned the endorsement of Citizen Action of Wisconsin and People's Action—who have focused on building power in communities of every size in the state—sets him up with exactly the kind of support he’ll need to win."

This story has been updated with a statement from People's Action.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
John Bolton

DOJ Charges Iranian Over Alleged Plot to Assassinate John Bolton

Officials have accused Shahram Poursafi of trying to hire a hitman to avenge the death of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general who was killed in a U.S. drone strike.

Kenny Stancil ·

Abortion rights protest, sign readig "abolish patriarchal surveillance of women"

Nebraska Mother, Daughter Face Abortion Charges After Facebook Shares Chats With Police

"Until Meta gives up surveilling private messages and begins protecting its users with end-to-end encryption, it remains complicit in the surveillance and criminalization of pregnant people," said one advocate.

Julia Conley ·

Exxon gas prices are displayed in Texas

To Tackle Stubborn Inflation, Experts Urge Bold Action Against 'Corporate Profiteering'

"To truly see recovery on prices for consumers, policymakers need to hold companies accountable," said one expert.

Jake Johnson ·

Donald Trump

Trump Spews 'Tirade of Same Old Lies' But Pleads the Fifth in New York AG Probe

Noting the ex-president once said that "only guilty people and mobsters plead the Fifth," a Democratic congressman said that "today he proved the point."

Brett Wilkins ·

Becca Balint

Becca Balint, Backed by Bernie Sanders, Wins Vermont US House Primary

"This was only possible because of people from every corner of Vermont who banded together to work and vote for a brighter future," said the victorious candidate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.