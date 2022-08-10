Historic Climate Bill, Say Clear-Eyed Critics, Still 'Pours Gasoline on the Flames'

While many environmental advocates celebrate the Senate Democrats\u0026#039; climate deal this week, frontline activists and more critical voices continue to note that the legislation, whatever its promises and upsides, remains an inadequate response to the global emergency that will likely further harm communities already affected by fossil fuel pollution.\r\n\r\n\u0022Activists and frontline communities will continue fighting to stop fossil fuel corporations that threaten our air, our water, and a livable planet.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Senate approved the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in a party-line vote Sunday and it is expected to pass the Democratic-controlled House as soon as Friday.\r\n\r\nWriting for Jacobin in the wake of the Senate vote, Branko Marcetic called for being \u0022clear-eyed\u0022 about the package, adding that \u0022the urge to smooth over the IRA\u0026#039;s serious flaws was understandable when its prospects of passing sat on a knife edge. But after passing the Senate, it\u0026#039;s now overcome its biggest hurdle.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022People need to understand the realities of the bill—that it\u0026#039;s a legislative ransom note written by a fossil fuel industry that backed and now celebrates it, one we had no choice but to go along with given the political realities—and that its passage isn\u0026#039;t only the end of one battle but the start of a new front in the war to stave off calamity,\u0022 he wrote.\r\n\r\nFraming the Senate passage as a \u0022bitter triumph,\u0022 The New Republic\u0026#039;s Kate Aronoff noted that it is \u0022a historic achievement and vitally important given that Democrats may not get to govern again for a decade\u0022 but \u0022also consigns more people to living next to more fossil fuel infrastructure for longer; in many cases, that means consigning more people—predominantly poor people, Black people, and Brown people—to disease and death.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The IRA\u0026#039;s passage doesn\u0026#039;t close the book on U.S. climate policy so much as open it,\u0022 she argued, making the case that it was only possible to pass any bill because of sustained activism. \u0022As ever, the best guides to navigating what comes next will likely be the people who won it in the first place, and who\u0026#039;ll have to live the closest to its consequences.\u0022\r\n\r\nSince Sunday—when Democratic senators also rebuffed an attempt by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to strip away the bill\u0026#039;s fossil fuel handouts—frontline activists, national groups, and climate scientists have shared criticism of the legislation negotiated with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), an impediment to various progressive priorities whose personal wealth and political career are both tied to dirty energy.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFood \u0026amp; Water Watch managing director of policy Mitch Jones said that \u0022it\u0026#039;s no surprise that climate policy tailored to meet the demands of a coal baron would fall well short of what\u0026#039;s needed to adequately address the severity of the climate crisis we face.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the IRA includes about $369 billion in \u0022energy security and climate change\u0022 investments, \u0022the bill devotes billions to industry schemes like carbon capture, which exist solely to extend the life of the fossil fuel industry,\u0022 Jones noted. It also conditions using federal lands and waters to expand wind and solar on fossil fuel leasing, and specifically enables future drilling in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico that the Biden administration previously prevented.\r\n\r\n\u0022This new bill is genocide, there is no other way to put it,\u0022 said Siqiniq Maupin, executive director of Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic. \u0022This is a life-or-death situation and the longer we act as though the world isn\u0026#039;t on fire around us, the worse our burns will be.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCiting the \u0022already abundant evidence that investing in clean, renewable energy does not, in and of itself, displace fossil fuels,\u0022 Jones argued that \u0022any adequate climate policy must directly confront\u0022 the dirty energy sector.\r\n\r\n\u0022The fact that oil and gas executives seem pleased with this legislation speaks volumes about its glaring shortcomings,\u0022 he added. \u0022Activists and frontline communities will continue fighting to stop fossil fuel corporations that threaten our air, our water, and a livable planet.\u0022\r\n\r\nJean Su of the Center for Biological Diversity—one of the groups leading the fight for ambitious legislation alongside a climate emergency declaration from President Joe Biden—was similarly critical.\r\n\r\n\u0022This was a backdoor take-it-or-leave-it deal between a coal baron and Democratic leaders in which any opposition from lawmakers or frontline communities was quashed,\u0022 Su said. \u0022It was an inherently unjust process, a deal which sacrifices so many communities and doesn\u0026#039;t get us anywhere near where we need to go, yet is being presented as a savior legislation.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Tuesday, Indigenous lawyer and Giniw Collective founder Tara Houska, Public Citizen president Robert Weissman, and Bishop William Barber of the Poor People\u0026#039;s Campaign and Repairers of the Breach appeared on Democracy Now! to voice their concerns about the bill:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGreenpeace USA also directed attention to those who will be most affected by future fossil fuel production, saying the IRA is a \u0022historic climate investment, but pours gasoline on the flames.\u0022\r\n\r\nEbony Twilley Martin,\u0026nbsp;Greenpeace USA\u0026#039;s co-executive director, called the bill \u0022a slap in the face to the frontline communities, grassroots groups, and activists that made this legislation possible.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The IRA is packed with giveaways to the fossil fuel executives who are destroying our planet,\u0022 she continued. \u0022It sacrifices the same people who have always borne the brunt of oil, gas, and coal infrastructure and climate crisis: Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and low-income communities. Folks living on the Gulf and in the Permian Basin.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Greenpeace leader added that a side deal on reforming the federal permit process for energy infrastructure \u0022is simply a disaster\u0022 but that \u0022is what happens when the industry responsible for climate change also calls the shots on climate policy.\u0022\r\n\r\nCenter for Climate Integrity president Richard Wiles also emphasized industry influence, suggesting that while \u0022record-breaking heatwaves, floods, wildfires, and droughts\u0022 should inspire a bolder bill that doesn\u0026#039;t prop up polluters, \u0022the long shadow of Big Oil\u0026#039;s climate deception hangs over this legislation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The reason it has taken Congress decades to pass even this modest bill,\u0022 he said, \u0022is because the fossil fuel industry continues to wage a relentless campaign of disinformation, deception, and dark money to block climate progress and keep the nation hooked on its products.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTom Solomon and Jim Mackenzie, co-coordinators of 350 New Mexico, concurred that \u0022the Inflation Reduction Act is a stark example of the naked corruption of government in Washington D.C.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The continued ability of the fossil fuel corporations to buy their way into business as usual in the face of accelerating climate catastrophe is alarming and depressing,\u0022 the pair said. \u0022Is it good that the IRA passed the Senate? Yes. Is it an insult to frontline communities? Yes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As climate activists,\u0022 they added, \u0022we will continue to oppose any expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure, including the proposed fossil hydrogen hubs here in New Mexico.\u0022\r\n\r\nAshley Engle of Ikiya Collective said that \u0022like New Mexico, Oklahoma is situated on the frontlines of the climate crisis and fossil fuel extraction. We don\u0026#039;t have the luxury of accepting half-measures or negotiations when our people are already dying.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022With Congress applauding their vote to turn communities like mine into sacrifice zones through the Inflation Reduction Act,\u0022 she said, \u0022the imperative is now squarely on Joe Biden to do what\u0026#039;s right, to unleash his executive authority, and to declare a climate emergency.\u0022