Coalition Says Biden Should Offer This Many Offshore Drilling Leases: Zero

\u0022Refineries, storage facilities, toxic waste sites, pipelines, and oil trains are poisoning neighborhoods. Children suffer debilitating asthma, loved ones die painful deaths, land is sinking, coastlines are eroding, and the seas are rising from relentless fossil fuel development. Enough is enough.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Offshore drilling is harming our communities, wreaking havoc on the environment, and contributing to the \u0026#039;code red\u0026#039; crisis of global climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s what a coalition of 193 organizations—including four dozen groups from Alaska and the Gulf Coast—wrote to a pair of Biden administration leaders on Wednesday, the day before the conclusion of a comment period for the U.S. Department of the Interior\u0026#039;s five-year offshore drilling plan.\r\n\r\n\u0022Offshore drilling is harming our communities, wreaking havoc on the environment, and contributing to the \u0026#039;code red\u0026#039; crisis of global climate change,\u0022 the coalition\u0026#039;s letter argues. \u0022The proposal of 95+ million acres for more oil and gas development turns its back on the people who have been living with the effects of the industry for generations. It locks in this pain for generations more.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It overlooks the ongoing, unprecedented, and soon irreversible damage from fossil fuels, only to pad the pockets of the industry under the guise of \u0026#039;energy security.\u0026#039; It undermines the broken promise of no new leases,\u0022 the letter continues. \u0022We maintain our unified demand despite Congress\u0026#039;s recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which contains distressing language concerning offshore drilling.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the Inflation Reduction Act has been heralded as a historic climate package, it conditions using federal lands and waters for wind and solar development on future fossil fuel leasing and enabled drilling in parts of Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico previously blocked by the Biden administration.\r\n\r\n\u0022These provisions do not reflect public sentiment or the will of the people, who predominantly oppose continued offshore drilling,\u0022 the letter asserts. \u0022Of paramount concern is the perpetuation of the central and western Gulf of Mexico and Alaska\u0026#039;s Cook Inlet as the nation\u0026#039;s sacrificial zones to offshore drilling.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Insultingly, the proposal concludes that cumulative impacts of 11 additional sales will be felt less in these areas due to the very fact that they are already sacrificial zones replete with industrial development,\u0022 the letter states. \u0022This is akin to telling a cancer patient they do not need treatment, because they are already sick.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe groups also highlighted that \u0022catastrophic oil spills are one of the many inevitable consequences of offshore drilling,\u0022 detailing some of the impacts of previous disasters.\r\n\r\n\u0022When combined with sea level rise and more extreme storms, offshore drilling also places coastal communities at the frontlines of the climate crisis,\u0022 the coalition noted. \u0022Communities and tribes in the area are already climate migrants, having been displaced due to fossil fuels and climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe organizations also declared that \u0022extractivism perpetuates the ethnocide of Indigenous people that began hundreds of years ago with the first colonists\u0022 and emphasized that the federal government \u0022must ensure that it has free, prior, and informed consent—meaning consent that is given freely, by people fully informed of the consequences—before development can proceed.\u0022\r\n\r\nGiven the harms and risks of offshore drilling, the coalition told Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Amanda Lefton and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that \u0022we must reverse course with swift and meaningful action, starting with no new leases in the final five-year program, and instead investing resources toward clean, justly sourced renewable energy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRepresentatives from groups that signed on to the letter reiterated its main arguments in a statement Wednesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022In an era when we can plainly see that climate chaos is escalating and we know that we must reduce emissions immediately and drastically, continued fossil fuel extraction is a universal and existential threat,\u0022 said Virginia Richard, Gulf program manager at SouthWings.\r\n\r\nWhile the worsening climate emergency endangers all life on Earth, some campaigners stressed that the impacts of the fossil fuel-driven crisis are not equally endured.\r\n\r\n\u0022With rising sea levels causing more frequent and extreme storms, offshore drilling forces coastal communities right into the climate crisis\u0026#039; line of fire,\u0022 said Friends of the Earth campaigner Raena Garcia. \u0022People and ecosystems are enduring tremendous harm at the expense of the fossil fuel industry\u0026#039;s ballooning wealth. We cannot continue down a path that overlooks the irreversible damage of Big Oil.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Every oil spill begins with a lease sale and that is not the story we want to tell our future generations.\u0022\r\n\r\nCLEO Institute executive director Yoca Arditi-Rocha pointed out that \u0022in 2010, the Gulf Coast region of Florida was devastated by the BP Oil spill that caused 4.9 million barrels of oil to leak into the Gulf, making it the largest oil spill in U.S. history.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Twelve years later, our Gulf has not recovered and our coastal communities are still feeling the direct and indirect impacts of our fossil fuel addiction,\u0022 Arditi-Rocha added. \u0022Hurricane Irma, Michael, and now Ian are a testament of that.\u0022\r\n\r\nTaylor Kendal Smith, communications director at Cook Inletkeeper, noted that \u0022every oil spill begins with a lease sale and that is not the story we want to tell our future generations.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Alaskan economies, subsistence, tourism, and health depend upon our lands and waters,\u0022 she said. \u0022We have stood up repeatedly to say no to oil and gas leasing in our waters and frontline communities cannot afford for us to continue down this path.\u0022