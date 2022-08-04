Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sen. Bernie Sanders waves at demonstrators on Capitol Hill

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) waves to demonstrators outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on August 1, 2022. (Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Sanders Announces Amendment to Strip All Fossil Fuel Handouts From Manchin Deal

The Vermont senator will also introduce an amendment to strengthen the reconciliation bill's drug price reforms.

Jake Johnson

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Wednesday that he will be filing amendments to remove fossil fuel industry giveaways from Democrats' new reconciliation bill and strengthen the legislation's drug price provisions, which the Vermont senator has characterized as unacceptably weak.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Sanders reiterated the message he delivered in Tuesday remarks outlining what he sees as the deep flaws of the reconciliation package, the product of months of negotiations primarily between fossil fuel industry ally Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

"We have got to do everything possible to take on the greed of the fossil fuel industry, not give billions of dollars in corporate welfare to an industry that has been actively destroying our planet," Sanders said in his Wednesday speech. "I will be introducing an amendment to do just that."

According to Warren Gunnels, Sanders' staff director, the amendment would "eliminate all of the fossil fuel giveaways in the so-called 'Inflation Reduction Act,'" a proposed change that's sure to draw opposition from Manchin.

One section Sanders is targeting is the requirement that millions of acres of public lands be offered for oil drilling as a condition for new solar and wind development. He also warned that the measure in its current form would give the oil and gas industry "billions of dollars in new tax breaks and subsidies over the next 10 years."

"It might seem a bit incongruous to people why we are rewarding the people whose emissions are driving the temperature of the Earth up and causing massive destruction," the senator said, "but that is in fact what this bill does."

Sanders also said he intends to introduce an amendment that would ensure Medicare "pays no more for prescription drugs" than the Department of Veterans Affairs. At present, the reconciliation bill includes limited provisions that would require Medicare to negotiate the prices of a small number of drugs directly with pharmaceutical companies, which are lobbying aggressively against the proposal.

A recent study by the Government Accountability Office found that in 2017, Medicare Part D—the prescription drug benefit provided through government-approved private plans—paid twice as much as the Department of Veterans Affairs on average for the same medicines.

"How insane is it that you have one federal agency called the VA that pays 50% of what Medicare pays," Sanders said Wednesday. "I mean, how crazy is that?"

"When it comes to reducing the price of prescription drugs under Medicare, we don't have to reinvent the wheel," he continued. "We could simply require Medicare to pay no more for prescription drugs than the VA pays, end of discussion... And if we did that, we could save Medicare some $900 billion over the next decade. That is nine times more savings than the rather weak negotiation provision in this bill."

Related Content

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a debate

'Is It Better Than Nothing? I Suppose': Sanders Disappointed by Dems' Drug Pricing Plan

Jessica Corbett

The Vermont senator's criticism of the reconciliation bill and his proposed fixes come as Democrats are racing to complete work on the package by the end of this week and pass it before recess is scheduled to start on August 8.

The Senate parliamentarian is currently examining provisions of the legislation and preparing to advise lawmakers on whether each section complies with the arcane rules of budget reconciliation, raising the possibility of last-minute changes to the bill.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), meanwhile, is reportedly pushing for the removal of carried interest provisions aimed at limiting the ability of private equity moguls and hedge fund managers to dodge taxes. Sinema, whose vote is necessary for final passage, has yet to publicly express support for the bill.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
pro-choice campaigners in Kansas prepare to knock on doors

After Kansas Win, Abortion Rights Advocates Call Ballot Measures the 'Next Frontier'

"Ballot initiatives are a phenomenally powerful tool when there's a disconnect between the popularity of an issue and what's being enacted by politicians," said Kelly Hall of the Fairness Project.

Jessica Corbett ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally

Sanders Crafts Amendment to Close 'Holes' in Medicare That 'Are Harming Seniors'

"Adding dental, vision, and hearing benefits to Medicare is supported by 84% of the American people," said an aide to the senator, who plans to propose including the expansion in Democrats' reconciliation package.

Brett Wilkins ·

John Fetterman with supporters

Fetterman Celebrates 1 Million Individual Donations Ahead of Return to Campaign Trail

"The total number of contributions is a major milestone that demonstrates Fetterman's unmatched and steady grassroots support across the commonwealth."

Julia Conley ·

Roomba

Consumer Advocates Blast 'Dangerous' Amazon Bid to Buy Maker of Roomba

"From a privacy perspective, this is a nightmare," said one anti-monopoly critic. "From an antitrust perspective, this is one of the most powerful data collection companies on Earth acquiring another vast and intrusive set of data."

Julia Conley ·

doctor visit

98 Million in US Skipped Treatment or Cut Back on Essentials to Pay for Healthcare This Year

"People have been making trade-offs to pay for healthcare for years. Inflation has only made things worse as people are also now struggling with the high price of gas, food, and electricity," said the president of West Health, which conducted the new poll with Gallup.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Sanders Announces Amendment to Strip All Fossil Fuel Handouts From Manchin Deal
  2. Sanders Says GOP Shouldn't Have Funded Wars If It Didn't Want to Take Care of Vets
  3. 'Enormous Victory': Kansas Voters Resoundingly Defeat Anti-Abortion Amendment
  4. Welcome to the New Era of Rightwing Judicial Supremacy
  5. How to Stop the GOP From Killing Medicare, Social Security, and Us
  6. Alarm Raised Over Manchin Side Deal That Would Pave Way for Major 'Climate Bomb'
  7. Sanders Blasts 'Huge Giveaway' to Fossil Fuel Industry in Manchin Deal
  8. Mandela Barnes Slams 'Self-Serving, Multimillionaire' Ron Johnson for Attack on Social Security, Medicare
  9. With Sinema Opposing Tax Hikes for Rich, Progressives Say Carried Interest Provision Must Stay in IRA
  10. Fetterman Ridicules 'Out of Touch' Dr. Oz Claim About Happiness and the Super Rich
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.