'Is It Better Than Nothing? I Suppose': Sanders Disappointed by Dems' Drug Pricing Plan

Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders on Tuesday blasted Democrats\u0026#039; watered-down drug pricing plan and suggested pharmaceutical industry lobbying weakened the proposal.\r\n\r\n\u0022It goes nowhere near as far as it should.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s a very weak proposal. It goes nowhere near as far as it should,\u0022 Sanders (I-Vt.) told NBC News\u0026#039; Sahil Kapur.\r\n\r\nThe deal unveiled earlier this month would enable Medicare to negotiate the prices of a limited number of prescription drugs. Other provisions include creating a $2,000 out-of-pocket cap for Medicare Part D beneficiaries, stopping brand-name manufacturers from blocking generic options, and penalizing companies that raise prices faster than inflation.\r\n\r\nThe plan is notably backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)—who last year blocked a House-approved budget reconciliation package and said this month that he wouldn\u0026#039;t support new climate spending or tax hikes on the rich and large corporations.\r\n\r\nSanders, who pushed for a sweeping package last year and has long been a leading Medicare for All advocate, pointed to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as a model for drug price negotiation.\r\n\r\n\u0022The American people want Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices like the VA does,\u0022 the senator said Tuesday, according to The Hill.\r\n\r\n\u0022The VA has been doing that for decades. The prices they pay are about half as much as Medicare. This thing will only apply to a certain number of drugs,\u0022 Sanders continued, noting that parts of the proposal would not take effect until 2026.\r\n\r\n\u0022So it\u0026#039;s a weak proposal. Is it better than nothing? I suppose,\u0022 he added of Democrats\u0026#039; plan.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSanders also took aim at industry lobbying, specifically calling out the trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). As he put it: \u0022We\u0026#039;re dealing with the power of PhRMA over the Congress. They don\u0026#039;t lose very often.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported last week, Big Pharma is mobilizing an army of lobbyists to tank Democrats\u0026#039; drug reform plan while hiking the price of prescription medications.\r\n\r\n\u0022Pharma is spending millions to defeat a very modest drug pricing bill,\u0022 Sanders tweeted Friday. \u0022Joe Manchin, who is blocking climate action, is the major recipient of fossil fuel campaign contributions. This is how a corrupt political system works.\u0022