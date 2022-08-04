Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media about the cruise industry during a press conference at PortMiami on April 8, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference on April 8, 2021 in Miami. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

'Authoritarian Crusade': DeSantis Suspends State Attorney Over Pledges on Abortion, Gender-Affirming Care

"It's absolutely insane that a prosecutor elected by the people of his county can just be suspended by a governor for not carrying out the governor's pet projects of reaction," said one critic.

Jessica Corbett

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came under fire Thursday for suspending Andrew Warren over the state attorney's pledges not to prosecute people for violating restrictions on abortion or gender-affirming care.

Citing the state constitution, DeSantis dismissed Warren for alleged "neglect of duty." The governor's suspension order references the ousted prosecutor's support for a pair of joint statements from the national network Fair and Just Prosecution (FJP).

In addition to announcing Warren's suspension, DeSantis appointed Susan Lopez as new the chief prosecutor for the 13th Judicial Circuit that covers Hillsborough County.

DeSantis—who has recently faced criticism for his attacks on abortion, LGBTQ+, protest, and voting rights—is up for reelection this year and widely expected to seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, which Warren noted in his statement blasting the suspension.

"Today's political stunt is an illegal overreach that continues a dangerous pattern by Ron DeSantis of using his office to further his own political ambition," said Warren. "It spits in the face of the voters of Hillsborough County who have twice elected me to serve them, not Ron DeSantis."

County residents "have the right to elect their own leaders—not have them dictated by an aspiring presidential candidate who has shown time and again he feels accountable to no one," Warren added. "Just because the governor violates your rights, it doesn't mean they don't exist."

FJP executive director Miriam Krinsky called Warren's suspension "an unprecedented and dangerous intrusion on the separation of powers and the will of the voters," adding that "the independence of the prosecutor—and the autonomy to decide whom and what to charge with inherently limited resources—has been a hallmark of the American criminal legal system."

While condemning DeSantis for his "outrageous overreach" and "blatant power grab," Krinsky also made clear that the network stands with Warren, who she said "was elected and reelected because of his commitment to smart justice and public safety."

Reporter Paul Blest also highlighted voter support for Warren as well as the lack of local support for DeSantis, who narrowly won the governorship in 2018 but lost Hillsborough County—which includes Tampa—by nine points.

Florida-based writer and organizer Thomas Kennedy said that "Ron DeSantis continues his authoritarian crusade against anyone who opposes his assault on our rights by suspending Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, who recently said he would not prosecute people for not complying with Florida's recently enacted abortion ban."

In a move that critics warned would end Florida's status as "an oasis of reproductive care in the South," DeSantis signed the state's 15-week abortion ban in April, about two months before the U.S. Supreme Court ended the right to abortion on a national level.

DeSantis' suspension order notes that Warren is the only state attorney in Florida who signed on to FJP's statement that followed the high court's decision, which said in part that enforcing abortion bans "will erode trust in the legal system, hinder our ability to hold perpetrators accountable, take resources away from the enforcement of serious crime, and inevitably lead to the retraumatization and criminalization of victims of sexual violence."

The governor's order also attacks Warren for backing FJP's June statement which declares, "Bills that criminalize safe and crucial medical treatments or the mere public existence of trans people do not promote public safety, community trust, or fiscal responsibility."

Although, as DeSantis' order highlights, the Florida Legislature has not passed laws prohibiting gender-affirming care or trans people from using facilities such as bathrooms that align with their identity, the state may soon ban certain healthcare for LGBTQ+ youth.

The Florida Board of Medicine is set to meet Friday to review a proposal by the state Department of Health—which is under Desantis' control—to deny gender-affirming care to trans state residents under the age of 18.

Along with denouncing "DeSantis' assault on transgender Floridians, Human Rights Campaign legal director Sarah Warbelow stressed Thursday that "science, medicine, and evidence-based approaches have demonstrated time and time again that transition-related care is medically necessary and lifesaving care, and if this proposal is adopted, it will go against the recommendation of every major medical association."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
pro-choice campaigners in Kansas prepare to knock on doors

After Kansas Win, Advocates Call Ballot Measures the 'Next Frontier' to Protect Abortion Rights

"Ballot initiatives are a phenomenally powerful tool when there's a disconnect between the popularity of an issue and what's being enacted by politicians," said Kelly Hall of the Fairness Project.

Jessica Corbett ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally

Sanders Crafts Amendment to Close 'Holes' in Medicare That 'Are Harming Seniors'

"Adding dental, vision, and hearing benefits to Medicare is supported by 84% of the American people," said an aide to the senator, who plans to propose including the expansion in Democrats' reconciliation package.

Brett Wilkins ·

John Fetterman with supporters

Fetterman Celebrates 1 Million Individual Donations Ahead of Return to Campaign Trail

"The total number of contributions is a major milestone that demonstrates Fetterman's unmatched and steady grassroots support across the commonwealth."

Julia Conley ·

Roomba

Consumer Advocates Blast 'Dangerous' Amazon Bid to Buy Maker of Roomba

"From a privacy perspective, this is a nightmare," said one anti-monopoly critic. "From an antitrust perspective, this is one of the most powerful data collection companies on Earth acquiring another vast and intrusive set of data."

Julia Conley ·

doctor visit

98 Million in US Skipped Treatment or Cut Back on Essentials to Pay for Healthcare This Year

"People have been making trade-offs to pay for healthcare for years. Inflation has only made things worse as people are also now struggling with the high price of gas, food, and electricity," said the president of West Health, which conducted the new poll with Gallup.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Sanders Announces Amendment to Strip All Fossil Fuel Handouts From Manchin Deal
  2. Sanders Says GOP Shouldn't Have Funded Wars If It Didn't Want to Take Care of Vets
  3. 'Enormous Victory': Kansas Voters Resoundingly Defeat Anti-Abortion Amendment
  4. Welcome to the New Era of Rightwing Judicial Supremacy
  5. How to Stop the GOP From Killing Medicare, Social Security, and Us
  6. Alarm Raised Over Manchin Side Deal That Would Pave Way for Major 'Climate Bomb'
  7. Sanders Blasts 'Huge Giveaway' to Fossil Fuel Industry in Manchin Deal
  8. Mandela Barnes Slams 'Self-Serving, Multimillionaire' Ron Johnson for Attack on Social Security, Medicare
  9. With Sinema Opposing Tax Hikes for Rich, Progressives Say Carried Interest Provision Must Stay in IRA
  10. Fetterman Ridicules 'Out of Touch' Dr. Oz Claim About Happiness and the Super Rich
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.