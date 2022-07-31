With Sinema Opposing Tax Hikes for Rich, Progressives Say Carried Interest Provision Must Stay in IRA

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.\r\n\r\n\u0022The new reconciliation bill will lower the cost of prescription drugs. Sen. Sinema is holding it up to try to protect ultra-rich hedge fund managers so they can pay a lower tax.\u0022\r\n\r\nSinema (D-Ariz.) has long objected to the closure of the carried interest loophole, which pertains to the percentage of profits hedge fund managers keep from investments. The profits are taxed at a rate of about 20% compared to the 37% top tax rate for ordinary income.\r\n\r\nThe bill would not entirely close the loophole, but would lengthen \u0022the amount of time that you have to hold the investment for it to qualify as a capital gain,\u0022 making it harder for wealthy investors to benefit.\r\n\r\nSinema counts private equity firms among her top contributors, with the securities and investment sector donating more than $2.2 million to her since 2017, according to OpenSecrets.\r\n\r\nThe American Investment Council, which represents private equity firms including Sinema contributor Blackstone, quickly came out against the carried interest provision, claiming it would harm small businesses\u0026#039; ability to \u0022survive and grow\u0022 because \u002274% of private equity investment went to small businesses last year.\u0022\r\n\r\nConsidering the Arizona lawmaker\u0026#039;s objections to closing the loophole, Business Insider reported, \u0022It\u0026#039;s possible Democrats will wait days, if not weeks before Sinema breaks her silence on the package.\u0022\r\n\r\nRep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who has released ads in recent days suggesting he could challenge Sinema for her Senate seat in 2024, took aim at the lawmaker on social media as she refused to say late last week whether she would support the IRA—even though the package also contains provisions she has fought for, including one allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.\r\n\r\n\u0022Arizonans cross the border every day to Mexico to buy prescription drugs. The new reconciliation bill will lower the cost of prescription drugs. Sen. Sinema is holding it up to try to protect ultra-rich hedge fund managers so they can pay a lower tax,\u0022 said Gallego.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDemocrats including Manchin (D-W.Va.) are hoping the bill can be passed this week through reconciliation, which would allow the party to approve it without any support from Republicans. Manchin said after the bill was announced that he was \u0022adamant\u0022 about keeping the carried interest provision in the final legislation.\r\n\r\nBut according to Axios, Sinema has indicated she is \u0022open to letting Republicans modify the bill\u0022 as the GOP plans to \u0022attempt to kill the reconciliation package with poison pills,\u0022 further weakening a package which already mandates oil and gas leasing in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico and severely limits the authorization of new wind or solar energy development, angering climate campaigners.\r\n\r\nWhile progressives have objected to those giveaways to the fossil fuel industry, climate action groups are also counting on other \u0022transformative\u0022 investments in renewable energy to pass as part of the package, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said late Thursday that addressing the carried interest loophole is \u0022exactly the right thing\u0022 for Democrats to do.\r\n\r\n\u0022The adjustments to carried interest are going to fall on the richest Americans who have been using a tax loophole to not pay the taxes that everybody else has to pay,\u0022 Warren told Business Insider. \u0022These are good moves.\u0022