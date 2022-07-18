Sanders Rips Manchin: He 'Represents the Very Wealthiest People in This Country'

Sen. Bernie Sanders lambasted fellow Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday for sinking the Democratic Party\u0026#039;s latest effort to pass renewable energy funding, accusing the West Virginia Democrat of acting on behalf of his corporate and billionaire donors instead of the working class of his home state.\r\n\r\nRejecting the notion that Manchin \u0022abruptly pulled the plug\u0022 on the majority party\u0026#039;s revived push for a scaled-back reconciliation package ahead of the November midterms, Sanders told ABC\u0026#039;s Martha Raddatz that there was \u0022nothing new\u0022 about the West Virginia senator\u0026#039;s move last week, when he reportedly told the Democratic leadership that he wouldn\u0026#039;t support new climate spending or taxes on the wealthy.\r\n\r\nSenate Democrats now plan to push ahead with an even narrower bill that would extend soon-to-expire Affordable Care Act subsidies and let Medicare negotiate the prices of some prescription drugs directly with pharmaceutical companies.\r\n\r\n\u0022If you check the record, six months ago I made it clear that you have people like Manchin, [Sen. Kyrsten] Sinema to a lesser degree, who are intentionally sabotaging the president\u0026#039;s agenda, what the American people want, what a majority of us in the Democratic caucus want,\u0022 Sanders said Sunday.\r\n\r\n\u0022The problem was that we continue to talk to Manchin like he was serious. He was not,\u0022 added Sanders. \u0022This is a guy who is [a] major recipient of fossil fuel money, a guy who has received campaign contributions from 25 Republican billionaires. You think this guy is serious?\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSanders reacted with open disdain to Manchin\u0026#039;s insistence that he\u0026#039;s holding up Democrats\u0026#039; plans for renewable energy investments, Medicare expansion, and other priorities over genuine concerns about high inflation, an argument the West Virginia senator has been using for months to justify his obstruction as the window for climate action rapidly closes.\r\n\r\n\u0022Same nonsense that Manchin has been talking about for a year,\u0022 Sanders said. \u0022West Virginia, it\u0026#039;s a beautiful state, and I\u0026#039;ve had the pleasure of being there—great people. It is one of the poorest states in this country. You ask the people of West Virginia whether they want to expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing, and eyeglasses.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Ask the people of West Virginia whether we should demand that the wealthiest people and large corporations start paying their fair share of taxes,\u0022 he continued. \u0022Ask the people of West Virginia whether or not all people should have healthcare as a human right, like in every other country on Earth. That\u0026#039;s what they will say.\u0022\r\n\r\n“In my humble opinion,\u0022 Sanders added, \u0022Manchin represents the very wealthiest people in this country, not working families in West Virginia or America.”\r\n\r\nManchin—chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee—is the top beneficiary of oil and gas money in Congress this election cycle, and he\u0026#039;s received campaign donations from a number of billionaires who previously donated to former President Donald Trump, including investor Ken Langone and private equity executive Mark Rowan.\r\n\r\nAs Politico reported last week, new campaign finance disclosures show that \u0022business magnate Bill Gates gave Manchin $2,900, as did former Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides and Morris Goldfarb, whose G-III Apparel Group owns brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, DKNY, and Karl Lagerfeld.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A number of high-powered executives maxed out to Manchin between April and June,\u0022 the outlet noted, \u0022including banker Warren Stephens, hotel executive Tom Baltimore, Motorola CEO Greg Brown, Home Depot CEO Edward Decker, Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs, Gillette CEO James Kilt, and Robert Kraft and his son Jonathan.\u0022