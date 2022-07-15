Jayapal Says 'Systemic Reform' Needed to Thwart Manchin's Obstruction

As some campaigners urged activists to intensify their organizing to counter U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin\u0026#039;s latest act of climate obstruction, a leading congressional progressive on Friday called for \u0022institutional, systemic reform\u0022 to ensure one lawmaker can\u0026#039;t hold their party\u0026#039;s priorities hostage.\r\n\r\n\u0022Progressives have fought tooth and nail for the president\u0026#039;s and the Democratic Party\u0026#039;s agenda. Unfortunately, the senator from West Virginia has consistently worked to undermine it, blocking action on a number of priorities from child care, to housing, and now climate change,\u0022 Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said after Manchin (D-W.Va.) revealed he would not currently support any new climate spending or tax increases targeting the wealthy and corporations.\r\n\r\n\u0022His latest comments highlight the consequences of not taking climate action—and they are nothing short of catastrophic,\u0022 she continued. \u0022Already, this single biggest crisis of our time is having devastating impacts on frontline communities, with West Virginia at the greatest risk of flooding of any other state in the country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nManchin reportedly informed Democratic leadership of his position during a closed-door meeting Thursday—and publicly reiterated his stance Friday—dealing a major blow to his party\u0026#039;s last-ditch effort to pass a limited reconciliation bill ahead of November\u0026#039;s midterm elections, in which Democrats are at risk of losing control of both houses of Congress.\r\n\r\nAccording to The Washington Post: \r\n\r\n\r\nManchin essentially issued his party an ultimatum: They could accept a smaller deal this July focused on healthcare costs, or they could try again on a larger package once he has a chance to assess whether the economy has improved...\r\n\r\nThe demand immediately left Democratic lawmakers seething, as they charged that the pivotal moderate had once again thwarted [President Joe] Biden in what is a critical election year. Already, the party had abandoned its more audacious proposals to expand child care, education, and a wide array of poverty-fighting programs—only to face the reality that the concessions still weren\u0026#039;t enough to win Manchin\u0026#039;s must-have vote.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The data continues to pile up: We are quickly running out of time to avert climate disaster,\u0022 Jayapal stressed. \u0022It is simply untenable that one senator can dictate the course for the entire country, condemn future generations to life on a warming planet, and rob the United States of a chance to act as a climate leader on the world stage.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe CPC chair called for \u0022institutional, systemic reform,\u0022 including ending the \u0022stranglehold of the Jim Crow filibuster,\u0022 passing laws \u0022that will deliver for the working people of this country and meet the existential urgency of addressing climate change,\u0022 and instituting ethics and transparency reforms \u0022to ensure that every member of Congress is working for the people, and not their own personal interests.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn December 2020, Japayal and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) reintroduced the Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity Act, an ambitious bill that, if passed, would overhaul campaign finance and lobbying rules, bar government officials from owning or trading individual stocks, and prohibit corporate board membership, among other reforms.