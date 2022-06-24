In 10 Key US Senate Races, Here's How Top Candidates Responded to Roe Ruling

With the fate of reproductive rights for tens of millions of Americans now dependent upon federal and state lawmakers in the wake of the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s reversal of Roe v. Wade, Common Dreams takes a look at how Democratic and Republican candidates in 10 key U.S. Senate races responded to Friday\u0026#039;s ruling.\r\n\r\n\u0022The court just took away a woman\u0026#039;s most fundamental freedom... for the first time in our country\u0026#039;s history, our daughters will grow up with fewer rights than their mothers had.\u0022 \r\n\r\nCalling Friday \u0022a sad day for the court and for the country,\u0022 President Joe Biden urged Americans to elect congressional candidates who will vote to codify reproductive freedom and state lawmakers who will defend abortion rights.\r\n\r\n\u0022Voters need to make their voices heard,\u0022 the president asserted. \u0022This fall Roe is on the ballot. Personal freedoms are on the ballot. The right to privacy, liberty, equality; they\u0026#039;re all on the ballot.\u0022\r\n\r\nHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who has faced criticism for backing anti-choice Democrats over progressive candidates and for downplaying the growing threat to reproductive rights, warned: \u0022Be aware of this—the Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban. They cannot be allowed to have a majority in the Congress to do that, but that\u0026#039;s their goal.\u0022\r\n\r\nReproductive rights advocates have stressed the need for the Senate to pass the House-approved Women\u0026#039;s Health Protection Act in order to codify the protections afforded by Roe into federal law. However, without a majority large enough to overcome or reform the filibuster, there remains no hope for the bill\u0026#039;s passage.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWith an eye on November\u0026#039;s midterm elections, here\u0026#039;s how leading Democratic and Republican candidates in 10 key Senate races responded to Friday\u0026#039;s Supreme Court decision.\r\n\r\nPennsylvania\r\n\r\nDemocratic Senate nominee and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman called the ruling \u0022unjust\u0022 and \u0022wrong,\u0022 vowing to \u0022fight it with everything I\u0026#039;ve got,\u0022 while Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee, welcomed the decision, which he said can be the \u0022greatest gift of all\u0022 to mothers and children. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNevada\r\n\r\nDemocratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto tweeted that \u0022today is a devastating day for women in America,\u0022 and that she is \u0022standing with the majority of Nevadans and Americans more determined than ever to fight for a woman\u0026#039;s right to choose.\u0022\r\n\r\nRepublican challenger Adam Laxalt—the former state attorney general who promotes the \u0022Big Lie\u0022 that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump—called the ruling \u0022a historic victory for the sanctity of life and the principles of democratic self-determination.\u0022\r\n\r\nGeorgia\r\n\r\nDemocratic incumbent Raphael Warnock said he was \u0022outraged\u0022 by the decision, pledging that \u0022as a pro-choice pastor, I\u0026#039;ll never back down from this fight.\u0022 \r\n\r\nWarnock\u0026#039;s GOP opponent, former NFL player Herschel Walker, said he \u0022won\u0026#039;t apologize for erring on the side of life,\u0022 while praising the court for sending the issue of abortion \u0022back to the states, which is where it belongs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nArizona\r\n\r\nSen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) tweeted that \u0022today\u0026#039;s decision is a giant step backward for our country,\u0022 and that \u0022it\u0026#039;s just wrong that my granddaughter will have fewer freedoms than my grandmother did.\u0022 \r\n\r\nArizona voters won\u0026#039;t elect a Republican Senate candidate until August. Among the contenders, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich said the justices upheld their responsibility \u0022to defend the most vulnerable among us,\u0022 while Trump-endorsed venture capitalist Blake Masters hailed what he called \u0022a huge victory for children across this country.\u0022\r\n\r\nWisconsin\r\n\r\nSen. Ron Johnson (R) cheered the ruling as \u0022a victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, the crowded Democratic primary field condemned the decision. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes warned that \u0022thousands of women will suffer and die\u0022 as a result, while state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski said she was \u0022outraged and absolutely devastated.\u0022 Outgamie County Executive Tom Nelson stressed the need to \u0022expand our majority to abolish the filibuster [and] codify Roe v. Wade,\u0022 and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry asserted that Republicans \u0022are not going to stop at Roe.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ve got to get out and vote Ron Johnson and Republicans up and down the ballot out of office,\u0022 Lasry said. \u0022There is too much at stake.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNew Hampshire\r\n\r\nSen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) lamented that \u0022the court just took away a woman\u0026#039;s most fundamental freedom,\u0022 and that \u0022for the first time in our country\u0026#039;s history, our daughters will grow up with fewer rights than their mothers had.\u0022 \r\n\r\nRepublicans seeking to oust Hassan include former Londonderry Town Manager, who supports \u0022returning this matter to the state legislatures;\u0022 retired army Gen. Don Bolduc, who said the justices \u0022made the right decision;\u0022 and state Senate President Chuck Morse, who said the decision \u0022has no impact on New Hampshire.\u0022 \r\n\r\nNorth Carolina\r\n\r\nDemocratic nominee and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley argued the high court set \u0022a dangerous precedent for our personal freedoms,\u0022 while her GOP opponent, Trump-backed U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, called the ruling \u0022a historic victory for the millions of Americans who believe that every life is precious and deserves protection.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOhio\r\n\r\nVenture capitalist and \u0022Big Lie\u0022 purveyor J.D. Vance called Friday \u0022a great day,\u0022 while quoting from the Old Testament. U.S. Rep. In stark contrast, Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee, tweeted that \u0022we should be about expanding rights, but this Supreme Court is taking them away.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In overturning Roe v. Wade, today\u0026#039;s decision gives the green light to extreme politicians back home in Ohio to go all in on denying women the freedom to access lifesaving care,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nFlorida\r\n\r\nSen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) tweeted that \u0022today\u0026#039;s decision means that the laws regarding abortion in your state will now be decided by elected legislators in your state,\u0022 while Democratic challenger and U.S. Rep. Val Demings said she is \u0022mad as hell\u0022 but \u0022not giving up.\u0022\u0026nbsp; \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMissouri\r\n\r\nRepublican primary frontrunner and disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens applauded what he called \u0022a huge victory for the life movement.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmong the crowded Democratic primary field in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, nurse and brewery heiress Trudy Busch Valentine vowed to \u0022work relentlessly for my constituents to be able to make their own healthcare decisions.\u0022 Meanwhile, Lucas Kunce, an attorney and Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran, tweeted that \u0022a lot of the same politicians who demanded we keep up an endless war in Afghanistan so we could \u0026#039;protect women and girls\u0026#039; are now criminalizing abortion across the country.\u0022 \r\n\r\n\u0022Missourians can\u0026#039;t just wait for another election,\u0022 he asserted. \u0022Senate Democrats need to end the filibuster and codify Roe NOW.\u0022\r\n\r\nAddressing the midterm elections, Planned Parenthood Votes executive director Jenny Lawson said in a statement that \u0022the shock waves from today\u0026#039;s devastating decision will ripple through to November, when our choices this election cycle could not be clearer.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022One side worked for years to overturn Roe v. Wade and now wants a nationwide abortion ban. The other is fighting to leave personal health care decisions up to a patient and their doctor,\u0022 she continued. \u0022Voters see this court ruling, they see states already banning abortion, they see their freedoms being handed over to politicians, and they are outraged.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This November, Planned Parenthood Votes will ensure that outrage translates to massive voter turnout and victories for candidates who unapologetically support abortion rights,\u0022 Lawson added.