Supreme Court Ruling Turns Separation of Church and State Into 'Constitutional Violation,' Warns Sotomayor

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Tuesday warned that the court\u0026#039;s right-wing majority had further eroded the nation\u0026#039;s bedrock laws separating church and government when it ruled that Maine must include religious schools in a state-run tuition program.\r\n\r\n\u0022Today, the court leads us to a place where separation of church and state becomes a constitutional violation,\u0022 wrote Sotomayor in the minority\u0026#039;s dissent of the 6-3 decision.\r\n\r\n\u0022Forcing American taxpayers to fund private religious education... erodes the foundation of our democracy and harms students.\u0022\r\n\r\nSotomayor was joined by fellow liberal Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer to oppose the majority opinion in\u0026nbsp; Carson v. Makin, which centered on two families in Maine who wanted state taxpayers to pay for\u0026nbsp;to send\u0026nbsp;their children to attend private\u0026nbsp;religious schools.\r\n\r\nIn Maine, where many rural communities do not have public high schools, towns must either contract with nearby public school districts so children can receive education there or pay tuition at a private \u0022nonsectarian school in accordance with the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe schools named in the case aim to instill \u0022a Christian worldview\u0022 in its students and are openly discriminatory against \u0022homosexuals, individuals who are transgender, and non-Christians,\u0022 according to a legal filing.\r\n\r\nUnder Tuesday\u0026#039;s Supreme Court ruling, said one legal expert, those institutions and others like them now have \u0022a right to taxpayer funding.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Education is an opportunity for students to learn about themselves and others, which is why all students deserve to see themselves reflected in curricula and engage in learning that exposes them to new points of view,\u0022 said Jesse O\u0026#039;Connell, senior vice president for education at the Center for American Progress. \u0022By diverting tax dollars away from public schools and to schools that can openly discriminate, this ruling puts these core tenets in jeopardy.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn her dissent, Sotomayor wrote that the court\u0026#039;s right-wing majority \u0022continues to dismantle the wall of separation between church and state that the Framers fought to build.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In just a few years, the Court has upended constitutional doctrine,\u0022 the justice wrote, \u0022shifting from a rule that permits States to decline to fund religious organizations to one that requires States in many circumstances to subsidize religious indoctrination with taxpayer dollars.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe ruling follows a number of decisions by the court favoring the religious right in recent years, including one allowing religious exemptions for employers that don\u0026#039;t want to include contraception in healthcare coverage and one allowing Christian prayers before government meetings.\r\n\r\nThe latest \u0022radical ruling,\u0022 said Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, will undermine \u0022public schools and the students they serve.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Forcing American taxpayers to fund private religious education—even when those private schools fail to meet education standards, intentionally discriminate against students, or use public funds to promote religious training, worship, and instruction—erodes the foundation of our democracy and harms students,\u0022 Pringle said.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are witnessing one of the most extreme Supreme Courts in modern history rewrite the most basic social commitments of our society—that publicly-funded education should be free and open to all without discrimination is one of those commitments,\u0022 she added. \u0022Shamefully, today\u0026#039;s decision tosses aside that social commitment.\u0022