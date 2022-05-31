'This Stings': New York Redistricting Forces Out Progressive Hopeful Rana Abdelhamid

Warning that the court-ordered redrawing of New York\u0026#039;s congressional map has already left marginalized communities in the state with less representation, grassroots organizer Rana Abdelhamid on Tuesday announced that she was ending her campaign in the state\u0026#039;s 12th District because the new district boundaries cut her off from the communities she hope to represent.\r\n\r\n\u0022Because my community and I were cut out of our district, we were left with no other choice,\u0022 Abdelhamid said in a statement. \u0022The new NY-12, which was drawn through an undemocratic process, no longer includes Queens or Brooklyn.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBefore Acting State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McCallister, a Republican, approved the new map earlier this month, New York\u0026#039;s 12th District included part of the diverse Queens neighborhood of Astoria, where Abdelhamiid was raised as the daughter of Egyptian immigrants.\r\n\r\n\u0022For a district that has had a corporate-backed incumbent for three decades, this glimpse of people power was a dream.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new map stretches from Midtown to upper Manhattan, pitting Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who has represented the 12th District since 2013, against Rep. Jerrold Nadler. Both Democrats have served in Congress since 1993.\r\n\r\nTo continue her bid to represent her community, Abdelhamid would have to run against a fellow progressive—either Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the 14th District or Nydia Velázquez in the 7th.\r\n\r\n\u0022The GOP-drawn redistricting map foisted on New Yorkers didn\u0026#039;t just pit incumbents against one another, it cut the knees out from really impressive young progressive candidates,\u0022 said Jordan Zakarin, a reporter and producer for\u0026nbsp;More Perfect Union, a media outlet focused on organized labor and worker rights.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe redistricting process diluted \u0022our opportunity for representation and political power,\u0022 Abdelahmid said of her community, which includes \u0022working class, Black and brown, Muslim and Arab communities of interest.\u0022\r\n\r\nHad Abdelhamid won a congressional seat, the staunch progressive who backs Medicare for All and the Green New Deal\u0026nbsp;would have been the first Egyptian-American in Congress and the first Muslim member to represent\u0026nbsp;New York City.\r\n\r\n\u0022For a community with no representation in New York City politics, for a community that was harassed and profiled by law enforcement for years, a community that continues to be gentrified, whose story is barely told, this glimpse of representation was a dream,\u0022 Abdelhamid said.\r\n\r\n\u0022For a district that has had a corporate-backed incumbent for three decades,\u0022 she added, \u0022this glimpse of people power was a dream.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe founder of a non-profit which trains women in self defense, political organizing, and financial literacy, Abdelhamid focused her campaign on investing in public housing, demilitarizing police forces, strengthening Medicare and expanding the program to all Americans, and other economic and racial justice initiatives.\r\n\r\nNew York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who supported Abdelhamid\u0026#039;s campaign told Gothamist that New York Democrats who are \u0022hoping to preserve control of the House\u0022 are \u0022using gerrymandering to institutionalize their partisan advantage\u0022 just as Republicans are.\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s a devil\u0026#039;s bargain,\u0022 Lander said.\r\n\r\nAbdelhamid pledged to continue working to represent her community, saying, \u0022This is not the end of our time in politics, but only the beginning. We have a lot of work to do.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I know she\u0026#039;ll be back, but this stings,\u0022 tweeted Maya Rupert, a political strategist who has worked on campaigns for New York mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and former Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNew York City Council Member Tiffany Cabán said the redrawn congressional map has robbed New Yorkers of multiracial, working class leadership \u0022that\u0026#039;s desperately needed right now in Congress.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I have no doubt that in whatever capacity Rana chooses to continue organizing, she will keep fighting for us,\u0022 said Cabán. \u0022For all of us.\u0022