'What in the Neoliberal Hell Is This?' Biden Suggests 'Rational' GOP Senators Will Act on Guns

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday sparked anger and frustration in the wake of a Texas mass shooting with remarks about gun safety reform that included describing two GOP congressional leaders as \u0022rational.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re in the midst of a civil war, but most Dems don\u0026#039;t seem to realize it.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe president said on the White House lawn that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is \u0022a rational Republican,\u0022 and he thinks Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) is too, according to multiple reporters present.\r\n\r\nBiden\u0026#039;s comments came after McConnell told CNN last week—after the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde—that he \u0022encouraged\u0022 Cornyn to talk with Democrats to \u0022come up with a bipartisan solution.\u0022\r\n\r\nResponding on Twitter to the president\u0026#039;s Monday statement, Our America co-host Sawyer Hackett simply said, \u0022Wait, what?\u0022\r\n\r\nWriter Thor Benson was similarly concise, tweeting, \u0022Hmmm..... no.\u0022\r\n\r\nFormer Democratic Ohio congressional candidate Nina Turner asked, \u0022What in the neoliberal hell is this?\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJeet Heer, a national affairs correspondent at The Nation, said that \u0022this might be justified if it yielded results in Republican lawmakers voting for parts of Biden\u0026#039;s agenda, but it won\u0026#039;t.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As it stands,\u0022 he warned, \u0022it\u0026#039;s giving centrist voters permission to vote for any Republican who is not\u0022 former President Donald Trump or Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).\r\n\r\nNoting that \u0022Cornyn was tweeting a few days ago about making schools like airports,\u0022 journalist Aaron Rupar said that \u0022I\u0026#039;m skeptical of his rationality on guns.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I beg of Democrats to start dealing with Republicans as they are and not the made-up version you wish they were,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLast Tuesday, Salvador Ramos used an AR-15-style-rifle that he legally purchased in Texas after his 18th birthday to murder 19 children and two teachers at the Uvalde elementary school. The teenage gunman was then killed by law enforcement. Biden\u0026#039;s Department of Justice is now reviewing the police response to the shooting.\r\n\r\nThe president told reporters Monday that \u0022I think things have gotten so bad that everybody\u0026#039;s getting more rational about it, at least that\u0026#039;s my hope.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Second Amendment was never absolute,\u0022 he said, according to the Associated Press. \u0022You couldn\u0026#039;t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. You couldn\u0026#039;t go out and buy a lot of weapons.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden also explained the limitations on his powers, saying that \u0022I can\u0026#039;t dictate this stuff. I can do the things that I\u0026#039;ve done—and any executive action I can take I\u0026#039;ll continue to take—but I can outlaw a weapon. I can\u0026#039;t... change the background checks. I can\u0026#039;t do that.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhen Biden visited Texas over the weekend, onlookers shouted \u0022Do something!\u0022 at him.\u0026nbsp; In a Sunday letter, the Principal Recovery Network made a similar demand of all U.S. elected officials.\r\n\r\nFaced with nationwide calls for action and data on firearm deaths in the United States, House Democrats have repeatedly moved to strengthen gun laws in recent years, but unless the party\u0026#039;s entire caucus in the Senate decides to end the filibuster, most legislation cannot make it through the evenly split upper chamber without GOP support.