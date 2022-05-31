Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Republican fires gun

A new video contrasts GOP candidates' campaign ads that show them firing guns with school shootings in their states. (Photo: Timothy Burke/screenshot)

'I Approve This Message': Campaign Ad Mashup Exposes Gun-Obsessed GOP

"If you're only going to watch one thing today, make it this."

Common Dreams staff

Amid heightened calls for stricter U.S. gun laws after a massacre at a Texas elementary school, a video published Tuesday targets Republican political candidates—and right-wing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia—for using firearms in campaign advertising to appeal to voters.

"If you're only going to watch one thing today, make it this," Indivisible tweeted, sharing the two-minute video produced by communications consultant Timothy Burke.

The video—already viewed over a quarter-million times on Twitter—comes after an 18-year-old gunman with a legally purchased firearm killed 19 children and two teachers last week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"Along with many others Americans," Burke told Common Dreams, "I found myself angry last week and just needed some kind of outlet to manage that anger over the lack of movement in this county in terms of gun violence and mass shootings."

Burke, whose past work includes a viral video about Sinclair Broadcast Group, said he had the idea for the new mashup before he was sure it could actually be done.

"I wondered if there had been a school shooting in every state where one of these lawmakers who made one of these ads is from—and it turned out there was," he said of the GOP candidates featured.

Related Content

Joe Biden

'What in the Neoliberal Hell Is This?' Biden Suggests 'Rational' GOP Senators Will Act on Guns

Jessica Corbett

Near the end of the video, there is a clip of President Joe Biden's remarks after the Uvalde shooting, demanding that policymakers stand up to the gun lobby—then part of a Manchin ad in which the West Virginian touts an endorsement from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Manchin has repeatedly thwarted his own party's agenda in Congress. Burke said the inclusion of the Democrat's ad speaks for itself.

Minutes after sharing Burke's video, Indivisible noted that an elderly woman was fatally shot and at least two other people were wounded Tuesday after the Morris Jeff High School graduation ceremony in New Orleans.

"An average day in the United States of America doesn't have to be like this," the group said. "We need our leaders to take immediate action on universal background checks."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
JoeManchin

Progressives Slam 'Phony' Manchin for Pushing Lower Drug Prices After Killing BBB

Congress has "failed to keep our promises to seniors" because Sen. Joe Manchin "sabotaged the Build Back Better Act," said Warren Gunnels, an aide to Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders.

Jessica Corbett ·

Republican fires gun

'I Approve This Message': Campaign Ad Mashup Exposes Gun-Obsessed GOP

"If you're only going to watch one thing today, make it this."

Common Dreams staff ·

bumblebee

Court Rules 'Highly Imperiled' Bumblebees Can Be First Insects Protected by California Law

"With one out of every three bites of food we eat coming from a crop pollinated by bees, this court decision is critical to protecting our food supply," said one advocate.

Brett Wilkins ·

Rana Abdelhamid

'This Stings': New York Redistricting Forces Out Progressive Hopeful Rana Abdelhamid

The redrawn congressional maps, said one political journalist, have "cut the knees out from really impressive young progressive candidates."

Julia Conley ·

Sign says in solidarity with Texan bodies

'Austin Will Not Be Complicit': Texas City Has Plan to Defend Abortion Rights

Texas residents seeking to end pregnancies could be "subjected to first-degree felony charges—up to 99 years in jail—and that's just absolutely unacceptable," said Council Member Chito Vela.

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.