Senators Set to Leave Town for 10-Day Recess Without Action on Gun Violence Crisis

The U.S. Senate is set to adjourn Thursday afternoon for a 10-day recess without taking any concrete steps to address the nation\u0026#039;s deadly epidemic of gun violence, following a pattern of inaction that has prevailed in the decade since the worst school shooting in the nation\u0026#039;s history in Newtown, Connecticut.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Senate isn\u0026#039;t even planning a vote before recess following the deadliest school shooting in a decade.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the aftermath of the second-deadliest school shooting on record—the massacre of 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week—there is little hope that Congress will move decisively to alter the country\u0026#039;s lax gun laws as Republicans beholden to the National Rifle Association and Democrats committed to the legislative filibuster continue to obstruct progress.\r\n\r\n\u0022Enough is enough. We must abolish the filibuster and pass gun safety legislation NOW,\u0022 Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote on Twitter Wednesday. \u0022No one in America needs an AR-15. How many more children, mothers, and fathers need to be murdered in cold blood before the Senate has the guts to ban assault weapons and take on the NRA?\u0022\r\n\r\nDemocratic leaders in the upper chamber have tasked Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat and outspoken advocate for gun-safety measures, with seeking bipartisan compromise, an approach that has failed for years despite the thousands of mass shootings that have occurred across the U.S. since the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School atrocity.\r\n\r\nSen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), one of the Senate\u0026#039;s most vocal filibuster defenders, is also holding talks with Republicans on gun legislation. With the filibuster intact, Democrats will need to find at least 10 Republican votes to advance a bill.\r\n\r\nIn a video update posted to social media late Wednesday, Murphy—who represented Sandy Hook\u0026#039;s district in the House at the time of the 2012 shooting—said he is unwilling to \u0022accept that the Senate is going to do nothing in the face of this horrific slaughter.\u0022\r\n\r\nJust this year, there have been 27 school shootings in the United States.\r\n\r\n\u0022I don\u0026#039;t accept the status quo,\u0022 said Murphy. \u0022While I\u0026#039;m sober-minded about our chances of getting 60 votes in the Senate, I can tell you that today, we made progress. I spent all day talking to every single Republican and every single Democrat that was willing to enter into a discussion about how we change our gun laws.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022My hope is that over the course of the week and next week, we\u0026#039;re going to have a group of Republicans and Democrats in the Senate talking about how we can find common ground,\u0022 Murphy added, mentioning \u0022limited but significant improvements to our background check system\u0022 and so-called \u0022red flag laws\u0022 as potential areas of compromise.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThere\u0026#039;s not yet any indication that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) intends to cancel the chamber\u0026#039;s Memorial Day recess in an effort to expedite progress.\r\n\r\nIn a floor speech on Wednesday, Schumer slammed the GOP\u0026#039;s \u0022obeisance to the NRA\u0022 and persistent refusal to support even \u0022the most simple, sensitive, positive, and popular gun legislation.\u0022 On Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), former President Donald Trump, and other prominent Republicans are expected to speak at the NRA\u0026#039;s annual gathering in Houston.\r\n\r\n\u0022My Republican colleagues can work with us now,\u0022 the Democratic leader said. \u0022I know this is a slim prospect. Very slim. All too slim. We\u0026#039;ve been burnt so many times before. But this is so important.\u0022\r\n\r\nLater Wednesday, Schumer vowed that the upper chamber is ultimately \u0022going to vote on gun legislation\u0022 whether or not Republicans cooperate.\r\n\r\nA petition launched by MoveOn in the wake of the Uvalde massacre implores Schumer to \u0022cancel recess, stay in D.C., hold votes, and deliver\u0022 legislative action on gun safety, a demand that came as students across the U.S. planned walkouts and other mobilizations aimed at ramping up pressure on lawmakers.\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress can act quickly—both houses passed new laws regarding security for Supreme Court justices after the leaked draft showing that right-wing justices are prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade,\u0022 reads the petition, which has garnered more than 72,600 signatures. \u0022Our senators and representatives took action on that measure within 24 hours.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But the Senate isn\u0026#039;t even planning a vote before recess following the deadliest school shooting in a decade, which came on the heels of mass murders in Buffalo, New York, and Laguna Hills, California within the past ten days,\u0022 the petition continues. \u0022Democrats in the House already passed critical gun violence prevention legislation earlier this Congress—we need Senate action to send these bills to the president.\u0022