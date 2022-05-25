Le Monde Editorial Says America 'Exceptional' at One 'Bloody' Thing: Mass Shootings

An editorial published Wednesday by French daily newspaper Le Monde weighs in on the latest mass shooting in the U.S., pointing to America\u0026#039;s familiar \u0022cycle of despair\u0022 and directing specific blame at a Republican Party whose singular credo is \u0022more and more guns.\u0022\r\n\r\nPublished hours after the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which a gunman shot dead 19 children and two teachers, the editorial states, \u0022If there is any American exceptionalism, it is to tolerate the fact that schools in the United States are regularly transformed into bloody shooting ranges.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe editorial board referenced other mass shootings that occurred just this month, one at a Taiwanese church in California and another at a supermarket in New York, as evidence \u0022America is killing itself\u0022 and that Republicans are \u0022looking the other way, ideologically complicit in one tragedy after another.\u0022\r\n\r\nThanks to \u0022brainwashing\u0022 by the NRA, elected officials offer up prayers for victims while refusing to pass even \u0022the slightest legislation\u0022 addressing gun control, the editorial asserts.\r\n\r\nInstead, Texas—a state described as the \u0022scene of the last bloodbath after eight other mass shootings in 13 years\u0022—has recently passed legislation easing, not strengthing gun control.\r\n\r\nThe editorial further accuses Republicans of being \u0022clearly unable to establish a causal link between\u0022 massive rates of gun purchases and gun deaths. \u0022One despairs to imagine them expending the same energy to prevent killings, the perpetrators of which are overwhelmingly men, as they expend selflessly to prevent women from having control over their own bodies,\u0022 it states.\r\n\r\nIt also frames as especially damning the Senate\u0026#039;s failure in 2013, primarily due to Republican opposition, to pass modest legislation strengthening background checks in the wake of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut——a mass shooting that left 26 people dead, including 20 children between six and seven years old.\r\n\r\nHowever, the editorial concludes, \u0022there is every reason to believe that the same would be true today in this country trapped in this madness.\u0022