Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Tributes to the victims left at the shrine set up around the town's Christmas tree in Sandy Hook after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown, Connecticut, on December 17, 2012. (Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Tributes to the victims left at the shrine set up around the town's Christmas tree in Sandy Hook after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown, Connecticut, on December 17, 2012. (Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Le Monde Editorial Says America 'Exceptional' at One 'Bloody' Thing: Mass Shootings

The French newspaper gave a searing indictment of the Republican Party's failure to back even modest gun control legislation in the United States, unmoved to act even after children are slaughtered.

Andrea Germanos

An editorial published Wednesday by French daily newspaper Le Monde weighs in on the latest mass shooting in the U.S., pointing to America's familiar "cycle of despair" and directing specific blame at a Republican Party whose singular credo is "more and more guns."

Published hours after the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which a gunman shot dead 19 children and two teachers, the editorial states, "If there is any American exceptionalism, it is to tolerate the fact that schools in the United States are regularly transformed into bloody shooting ranges."

The editorial board referenced other mass shootings that occurred just this month, one at a Taiwanese church in California and another at a supermarket in New York, as evidence "America is killing itself" and that Republicans are "looking the other way, ideologically complicit in one tragedy after another."

Thanks to "brainwashing" by the NRA, elected officials offer up prayers for victims while refusing to pass even "the slightest legislation" addressing gun control, the editorial asserts.

Instead, Texas—a state described as the "scene of the last bloodbath after eight other mass shootings in 13 years"—has recently passed legislation easing, not strengthing gun control.

The editorial further accuses Republicans of being "clearly unable to establish a causal link between" massive rates of gun purchases and gun deaths. "One despairs to imagine them expending the same energy to prevent killings, the perpetrators of which are overwhelmingly men, as they expend selflessly to prevent women from having control over their own bodies," it states.

It also frames as especially damning the Senate's failure in 2013, primarily due to Republican opposition, to pass modest legislation strengthening background checks in the wake of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut——a mass shooting that left 26 people dead, including 20 children between six and seven years old.

However, the editorial concludes, "there is every reason to believe that the same would be true today in this country trapped in this madness."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Blackrock protest

Scientists to BlackRock Vice Chairman: New Fossil Fuel Development 'Incompatible' With 1.5°C

"The only responsible course of action is to do everything in our power to stop fossil fuel expansion and further emissions."

Jessica Corbett ·

Alexandra Narvaez and Alex Lucitante

Goldman Prize Awarded to Activists Who Showed Nature's 'Amazing Capability to Regenerate'

"While the many challenges before us can feel daunting, and at times make us lose faith, these seven leaders give us a reason for hope and remind us what can be accomplished in the face of adversity."

Julia Conley ·

Voting Rights

Faith Leaders Call for Federal Election Monitors in Georgia to Protect Black Voters

"It is imperative that our election this November is monitored to preserve ballot integrity and ensure ballot security."

Brett Wilkins ·

A young girl cries outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center, where grief counseling will be offered after 19 students and two teachers were slaughtered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022.

'Inaction Is Bought': Here Are the Receipts on NRA's Purchase of GOP

"The issue is money in politics," said Nina Turner after the nation's latest mass killing of students and teachers. Right-wing lawmakers are "allowing children to die because of the gun lobby."

Kenny Stancil ·

Beto

'This Is on You!' Beto Interrupts Abbott Press Conference on Texas Massacre

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke accused Texas' GOP leaders of "doing nothing and offering us nothing" in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary School.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Perverse' Supreme Court Ruling 'Effectively Ensures That Innocent People Will Remain Imprisoned'
  2. Florida Student's Graduation Speech About Curly Hair Highlights Cruelty of 'Don't Say Gay' Law
  3. Nearly 90,000 Small Businesses in US Expected to Close After Senate GOP Kills Main Street Relief Bill
  4. 'Ted Cruz, F-ck You!': Anger Erupts at Gun-Loving GOP After Mass Slaughter in Texas
  5. 'She Can Win If We Stand With Her': Sanders to Rally for Cisneros in Texas
  6. In Telling Slip, George W. Bush Condemns the 'Unjustified and Brutal Invasion of Iraq'
  7. Trump-Loving Americans Drinking Deep From Orban's Fascist Well
  8. Omar Leads Charge Against Baby Formula Monopolies Amid US Shortage
  9. Why Seniors Like Me Are Fighting Against Medicare Direct Contracting and ACO REACH
  10. 'After Which Failed Pregnancy Should I Have Been Imprisoned?' Asks Rep. Lucy McBath
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.