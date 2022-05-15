Buffalo Gunman's Racism Directly Tied to Mainstreaming of White Nationalism, Say Critics

Amid the outpouring of grief and heartache following Saturday\u0026#039;s massacre in Buffalo that left 10 people dead and three wounded, critical observers say the racial animus which evidence shows motivated the killer must be seen in the larger context of a white nationalist mindset that has increasingly broken into the mainstream of the right-wing political movement and Republican Party in recent years.\r\n\r\nTaken into custody at the scene of the mass shooting at the Tops Market and identified as Payton Gendron, the white 18-year-old male charged with the murders of the victims live-streamed his attack online where he also posted a detailed, 180-page document that has been described by those who have reviewed it—including journalists and law enforcement—as a white nationalist manifesto rife with anti-Black racism, antisemitism, and conspiracy theories about \u0022white replacement.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to local outlet News 4 in Buffalo:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe document, which News 4 has reviewed, plotted the attack in grotesque detail. The writer plotted his actions down to the minute, included diagrams of his path through the store and said he specifically targeted the Tops Markets location on Jefferson Avenue because its zip code has the highest percentage of Black people close enough to where he lives.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This was pure evil,\u0022 said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia during a press conference on Saturday. The killings, he said, \u0022was straight-up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community.\u0022\r\n\r\nA senior law enforcement official in Buffalo told NBC News that they were working to verify the document\u0026#039;s authenticity and confirm Gendron was behind it.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022We are aware of the manifesto allegedly written by the suspect and we\u0026#039;re working to definitively confirm that he is the author,\u0022 the official said.\r\n\r\nNBC, which reviewed the document, reports:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe manifesto includes dozens of pages antisemitic and racist memes, repeatedly citing the racist \u0022Great Replacement\u0022 conspiracy theory frequently pushed by white supremacists, which falsely alleges white people are being \u0022replaced\u0022 in America as part of an elaborate Jewish conspiracy theory. Other memes use tropes and discredited data to denigrate the intelligence of non-white people.\r\n\r\nIn the manifesto, Gendron claims that he was radicalized on 4chan while he was \u0022bored\u0022 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.\r\n\r\nThe document also claims \u0022critical race theory,\u0022 a recent right-wing talking point that has come to generally encompass teaching about race in school, is part of a Jewish plot, and a reason to justify mass killings of Jews.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe manifesto also includes repeated references to another mass shooter motivated by racial hate, Brenton Tarrant, who in 2019 live-streamed his vicious Islamophobic assault on a mosque in Christ Church, New Zealand where he murdered 51 people and wounded dozens of others.\r\n\r\nWith these and other facts established about Gendron\u0026#039;s apparent motivations and ideology, many of those horrified by Saturday\u0026#039;s killings responded by saying the brutal and deadly attack in Buffalo cannot—and should not—be separated from the growing embrace of this kind of violent far-right nationalism that has increasingly found a home inside more mainstream institutions in the U.S., including right-wing media outlets like Fox News and a Republican Party enthralled by the xenophobia and fascist conspiracy theories of Donald Trump.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We are horrified, heartbroken, and enraged at the news of the vicious attack on our neighbors and loved ones in Buffalo, New York,\u0022 said People\u0026#039;s Action, the progressive advocacy group, in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022This racist attack is a pure example of evil,\u0022 the group added. \u0022It\u0026#039;s also the predictable result of the relentless onslaught of white nationalist and antisemitic conspiracy theories spewed from the far right, increasingly distributed by major corporate news outlets like Fox News and the extremist politicians their billionaire allies have cultivated.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In Christchurch, New Zealand and El Paso, Texas and Poway, California and now again in Buffalo, New York, a gunman motivated by a white nationalist conspiracy theory about invading immigrants shot and killed people of color,\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Sumayyah Waheed, senior policy council for Muslim Advocates, in a statement referencing a series of mass shootings carried out by white supremacists in recent years.\r\n\r\n\u0022Just like in Christchurch,\u0022 Waheed continued, \u0022the alleged Buffalo shooter both posted a manifesto about the ‘great replacement’ conspiracy theory and also livestreamed his massacre on social media. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and to the people of Buffalo.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement on Sunday, Kina Collins, a gun violence prevention advocate and Democratic congressional candidate running for Congress in Illinois\u0026#039; 7th District, made similar arguments.\r\n\r\nCalling the shooting a \u0022devastating and sickening display of the racism, white supremacy, hate, and gun violence that plague this country,\u0022 Collins said, \u0022Black people in Buffalo were targeted for no reason other than that they are Black.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This was an act of terrorism and it should be treated as such,\u0022 she added. \u0022It is another reminder that white supremacy has and will always be America\u0026#039;s greatest threat. White supremacy has infiltrated our military and police departments. It was also on display on January 6th last year as insurrectionists, fueled by white supremacy, attacked our Capitol and threatened the lives of sitting members of Congress.\u0022\r\n\r\nJournalist Sam Sacks also made a connection between the Buffalo shooter and the \u0022Big Lie\u0022 movement that drove the January 6 insurrection last year.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWaheed in his statement said \u0022This hateful, white nationalist rhetoric is not just being spread by lone gunmen.\u0022\r\n\r\nSuch rherotic, he said, \u0022can also be found on cable news and in the rhetoric of politicians today. On his cable news show, Tucker Carlson said that \u0026#039;the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World.\u0026#039; In campaign ads, Donald Trump described Latino immigrants as an \u0026#039;invasion.\u0026#039; In a speech, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called the election of Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib \u0026#039;an Islamic invasion of our government.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWith Republicans and major media personalities \u0022normalizing white nationalist, anti-immigrant, anti-Black, anti-Latino, antisemitic and anti-Muslim conspiracy theories,\u0022 and gunmen like the one in Buffalo carrying out such attacks, Waheed said it is now \u0022clear that white nationalism is the greatest threat to our nation\u0026#039;s security and we must hold everyone who spreads this hate accountable before anyone else is harmed.\u0022