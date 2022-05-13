Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

billie_eilish

Billie Eilish attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock and Girls5eva on December 4, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Variety)

Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and More Vow Young People 'Will Not Back Down' on Abortion Rights

"Should the Supreme Court take away the constitutional right to safe, legal abortion, young people stand to lose the most," said Planned Parenthood Federation of America's Alexis McGill Johnson.

Jessica Corbett

Ahead of nationwide pro-choice rallies planned for the weekend, Grammy-winning pop stars Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande were among more than 160 artists, actors, and other famous figures who declared in a full-page New York Times advertisement that young people intend to fight for abortion rights.

"Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive healthcare, including abortion."

"The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion," the ad states, referencing a draft opinion leaked last week. "Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive healthcare, including abortion."

"We are artists. Creators. Storytellers. We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power," the ad continues. "We will not go back—and we will not back down."

The ad also promotes the website for "Bans Off Our Bodies" rallies that Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), UltraViolet, Women's March, and other reproductive freedom advocates are organizing for Saturday, May 14.

"Should the Supreme Court take away the constitutional right to safe, legal abortion, young people stand to lose the most," said PPFA president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson. "So many of us—who grew up with the understanding that Roe was settled law—could have never imagined that our own children would have fewer rights and less freedom over their own bodies and futures."

"What we see in young people from all walks of life is that they aren't backing down—not today, not ever," she added. "Like the artists who signed on to this ad, their resolve to keep bans off their bodies is a source of hope during a dark time, and we are determined to keep fighting alongside them, for them."

Others who signed on to the ad include musical artists Miley and Noah Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and Megan Thee Stallion; models Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Karlie Kloss; and the female stars of the show Riverdale—Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Lili Reinhart.

Some of them have previously spoken out in support of reproductive rights—from Halsey's viral speech at the 2018 Women's March in New York City to Eilish blasting Texas' six-week abortion ban that turns anti-choice vigilantes into bounty hunters at the Austin City Limits Festival last year.

After Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion signaling the imminent end of Roe was revealed last week, singer Phoebe Bridgers tweeted: "I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to Planned Parenthood, where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access."

During her concert last week in Washington, D.C., Olivia Rodrigo said that "I couldn't pass up the opportunity to talk about how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court's potential decision."

Decisions about women's bodies "should never be in the hands of politicians," the 19-year-old added. "I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy attends a ceremony at the White House

Green Groups Push DeJoy to Hand Over Secret Documents From Polluting Truck Deal

"As the USPS forges ahead with its ill-conceived and controversial decision to pollute communities across the nation," said the Sierra Club, "we demand to see the details surrounding the agency's decision."

Jake Johnson ·

A healthcare worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine

'Flatly Incomprehensible': White House Prepares to Ration Vaccines as GOP Obstructs Covid Aid

"It's a result of poor preparation, underinvestment in public health, political polarization, and Covid minimization," said one physician.

Jake Johnson ·

billie_eilish

Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and More Vow Young People 'Will Not Back Down' on Abortion Rights

"Should the Supreme Court take away the constitutional right to safe, legal abortion, young people stand to lose the most," said Planned Parenthood Federation of America's Alexis McGill Johnson.

Jessica Corbett ·

No_more_war

Athens Declaration Calls for End to Ukraine War and Creation of 'Lasting Peace'

Put forth by international progressive leaders "calling the world to sanity," the document envisions a global security framework committed to de-escalating tensions in the world.

Andrea Germanos ·

Israeli forces beat Palestinian mourners carrying the casket of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh from a hospital in Jerusalem to her final resting place on May 13, 2022. 

'Horrific': Israeli Forces Attack Mourners Carrying Casket of Shireen Abu Akleh

Israeli soldiers assaulted civilians during a funeral procession for the slain Palestinian-American journalist, "using stun grenades and tear gas and charging at them with horses and batons."

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Sanders: GOP Ended Filibuster to Pack Supreme Court, So Dems Must End It to Save Abortion Rights
  2. McConnell Floats Federal Abortion Ban If Right-Wing Supreme Court Overturns Roe
  3. New Warren-Jayapal Bill Takes Aim at Supreme Court 'Corruption'
  4. The Right-Wing Supreme Court Is About to Unleash Hardship, Suffering, and Chaos for Millions
  5. Sanders Says 'No Corporation That Breaks the Law Should Get a Federal Contract'
  6. Senate Dems Won't Protect Abortion Rights, But Vote Unanimously to Protect Justices From Protests
  7. Most Price Increases From Inflation Have Gone to Corporate Profits
  8. 'Beyond Shameful': Manchin Joins Senate GOP—Again—to Block Abortion Rights
  9. "We're Not Going Back—Never": Warren Has Plan to Defend Rights Enshrined in Roe
  10. Analysis Exposes Big Oil's Plot to Unleash Climate-Killing 'Carbon Bombs' Worldwide
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.