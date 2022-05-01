Workers Mark May Day With Pro-Labor Protests Worldwide

This is a developing story… Please check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nWorkers and labor right advocates across the globe came together Sunday for demonstrations marking International Workers\u0026#039; Day, or May Day.\r\n\r\nOrganizers held about 250 actions across France, many pressuring newly reelected French President Emanuel Macron to ditch his plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 65.\r\n\r\nReuters reported that \u0022marchers carried banners reading \u0026#039;Retirement Before Arthritis,\u0026#039; \u0026#039;Retirement at 60, Freeze Prices,\u0026#039; and \u0026#039;Macron, Get Out.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nThe news agency noted that \u0022most rallies were peaceful but in Paris police intervened after black-clad \u0026#039;Black Bloc\u0026#039; anarchists tried to erect a barricade in a street near La Republique Square.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nItalians planned an outdoor concert in Rome as well as events across the capital and country. The nation\u0026#039;s three main labor unions acknowledged Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine in their actions, organizing under the slogan \u0022Working for peace.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s a May Day of social and civil commitment for peace and labor,\u0022 said the head of Italy\u0026#039;s CISL union, Daniela Fumarola, according to TIME.