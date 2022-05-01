Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

May Day in Spain

People gather during a demonstration to mark International Workers' Day in Madrid, Spain on May 1, 2022. (Photo: Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Workers Mark May Day With Pro-Labor Protests Worldwide

"It's a May Day of social and civil commitment for peace and labor," said Daniela Fumarola, head of Italy's CISL union.

Jessica Corbett

This is a developing story… Please check back for possible updates...

Workers and labor right advocates across the globe came together Sunday for demonstrations marking International Workers' Day, or May Day.

Organizers held about 250 actions across France, many pressuring newly reelected French President Emanuel Macron to ditch his plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 65.

Reuters reported that "marchers carried banners reading 'Retirement Before Arthritis,' 'Retirement at 60, Freeze Prices,' and 'Macron, Get Out.'"

The news agency noted that "most rallies were peaceful but in Paris police intervened after black-clad 'Black Bloc' anarchists tried to erect a barricade in a street near La Republique Square."

Italians planned an outdoor concert in Rome as well as events across the capital and country. The nation's three main labor unions acknowledged Russia's war on Ukraine in their actions, organizing under the slogan "Working for peace."

"It's a May Day of social and civil commitment for peace and labor," said the head of Italy's CISL union, Daniela Fumarola, according to TIME.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
May Day in Spain

Workers Mark May Day With Pro-Labor Protests Worldwide

"It's a May Day of social and civil commitment for peace and labor," said Daniela Fumarola, head of Italy's CISL union.

Jessica Corbett ·

Kim Jong Un

Kim Repeatedly Signals North Korea Could 'Preemptively' Use Nuclear Weapons

One expert said his commentary "suggests that new weapons testing rather than dialogue with South Korea or the U.S. is on the horizon."

Jessica Corbett ·

injured migrant

'Absolutely Tragic': Doctors Tie Trump's 30-Foot Border Wall to Surge in Injuries and Deaths

"We're seeing injuries we didn't see before: pelvic fractures, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, and a lot of open fractures when the bone comes through the skin," said a San Diego doctor.

Jessica Corbett ·

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres

UN Chief Slams Fossil Fuel Sector for Trying to Use Ukraine War to 'Lock in a High Carbon Future'

"A shift to renewables is crucial to mending our broken global energy mix and offering hope to millions suffering climate impacts today," said António Guterres.

Jessica Corbett ·

Grand Canyon uranium mining

Arizona Slammed for Permitting Uranium Mine That Imperils Grand Canyon Tribe's Water

"Uranium contamination in a system like this is forever and while the mining company can walk away, the Havasupai tribe can't. This is, and always has been, their home."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.