'This Is Robbery': Chevron Profits Quadruple and Exxon's Double Amid Ukraine Crisis

Chevron and ExxonMobil announced Friday that their profits surged during the first quarter of 2022, prompting fresh calls for a windfall tax as the U.S.-based oil giants continue to exploit Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine to hike prices at the pump and lobby for more drilling.\r\n\r\n\u0022Letting polluters rake in obscene profits at the expense of consumers and the climate is simply unconscionable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is robbery,\u0022 Jamie Henn, director of Fossil Free Media, said in response to the new profit figures. \u0022Big Oil is intentionally profiteering off the war in Ukraine—a crisis they helped create by working with Putin for decades to expand Russian oil and gas production.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need a Big Oil windfall profits tax,\u0022 Henn added.\r\n\r\nThe first three months of 2022 marked a banner quarter for Chevron and Exxon, which respectively saw their profits quadruple and double compared to the previous year even as the U.S. economy contracted.\r\n\r\nChevron\u0026#039;s profits soared to\u0026nbsp;$6.3 billion—their highest level in a decade—as the company reaped benefits from the global energy market chaos spurred by Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine, which has sparked a \u0022fossil fuel war\u0022 between Moscow and the West.\r\n\r\nExxon\u0026#039;s profits, meanwhile, jumped to $5.5 billion, a number that would have been significantly higher had the company not shut down operations in Russia in response to the Ukraine war. Exxon announced that it would use the windfall to reward shareholders by tripling its stock buyback program to $30 billion.\r\n\r\n\u0022Consumers should not get punched in the face so that Big Oil can stuff its overflowing coffers,\u0022 said Robert Weissman, the president of Public Citizen.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe earnings reports came as U.S. oil giants faced mounting scrutiny from Democratic members of Congress, New York\u0026#039;s attorney general, and climate campaigners for price-gouging consumers in an effort to extract as much profit as possible from Russia\u0026#039;s devastating assault on Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022Just imagining Exxon\u0026#039;s and Chevron\u0026#039;s executives toasting their record profits and laughing at how they\u0026#039;ve duped so many people into blaming climate action for high prices, when that\u0026#039;s the only long-term solution to stop Big Oil gouging us at the pump,\u0022 Henn wrote in a Twitter post on Friday.\r\n\r\nTo combat Big Oil\u0026#039;s war profiteering, Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation in March that would impose \u0022a per-barrel tax equal to 50% of the difference between the current price of a barrel of oil and the pre-pandemic average price per barrel between 2015 and 2019.\u0022 Revenue from the tax would be paid out to U.S. consumers as a quarterly rebate.\r\n\r\nSurvey data released last month showed that the proposal is overwhelmingly popular, with 80% of U.S. voters—including 73% of Republicans—expressing support.\r\n\r\n\u0022If Congress bothered to tax windfall profits, these two companies would face a combined bill of $5.4 billion for just three months of war profiteering and price gouging,\u0022 Lukas Ross, program manager at Friends of the Earth, said in a statement. \u0022Letting polluters rake in obscene profits at the expense of consumers and the climate is simply unconscionable. It\u0026#039;s time to send Big Oil an invoice.\u0022\r\n\r\nMitch Jones, managing director of policy at Food \u0026amp; Water Watch, sent a similar message, condemning oil giants for \u0022cashing in on the global energy crunch, pinching American families, and sending excess profits back to shareholders and Wall Street speculators.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This demands a policy response—namely, a windfall profits tax like the one introduced by Rep. Ro Khanna and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, that would recover much of these ill-gotten gains and return them to struggling households,\u0022 said Jones. \u0022Lawmakers who complain about corporate concentration and inflation should do something about it—like tackling the damage being caused by polluting profiteers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer should bring this legislation forward for a vote,\u0022 Jones added.\r\n\r\nThis story has been updated to include new comments from Public Citizen and Food \u0026amp; Water Watch.