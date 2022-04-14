'Not Good for Democracy,' Critics Warn as Mega-Billionaire Elon Musk Moves to Buy Twitter

News Thursday that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter outright for around $43 billion—a fraction of his skyrocketing net worth—fueled growing concerns about the anti-democratic implications of allowing the ultra-wealthy to exert control over communication platforms used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.\r\n\r\nRobert Weissman, president of the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, tweeted that a \u0022gazillionaire treating a vital (if flawed) global communications platform as his plaything\u0022 is \u0022not good for democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Users of social media platforms shouldn\u0026#039;t have to be subject to the whims of bombastic billionaires who are detached from reality.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Isn\u0026#039;t [Facebook CEO] Mark Zuckerberg all the proof we need that it\u0026#039;s a terrible idea to have one out-of-touch billionaire controlling critical communications platforms?\u0022 Weissman asked.\r\n\r\nWalter Shaub, a senior ethics fellow at the Project On Government Oversight, added that \u0022Elon Musk making a play for Twitter out of his petty cash drawer is one more example of why the pooling of so much wealth in the hands of a few is a societal disease.\u0022\r\n\r\nMusk\u0026#039;s offer, which he announced via Twitter Thursday morning, came just days after federal filings revealed that he purchased a $2.9 billion stake in the social media company, becoming its largest shareholder. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal then announced that Musk would be appointed to the company\u0026#039;s board, a decision that was reversed soon thereafter.\r\n\r\nTwitter said in a statement Thursday that its board \u0022will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and all Twitter stockholders.\u0022 The company\u0026#039;s stock surged following news of Musk\u0026#039;s buyout offer.\r\n\r\nIn a letter to the chair of Twitter\u0026#039;s board, Musk—who is currently the wealthiest man in the world, his net worth having soared 1,080% during the pandemic—wrote that his offer to buy the company for $54.20 a share in cash is his \u0022best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Twitter has extraordinary potential,\u0022 Musk continued. \u0022I will unlock it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIt\u0026#039;s not entirely clear what Musk—a self-proclaimed \u0022free speech absolutist\u0022 who has blocked people for criticizing his business practices—has in mind for the company, should the board accept his offer. On the day that his stake in Twitter was made public last week, Musk tweeted out a poll asking his tens of millions of followers whether the platform should have an \u0022edit\u0022 button.\r\n\r\n\u0022If Elon Musk takes over Twitter, I assume he\u0026#039;ll reinstate Trump, who\u0026#039;ll use the platform to spark deadly violence again.\u0022\r\n\r\nSome right-wing lawmakers, including Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), reacted with enthusiasm to news of Musk\u0026#039;s Twitter stake, voicing hope that Musk would use his influence to push for the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump.\r\n\r\n\u0022Now that Elon Musk is Twitter\u0026#039;s largest shareholder, it\u0026#039;s time to lift the political censorship,\u0022 Boebert tweeted last week. \u0022Oh… and BRING BACK TRUMP!\u0022\r\n\r\nTwitter permanently banned Trump\u0026#039;s personal account in early 2021 following the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.\r\n\r\n\u0022If Elon Musk takes over Twitter, I assume he\u0026#039;ll reinstate Trump, who\u0026#039;ll use the platform to spark deadly violence again,\u0022 Shaub warned Thursday. \u0022Musk may also delete accounts of people who think he\u0026#039;s a blight on the world—as I do.\u0022\r\n\r\nJessica González, co-CEO of the advocacy group Free Press, said in a statement Thursday that \u0022what the richest man in the world wants, the richest man in the world might get.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Unfortunately for the rest of us, Musk doesn\u0026#039;t want to buy another expensive bauble but a global online community that includes more than 330 million people,\u0022 said González. \u0022Musk himself has used Twitter and other platforms to attack and effectively silence other speakers. He\u0026#039;s turned to social media to spread disinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines. He\u0026#039;s used Twitter to manipulate markets and increase his already-considerable wealth.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Users of social media platforms,\u0022 she added, \u0022shouldn\u0026#039;t have to be subject to the whims of bombastic billionaires who are detached from reality and lack any true commitment to free expression, racial justice, and democracy.\u0022