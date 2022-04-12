'Ukraine's Children Cannot Afford to Wait': UNICEF Makes Urgent Plea for Peace

The U.N. children\u0026#039;s agency is pleading for an immediate end to Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine as it warns that not only are civilians under attack but also \u0022all the systems that help children survive.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The math is simple. Every day the war continues, children will continue to suffer.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In my 31 years as a humanitarian, I have rarely seen so much damage caused in so little time,\u0022 UNICEF emergency programs director Manuel Fontaine, just back from a mission to Ukraine, told the U.N. Security Council in a speech on Monday.\r\n\r\nSince Russia launched its invasion on February 24, he told the Security Council, nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have been forced to flee their homes. The U.N. has verified 142 children killed and 229 children injured, he added, though the actual casualty count is likely far higher.\r\n\r\nFontaine singled out a Friday missile strike on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk that killed over 50 people as they attempted to evacuate as \u0022particularly horrifying\u0022 and \u0022unconscionable.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, he said, \u0022it is just one of many instances in this war where we have seen a blatant disregard for civilian lives—and international humanitarian law.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe UNICEF official also lamented the dire situation in cities including Mariupol and Kherson, where Ukrainians are facing a lack of running water, a regular supply of food, and medical care as they take shelter from bombs.\r\n\r\nIn cities already under assault, critical infrastructure has been decimated.\r\n\r\n\u0022Hostilities have damaged or destroyed hundreds of residential houses,\u0022 said Fontaine, while \u0022attacks on hospitals, healthcare facilities, and medical equipment—and the killing and injuring of healthcare professionals—are making it even harder for people to access emergency care, basic healthcare, and medicine.\u0022\r\n\r\nHundreds of schools have also been attacked, he said, some of which were serving as shelter sites.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFontaine framed the situation for youth in the Donbas region as particularly grim, bemoaning \u0022a whole generation of children\u0022 that \u0022have already seen their lives and education upended during the past eight years of conflict.\u0022\r\n\r\nOf further concern, he told the Security Council, is \u0022the widespread presence of explosive remnants of war which expose children to the risk of death and horrendous injury.\u0022 That\u0026#039;s especially true in Eastern Ukraine, he said, as the region was contaminated with unexploded ordnance even before Russia\u0026#039;s February invasion.\r\n\r\n\u0022I want to entreat all those with the power to end this war to use that power,\u0022 Fontaine said. \u0022The math is simple. Every day the war continues, children will continue to suffer.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is time to end this war,\u0022 he said. \u0022Ukraine\u0026#039;s children cannot afford to wait.\u0022