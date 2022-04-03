Sign up for our newsletter.

A civilian reacts after Ukrainian soldiers took back Chernihiv region from Russian forces on April 2, 2022. (Photo: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Evidence of Russian War Crimes, Says Leading Human Rights Group

"The cases we documented amount to unspeakable, deliberate cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians."

Andrea Germanos

A leading human rights group said Sunday that it has documented multiple instances of Russian forces violating the laws of war in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine including by raping and executing citizens.

"The cases we documented amount to unspeakable, deliberate cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians," said Hugh Williamson, Human Rights Watch's Europe and Central Asia director.

"Rape, murder, and other violent acts against people in the Russian forces' custody should be investigated as war crimes," he said.

The latest accusations of violations of international humanitarian law to hit Russian President Vladimir Putin's military forces involve events in the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kyiv areas when they were under Russian control. The latter area includes Bucha, where, according to HRW, Russian forces "rounded up five men and summarily executed one of them" and where photos that emerged this weekend showed apparent civilian corpses on streets.

HRW's report is based on photographic evidence and interviews with residents, victims, and witnesses to alleged crimes that took place February 27-March 14.

The events in the report include the repeated rape and physical assault of a 31-year-old woman in the Kharkiv region village of Malaya Rohan by a Russian soldier in a school where she and her family had been sheltering.

In a separate incident, in the village of Staryi Bykiv in the Chernihiv region, Russian soldiers went door to door and took six men from three families, according to witnesses. The soldiers shot the men dead.

Ukrainians who talked with the rights group also said that Russian forces had taken key supplies from them including food, gasoline, and clothing.

"Commanders," added Williamson, "should recognize that a failure to take action against murder and rape may make them personally responsible for war crimes as a matter of command responsibility."

HRW also said last week that video that appears to show Ukrainian forces near Kkarkiv abusing Russian POWs, including shooting them in the legs, warrants an investigation and, if confirmed, would amount to war crimes.

Another leading rights group, Amnesty International, said last week following an on-the-ground investigation that Russian forces were engaging in "siege tactics" in its assault on Ukraine through which they are unlawfully killing civilians.

Latest News

Due to sea-level rise, many islands in the Gangetic delta region of West Bengal, India are facing fast erosion.

At 'Pivotal Moment' in Planetary Emergency, UN Appoints Inaugural Expert on Climate Crisis and Human Rights

"There is so much at stake," said the new special rapporteur.

Andrea Germanos ·

Bodies lie on a street in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on April 2, 2022, as Ukraine says Russian forces are making a "rapid retreat" from northern areas around Kyiv and the city of Chernigiv.

Russian Forces Accused of 'Deliberate Massacre' in Bucha

"These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat," said an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Andrea Germanos ·

Peace activists wearing masks of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden pose with mock nuclear missiles in front of Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate on January 29, 2021 in an action to call for more progress in nuclear disarmament. (Photo: John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images)

Progressive Lawmakers in US and Japan Call on Biden to Clarify 'No-First-Use Nuclear Policy'

"A U.S. declaration stating that it would never start a nuclear war... would breathe new life into international efforts to reduce and eventually eliminate the danger of nuclear war."

Andrea Germanos ·

An Adelie penguin is seen on ice floa over Penola Strait as the floes melt due to global climate change in Antarctica on February 7, 2022.

UN Weather Agency Sounds Alarm on Extreme Events in Antarctica

Among the events sparking concern was "freakish warming at Earth's South Pole" including "a mind-blowing" above-average reading at a research station.

Andrea Germanos ·

